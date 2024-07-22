Toll Brothers Opens Brand-New Clubhouse in Regent Oaks at Freehold Active-Adult Community in Freehold, New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the onsite community clubhouse and amenity center is now open in Regent Oaks at Freehold, a 55+ community for active adults in Freehold, New Jersey. Toll Brothers recently unveiled the community’s 3,800 square-foot clubhouse featuring a relaxing lounge with fireplace, game room, fitness center, yoga room, outdoor pool, bocce courts, and more.



Regent Oaks at Freehold is a resort-style community for active adults offering one- and two- story single-family homes priced from the upper $600,000s. Homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, flexible living spaces perfect for home offices, two-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features.

Located in the heart of the community, the new clubhouse features modern farmhouse-inspired architecture. Visitors enter through the foyer which opens to an inviting social gathering space with a fireplace, cozy seating area, and tables. Adjacent to the gathering space is a game room with a pool table, card tables, and a kitchen area with an oversized island and views of the flat screen TV. Large windows and sliding panel doors fill the space with natural light. There is a spacious fitness center with treadmills, stationary bikes, and free-weights. Tucked in the corner of the fitness center is the serene yoga room. Outside, homeowners can relax on the luxurious terrace overlooking the swimming pool and bocce courts.





“This beautiful new clubhouse is the centerpiece of the resort-style living offered at Regent Oaks at Freehold, providing residents with a luxury lifestyle and a sense of community,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “We are excited for our home buyers to move in and immediately enjoy the clubhouse and amenities.”

Regent Oaks at Freehold is conveniently located near Route 9, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents can explore nearby recreation options at Manasquan Reservoir and Allaire State Park. For golf enthusiasts, Charleston Spring Golf Course is 10 minutes away.

The Toll Brothers Regent Oaks at Freehold Sales Center and two professionally decorated model homes are open daily at 142 Wisteria Court in Freehold. For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call 844-834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.





