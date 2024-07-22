Idaho Copper Appoints Andrew Brodkey as Chief Executive Officer

Boise, Idaho, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Copper Corporation (OTC:COPR), (“ICC” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Andrew Brodkey as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brodkey, who most recently served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will replace Steven Rudofsky, who will remain on the board of directors and continue to help set strategic direction for the Company.



Mr. Brodkey brings more than 30 years of experience working with public companies in the mining and metals sector. He has previously served in executive positions at several publicly traded mining companies, including as founder of the International Mining and Metals Group at CB Richard Ellis, as a Vice President and General Counsel with Magma Copper Co., and also as Vice President of Business Development for BHP Copper after its merger with BHP Billiton Group. He received a Bachelor of Science degree (with distinction) in Mining Engineering from the University of Arizona, and a Juris Doctor degree (cum laude) from Creighton University.

“We are thankful to Steven Rudofsky for helping guide the company to this point, and are pleased he will remain on the board to continue to help us move forward,” said Robert Scannell, Chief Financial Officer of Idaho Copper Corporation. “As the Company moves forward, Andy’s unique skillset in mining engineering, mining law, and mine permitting will be critical to the success of the company, and we are excited for him to step into the role.”

About Idaho Copper Corporation

Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a massive copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho. For more information, visit: www.idaho-copper.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, the Company cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024, and the Company’s other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

