TrustCo Delivers Once Again With Second Quarter Results Net Interest Margin Up 3.7% on Loan Growth of 3.8%

Executive Snapshot:

  • Average Loan portfolio continues to grow:
    • On average, total loans were up $182.2 million or 3.8% for the second quarter 2024 compared to the second quarter 2023
  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for second quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $12.6 million versus $12.1 million for the first quarter 2024
      • Net interest income of $37.8 million, up from $36.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2024
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.82% compared to 0.80% to the first quarter of 2024
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 7.76% versus 7.54% for the first quarter 2024
      • Book value per share as of June 30, 2024 was $34.46, up from $34.12 compared to March 31, 2024

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.2 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $19.4 million as of June 30, 2023, and generally continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans were 0.38% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.40% as of June 30, 2023
    • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total assets was 0.35% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 0.34% as of June 30, 2023
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 4.9% to 10.73% as of June 30, 2024 from 10.23% as of June 30, 2023

July 22, 2024

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2024 net income of $12.6 million or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.4 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2023; and net income of $24.7 million or $1.30 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $34.1 million or $1.79 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Average loan growth increased $182.2 million or 3.8% for the second quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.


During the second quarter of 2024, Visa Inc. accepted the Company’s tender of its 6,528 shares of Visa Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock. As a result of the exchange, the Company marked its Visa Class C common stock to fair value and recorded a gain of $1.4 million based on the conversion privilege of the Visa Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock on June 28, 2024 of $262.47 per share. The Company’s Visa Class C shares are expected to continue to be marked to fair value on a recurring basis using the Visa Class A shares as evidence of orderly transactions between market participants for similar securities issued by Visa. The Company originally obtained the shares in 2008. The strategic decision to retain those shares and not sell them sooner, allowed the Company to avoid commissions and other expenses thus recognizing the full market value. Further, it is anticipated that there could be future opportunities to exchange Class B-2 shares.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Our success this quarter arises directly from our commitment to the core principles of Trustco Bank: competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. This clear mission focus enabled us to reach yet another milestone in our loan portfolio, as our residential, home equity, and commercial offerings all grew significantly over this time last year, reaching an all-time high for total loans. With all revenue streams producing, we realized a 4% increase in net income. By employing a sharp focus on loan pricing and resisting upward pressure on deposit rates, we realized a 3.7% increase in net interest margin. All this was accomplished as we not only maintained, but grew capital. In true Trustco fashion, credit quality remains stellar. We believe that this momentum positions us well for the remainder of the year.”

Details

Average loans were up $182.2 million or 3.8% in the second quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans and home equity lines of credit, our primary lending focus, were up $89.9 million, or 2.1%, and $61.1 million, or 20.1%, respectively, in the second quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans also increased $31.5 million, or 12.7%, in the second quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $77.4 million, or 1.5% for the second quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. We believe the increase in time deposits compared to the prior year continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $37.8 million for the second quarter 2024, an increase of $1.2 million, or 3.3%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, an increase in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments, and lower cost of deposits, partially offset by lower investment earnings. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2024 was 2.53%, up 9 basis points from 2.44% in the first quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.06%, up 7 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.97% in the second quarter 2024 from 1.99% in the first quarter 2024. The Bank has seen success in managing deposits by lowering the rates on time deposits and retaining deposit balances, while still being competitive in the markets we serve. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding whether to cut or hold rates in the upcoming meetings will have an effect on our ability to continue to decrease deposit costs which should help margin in future quarters, and consequently, should bring down the cost of deposits over time. Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million over the prior quarter primarily as a result of higher salaries and employee benefits costs.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand, and there was no change in unfunded commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.96% as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $49.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $46.9 million at June 30, 2023. NPLs were $19.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $19.4 million at June 30, 2023. NPLs were 0.38% and 0.40% of total loans at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 259.4% at June 30, 2024, compared to 241.6% at June 30, 2023. NPAs were $21.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.8 million at June 30, 2023.  

At June 30, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.73%, compared to 10.23% at June 30, 2023. Book value per share at June 30, 2024 was $34.46, up 5.5% compared to $32.66 a year earlier.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 138 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Three months ended    
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024  6/30/2023     
Summary of operations          
Net interest income $37,788  $36,578  $44,052       
Provision (Credit) for credit losses  500   600   (500)    
Unrealized gains recognized on equity securities  1,360     -     
Noninterest income, excluding unrealized gains recognized on equity securities  4,291   4,843   4,598     
Noninterest expense  26,459   24,903   27,327     
Net income  12,551   12,126   16,372     
           
Per share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic $0.66  $0.64  $0.86     
- Diluted  0.66   0.64   0.86     
Cash dividends  0.36   0.36   0.36     
Book value at period end  34.46   34.12   32.66       
Market price at period end  28.77   28.16   28.61     
           
At period end          
Full time equivalent employees  753   761   791     
Full service banking offices  138   139   143     
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets  0.82 % 0.80 % 1.09 %   
Return on average equity  7.76   7.54   10.61     
Efficiency ratio (1)  62.84   59.94   55.87     
Net interest spread  2.09   2.00   2.74     
Net interest margin  2.53   2.44   2.98     
Dividend payout ratio  54.57   56.48   41.83       
             
Capital ratios at period end            
Consolidated equity to assets  10.73 % 10.51 % 10.23 %     
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)  10.72 % 10.50 % 10.22 %   
           
Asset quality analysis at period end          
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.38 % 0.37 % 0.40     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.35   0.33   0.34     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.99   0.98   0.96     
Coverage ratio (3)  2.6x  2.7x  2.4x    
           
           
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding unrealized gains recognized on equity securities). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.       
           
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued          
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Six Months Ended      
   06/30/24   06/30/23       
Summary of operations          
Net interest income$ 74,366   91,017       
Provision (Credit) for credit losses  1,100   (200)      
Unrealized gains recognized on equity securities  1,360   -       
Noninterest income, excluding unrealized gains recognized on equity securities  9,134   9,267       
Noninterest expense  51,362   55,006       
Net income  24,677   34,118       
           
Per share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic$ 1.30   1.79       
- Diluted  1.30   1.79       
Cash dividends  0.72   0.72       
Book value at period end  34.46   32.66       
Market price at period end  28.77   28.61       
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets  0.81 % 1.14       
Return on average equity  7.65   11.22         
Efficiency ratio (1)  61.40   54.48         
Net interest spread  2.05   2.90      
Net interest margin  2.48   3.10      
Dividend payout ratio  55.51   40.15         
             
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable
equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding unrealized gains recognized on equity securities).
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
           
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023 
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $50,660  $49,804  $49,201  $47,921  $46,062 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  909   906   750   672   691 
State and political subdivisions  1   -   1   -   1 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential  1,451   1,494   1,533   1,485   1,543 
Corporate bonds  362   476   477   473   516 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities  94   100   102   107   111 
Other securities  2   3   3   2   3 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  2,819   2,979   2,866   2,739   2,865 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential  65   68   70   73   75 
Total interest on held to maturity securities  65   68   70   73   75 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  147   152   149   131   110 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  6,894   6,750   6,354   6,688   6,970 
Total interest income  60,585   59,753   58,640   57,552   56,082 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking  288   240   165   102   49 
Savings  675   712   707   639   655 
Money market deposit accounts  2,228   2,342   2,500   2,384   1,756 
Time deposits  19,400   19,677   16,460   11,962   9,291 
Interest on short-term borrowings  206   204   201   244   279 
Total interest expense  22,797   23,175   20,033   15,331   12,030 
           
Net interest income  37,788   36,578   38,607   42,221   44,052 
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses  500   600   1,350   100   (500)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  37,288   35,978   37,257   42,121   44,552 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  1,609   1,816   1,612   1,627   1,412 
Fees for services to customers  2,399   2,745   2,563   2,590   2,847 
Unrealized gains recognized on equity securities  1,360   -   -   -   - 
Other  283   282   299   357   339 
Total noninterest income  5,651   4,843   4,474   4,574   4,598 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits  12,520   11,427   12,444   12,393   13,122 
Net occupancy expense  4,375   4,611   4,209   4,358   4,262 
Equipment expense  1,990   1,738   1,852   1,923   1,873 
Professional services  1,570   1,460   1,561   1,717   1,360 
Outsourced services  2,755   2,501   2,532   2,720   2,491 
Advertising expense  466   408   384   586   518 
FDIC and other insurance  797   1,094   1,085   1,078   1,085 
Other real estate expense (income), net  16   74   (12)  163   148 
Other  1,970   1,590   4,776   2,522   2,468 
Total noninterest expenses  26,459   24,903   28,831   27,460   27,327 
           
Income before taxes  16,480   15,918   12,900   19,235   21,823 
Income taxes  3,929   3,792   3,052   4,555   5,451 
           
Net income $12,551  $12,126  $9,848  $14,680  $16,372 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic $0.66  $0.64  $0.52  $0.77  $0.86 
           
- Diluted  0.66   0.64   0.52   0.77   0.86 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,022   19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024 
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,033   19,032   19,026   19,024   19,024 
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued     
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
(Unaudited)     
  Six Months Ended      
   06/30/24   06/30/23       
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans$ 100,464   90,334         
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  1,815   1,383         
State and political subdivisions  1   1           
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  2,945   3,128         
Corporate bonds  838   1,037         
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  194   228         
Other securities  5   5         
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  5,798   5,782         
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities-residential  133   153         
Total interest on held to maturity securities  133   153         
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  299   220         
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  13,644   13,525         
Total interest income  120,338   110,014         
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking  528   115         
Savings  1,387   1,185         
Money market deposit accounts  4,570   2,570         
Time deposits  39,077   14,563         
Interest on short-term borrowings  410   564         
Total interest expense  45,972   18,997         
           
Net interest income  74,366   91,017         
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses  1,100   (200)        
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  73,266   91,217         
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  3,425   3,186         
Fees for services to customers  5,144   5,495         
Unrealized gains recognized on equity securities  1,360   -         
Other  565   586         
Total noninterest income  10,494   9,267         
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits  23,947   26,405         
Net occupancy expense  8,986   8,860         
Equipment expense  3,728   3,835         
Professional services  3,030   2,967         
Outsourced services  5,256   4,787         
Advertising expense  874   908         
FDIC and other insurance  1,891   2,137         
Other real estate expense, net  90   373         
Other  3,560   4,734         
Total noninterest expenses  51,362   55,006         
           
Income before taxes  32,398   45,478         
Income taxes  7,721   11,360         
           
Net income$ 24,677   34,118           
             
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$ 1.30   1.79       
           
- Diluted  1.30   1.79       
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,023   19,024       
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,033   19,025       
           
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023 
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks $42,193  $44,868  $49,274  $45,940  $55,662 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments  493,920   564,815   528,730   461,321   547,695 
Total cash and cash equivalents  536,113   609,683   578,004   507,261   603,357 
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  106,796   128,854   118,668   121,474   113,570 
States and political subdivisions  26   26   26   34   34 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential  218,311   227,078   237,677   233,719   243,444 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities  15,592   16,260   17,186   17,316   18,382 
Corporate bonds  53,764   53,341   78,052   76,935   76,618 
Other securities  688   682   680   657   656 
Total securities available for sale  395,177   426,241   452,289   450,135   452,704 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential  5,921   6,206   6,458   6,724   7,043 
Total held to maturity securities  5,921   6,206   6,458   6,724   7,043 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,507   6,203   6,203   6,203   6,203 
          
Loans:         
Commercial  282,441   279,092   273,515   268,642   251,434 
Residential mortgage loans  4,370,640   4,354,369   4,365,063   4,343,006   4,310,005 
Home equity line of credit  370,063   355,879   347,415   332,028   308,976 
Installment loans  15,168   16,166   16,886   16,605   16,396 
Loans, net of deferred net costs  5,038,312   5,005,506   5,002,879   4,960,281   4,886,811 
             
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  49,772   49,220   48,578   47,226   46,914 
Net loans  4,988,540   4,956,286   4,954,301   4,913,055   4,839,897 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net  33,466   33,423   34,007   32,135   32,351 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  38,376   39,647   40,542   41,475   43,113 
Other assets  102,544   101,881   96,387   97,310   90,957 
          
Total assets $6,106,644  $6,179,570  $6,168,191  $6,054,298  $6,075,625 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand $745,227  $742,997  $754,532  $773,293  $791,353 
Interest-bearing checking  1,029,606   1,020,136   1,015,213   1,033,898   1,082,989 
Savings accounts  1,144,427   1,155,517   1,179,241   1,235,658   1,315,893 
Money market deposit accounts  517,445   532,611   565,767   610,012   625,253 
Time deposits  1,840,262   1,903,908   1,836,024   1,581,504   1,442,959 
Total deposits  5,276,967   5,355,169   5,350,777   5,234,365   5,258,447 
          
Short-term borrowings  89,720   94,374   88,990   103,110   113,765 
Operating lease liabilities  42,026   43,438   44,471   45,418   47,172 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  42,763   37,399   38,668   47,479   34,852 
          
Total liabilities  5,451,476   5,530,380   5,522,906   5,430,372   5,454,236 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock  20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058 
Surplus  257,490   257,335   257,181   257,078   257,078 
Undivided profits  436,048   430,346   425,069   422,082   414,251 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (14,268)  (14,763)  (13,237)  (31,506)  (26,212)
Treasury stock at cost  (44,160)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)
          
Total shareholders' equity  655,168   649,190   645,285   623,926   621,389 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,106,644  $6,179,570  $6,168,191  $6,054,298  $6,075,625 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands)  19,010   19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024 
           


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
   6/30/2024  3/31/2024  12/31/2023  9/30/2023  6/30/2023 
Nonperforming Assets      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial $741 $532 $536 $540 $545 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  14,992  14,359  14,375  14,633  16,260 
       Installment  131  149  151  93  124 
   Total non-accrual loans  15,864  15,040  15,062  15,266  16,929 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  3  5  7 
   Total nonperforming loans  15,864  15,040  15,065  15,271  16,936 
   Other real estate owned  2,334  2,334  194  1,185  1,412 
   Total nonperforming assets $18,198 $17,374 $15,259 $16,456 $18,348 
       
   Florida      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial $314 $314 $314 $314 $314 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  2,985  2,921  2,272  2,228  2,170 
       Installment  22  -  15  65  - 
   Total non-accrual loans  3,321  3,235  2,601  2,607  2,484 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  - 
   Total nonperforming loans  3,321  3,235  2,601  2,607  2,484 
   Other real estate owned  -  -  -  -  - 
   Total nonperforming assets $3,321 $3,235 $2,601 $2,607 $2,484 
       
   Total      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial $1,055 $846 $850 $854 $859 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  17,977  17,280  16,647  16,861  18,430 
       Installment  153  149  166  158  124 
   Total non-accrual loans  19,185  18,275  17,663  17,873  19,413 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  3  5  7 
   Total nonperforming loans  19,185  18,275  17,666  17,878  19,420 
   Other real estate owned  2,334  2,334  194  1,185  1,412 
   Total nonperforming assets $21,519 $20,609 $17,860 $19,063 $20,832 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Commercial $- $- $- $- $(129)
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (74) (78) 219  (26) (161)
   Installment  (2) 36  23  14  21 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(76)$(42)$242 $(12)$(269)
       
   Florida      
   Commercial $- $- $- $- $- 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  17  -  -  -  - 
   Installment  7  -  6  -  40 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $24 $- $6 $- $40 
       
   Total      
   Commercial $- $- $- $- $(129)
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (57) (78) 219  (26) (161)
   Installment  5  36  29  14  61 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(52)$(42)$248 $(12)$(229)
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1) $19,185 $18,275 $17,666 $17,878 $19,420 
Total nonperforming assets (1)  21,519  20,609  17,860  19,063  20,832 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)  (52) (42) 248  (12) (229)
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  49,772  49,220  48,578  47,226  46,914 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.38% 0.37% 0.35% 0.36% 0.40%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.35% 0.33% 0.29% 0.31% 0.34%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.99% 0.98% 0.97% 0.95% 0.96%
Coverage ratio (1)  259.4% 269.3% 275.0% 264.2% 241.6%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)  0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.00% -0.02%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/AN/A49.0xN/AN/A
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
       


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises $113,844  $9093.20% $120,646  $6912.29%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  250,517   1,4512.30   278,367   1,5432.20 
   State and political subdivisions  26   16.75   34   16.74 
   Corporate bonds  55,065   3622.63   85,344   5162.42 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
      participation securities  17,436   942.15   20,724   1112.15 
   Other  694   21.15   686   31.75 
             
          Total securities available for sale  437,582   2,8192.58   505,801   2,8652.27 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  506,493   6,8945.48   551,087   6,9705.07 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  6,054   654.28   7,204   754.17 
             
          Total held to maturity securities  6,054   654.28   7,204   754.17 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,340   1479.27   5,868   1107.50 
             
Commercial loans  280,559   3,7655.37   249,040   3,2955.29 
Residential mortgage loans  4,359,232   40,8193.75   4,269,295   37,9923.56 
Home equity lines of credit  364,210   5,8146.42   303,134   4,5336.00 
Installment loans  15,395   2626.86   15,734   2426.16 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,019,396   50,6604.04   4,837,203   46,0623.81 
             
          Total interest earning assets  5,975,865  $60,5854.06   5,907,163  $56,0823.80 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,454)      (47,060)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  181,688       172,821     
             
             
Total assets $6,108,099      $6,032,924     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts $1,009,048  $2880.11% $1,083,795  $490.02%
  Money market accounts  524,068   2,2281.71   613,204   1,7561.15 
  Savings  1,145,922   6750.24   1,352,181   6550.19 
  Time deposits  1,873,139   19,4004.17   1,372,248   9,2912.72 
             
    Total interest bearing deposits  4,552,177   22,5912.00   4,421,428   11,7511.07 
Short-term borrowings  93,703   2060.89   124,089   2790.90 
             
   Total interest bearing liabilities  4,645,880  $22,7971.97   4,545,517  $12,0301.06 
             
Demand deposits  735,262       788,654     
Other liabilities  76,258       79,839     
Shareholders' equity  650,699       618,914     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,108,099      $6,032,924     
             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   $37,788     $44,052  
             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    2.09%    2.74%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   2.53%    2.98%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)    -      -  
             
             
Net interest income   $37,788     $44,052  
             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.    
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2023 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises$ 119,908 $ 1,8153.03%$ 120,669 $ 1,3832.29%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  254,665   2,9452.31   282,683   3,1282.21 
   State and political subdivisions  26   16.82   34   16.74 
   Corporate bonds  64,345   8382.60   85,460   1,0372.43 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
      participation securities  17,830   1942.18   21,423   2282.13 
   Other  695   51.44   686   51.46 
             
          Total securities available for sale  457,469   5,7982.53   510,955   5,7822.26 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  502,072   13,6445.47   563,938   13,5254.84 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential  6,192   1334.29   7,372   1534.16 
             
          Total held to maturity securities  6,192   1334.29   7,372   1534.16 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,271   2999.54   5,833   2207.54 
             
Commercial loans  278,871   7,4255.33   243,983   6,3195.18 
Residential mortgage loans  4,359,351   81,2363.73   4,241,207   74,9063.54 
Home equity lines of credit  358,607   11,2776.32   297,262   8,6525.87 
Installment loans  15,761   5266.72   14,535   4576.35 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,012,590   100,4644.01   4,796,987   90,3343.77 
             
          Total interest earning assets  5,984,594 $ 120,3384.03   5,885,085 $ 110,0143.75 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,139)      (46,677)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  188,364       173,990     
             
             
Total assets$ 6,123,819     $ 6,012,398     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts$ 999,589   5280.11%$ 1,108,452   1150.02%
  Money market accounts  534,378   4,5701.72   607,064   2,5700.85 
  Savings  1,152,241   1,3870.24   1,403,924   1,1850.17 
  Time deposits  1,881,535   39,0774.18   1,267,193   14,5632.32 
             
   Total interest bearing deposits  4,567,743   45,5622.01   4,386,633   18,4330.85 
Short-term borrowings  93,510   4100.88   127,957   5640.89 
             
   Total interest bearing liabilities  4,661,253 $ 45,9721.98   4,514,590 $ 18,9970.85 
             
Demand deposits  730,781       802,533     
Other liabilities  83,105       81,954     
Shareholders' equity  648,680       613,321     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 6,123,819     $ 6,012,398     
             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)  $ 74,366    $ 91,017  
             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    2.05%    2.90%
             
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   2.48%    3.10%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)    -      -  
             
             
Net interest income  $ 74,366    $ 91,017  
             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding unrealized gains recognized on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

        
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION       
        
(dollars in thousands)       
(Unaudited)       
  6/30/2024  3/31/2024  6/30/2023     
Tangible Book Value Per Share       
        
Equity (GAAP)$655,168 $649,190 $621,389     
Less: Intangible assets 553  553  553     
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)$654,615 $648,637 $620,836     
        
Shares outstanding 19,010  19,024  19,024     
Tangible book value per share 34.44  34.10  32.63     
Book value per share 34.46  34.12  32.66     
        
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets       
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,106,644 $6,179,570 $6,075,625     
Less: Intangible assets 553  553  553     
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)$6,106,091 $6,179,017 $6,075,072     
        
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.72% 10.50% 10.22%    
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.73% 10.51% 10.23%    
        
 Three months ended  Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio 6/30/2024  3/31/2024  6/30/2023    6/30/2024  6/30/2023 
        
Net interest income (GAAP)$37,788 $36,578 $44,052   $74,366 $91,017 
Taxable equivalent adjustment -  -  -    -  - 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 37,788  36,578  44,052    74,366  91,017 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,651  4,843  4,598    10,494  9,267 
Less: Unrealized gains recognized on equity securities 1,360  -  -    1,360  - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)$42,079 $41,421 $48,650   $83,500 $100,284 
        
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)$26,459 $24,903 $27,327   $51,362 $55,006 
Less: Other real estate expense, net 16  74  148    90  373 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)$26,443 $24,829 $27,179   $51,272 $54,633 
        
Efficiency Ratio 62.84% 59.94% 55.87%   61.40% 54.48%
        