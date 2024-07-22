RxSight, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2024

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2024. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the conference call please register here. While not required, it is recommended that participants join ten minutes prior to the event start time to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Instructions are provided (including a dial-in option). The call will also be available live and archived for one year at https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

