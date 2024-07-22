CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and MST Manufacturing Sign Long Term Agreement

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has signed a Long Term Agreement (“LTA”) with MST Manufacturing (“MST”) during the international air show in Farnborough, UK, for the supply of components in support of its aerostructures production. This LTA will cover CPI Aero’s requirements from MST through the end of calendar year 2027.



“We’ve had a strong relationship with MST and, are excited about this LTA, which is a reflection of their performance as a critical supplier to CPI Aero, and provides a foundation for additional business,” stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

Kenneth Statton, CEO & founder of MST added, “We value our relationship with CPI Aero and are excited about this next chapter in our journey together. MST and CPI Aero make a good team and I am confident that we will be able to support them with this LTA and much more for years to come.”



About CPI Aero : CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

About MST Manufacturing : MST is located on in Claremore, Oklahoma with over 65,000 square feet of manufacturing space and more than 80 team members. With AS9100, ISO9001 and ITAR certifications, MST is propelling itself to be one of Oklahoma’s premier and most respected complex CNC machining and fabrication companies. MST operates over 50 CNC machines, sheet metal forming machines, waterjets and hot-joggling machines as well as a host of support services from engineering, large capacity CMM’s to multiple levels of CAD/CAM software and much more. MST offers machining services up to 150” which includes 5-axis milling and multi-axis turning as well as complex sheet metal forming utilizing rubber head presses, bladder presses and sheet metal brakes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

