Versus Systems Announces New Interim CFO

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), a pioneering technology company in interactive entertainment and audience engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new interim Chief Financial Officer.



Effective immediately, Geoff Deller has been appointed as the new interim Chief Financial Officer of Versus Systems. Geoff Deller brings with him years of experience in finance and investment banking, as well as broad experience within technology companies, including social media, entertainment and SMS messaging. In addition, Geoff has held various executive and advisory positions, at privately owned companies in multiple industry sectors. His financial leadership is expected to guide the company forward in its next phase of growth and innovation.

“I'm thrilled to join Versus Systems at this pivotal stage in its journey to deliver fan engagement for its customers," said Geoff Deller, interim CFO of Versus Systems. “Versus Systems, Inc. is a brilliant platform that innovates in the space between live events and compelling gamification for teams and brands. The support from our new investors marks an exciting chapter for our Company."

“We are pleased that Geoff shares with me the Board of Director’s vision for the Company. As we continue to build a dynamic management team, we are looking to the future and the opportunities available to the Company. I expect that Geoff will play a key role in our future,” said Curtis Wolfe, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We strive to continue to build on the Company’s accomplishments as we plot the path for a new era for the Company, its customers, and shareholders."

Versus Systems remains dedicated to innovation, security, and delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders. The Company looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as it continues to redefine the landscape of interactive entertainment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com

About Versus Systems: Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game developers and publishers to offer real-world rewards inside their games. Players can choose from a variety of rewards that match their interests, including merchandise, events, and digital goods. Versus Systems is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com .

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding the appointment of our interim CFO. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Versus Systems and its subsidiaries, including risks and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Versus Systems or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Versus Systems undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.