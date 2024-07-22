New York Mortgage Trust 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2024

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 after the close of market on July 31, 2024. New York Mortgage Trust's executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.



A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nymtrust.com or using this link . A webcast replay link of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 12 months.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.