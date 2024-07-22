Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2024

| Source: Park National Bank Park National Bank

NEWARK, Ohio, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on September 10, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of August 16, 2024.

“Our performance stems from our commitment to provide consistent financial support, to remain resilient in uncertain times, and to never stop searching for new ways to serve customers,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “We’re eager to introduce new tools that will make our banking services more accessible than ever and allow more people to experience a wonderful blend of digital elegance and human empathy in banking with Park.”

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $39.4 million, a 24.6 percent increase from $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.42, compared to $1.94 for the second quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the first half of 2024 was $74.6 million, a 14.2 percent increase from $65.3 million for the first half of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2024 was $4.60 compared to $4.01 for the first half of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 2.5 percent (5.1 percent annualized) during the first half of 2024 and increased 6.3% for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2024. Park's total loans increased 1.9 percent (7.4 percent annualized) during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Park's total deposits increased 3.4 percent (6.7 percent annualized) during the first half of 2024 and decreased 0.6 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2024. The combination of strong loan growth and steady deposits resulted in a net interest margin of 4.39 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 4.28 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 4.07 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the first half of 2024 the net interest margin was 4.33 percent compared to 4.07 percent for the first half of 2023.

“We continue to experience growth in net interest income, supported by year-to-date annualized commercial loan growth of 6.4 percent that reflects our consistent approach to lending regardless of economic fluctuations and the interest rate environment,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re also pleased to report growth in net income and earnings per share, demonstrating our bankers’ commitment to controlling expenses and leveraging technology as we prepare to cross $10 billion in assets.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; (22) and other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023    
       
  2024  2024  2023  Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)2nd QTR1st QTR2nd QTR 1Q '242Q '23
INCOME STATEMENT:      
Net interest income$97,837 $95,623 $91,572  2.3%6.8%
Provision for credit losses 3,113  2,180  2,492  42.8%24.9%
Other income 28,794  26,200  25,015  9.9%15.1%
Other expense 75,189  77,228  75,885  (2.6)%(0.9)%
Income before income taxes$48,329 $42,415 $38,210  13.9%26.5%
Income taxes 8,960  7,211  6,626  24.3%35.2%
Net income$39,369 $35,204 $31,584  11.8%24.6%
       
MARKET DATA:      
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.44 $2.18 $1.95  11.9%25.1%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.42  2.17  1.94  11.5%24.7%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.06  1.06  1.05  %1.0%
Book value per common share at period end 73.27  71.95  67.40  1.8%8.7%
Market price per common share at period end 142.34  135.85  102.32  4.8%39.1%
Market capitalization at period end 2,298,723  2,199,556  1,652,818  4.5%39.1%
       
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,149,523  16,116,842  16,165,119  0.2%(0.1)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,239,617  16,191,065  16,240,600  0.3%%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,149,523  16,149,523  16,153,425  %%
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)      
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61% 1.44% 1.28% 11.8%25.8%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.52% 12.23% 11.61% 10.5%16.5%
Yield on loans 6.13% 5.99% 5.43% 2.3%12.9%
Yield on investment securities 3.83% 3.90% 3.73% (1.8)%2.7%
Yield on money market instruments 5.33% 5.48% 5.11% (2.7)%4.3%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.78% 5.66% 5.08% 2.1%13.8%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.99% 1.94% 1.46% 2.6%36.3%
Cost of borrowings 4.08% 4.25% 3.54% (4.0)%15.3%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.10% 2.08% 1.58% 1.0%32.9%
Net interest margin (g) 4.39% 4.28% 4.07% 2.6%7.9%
Efficiency ratio (g) 59.09% 63.07% 64.58% (6.3)%(8.5)%
       
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:      
Tangible book value per common share (d)$63.14 $61.80 $57.19  2.2%10.4%
Average interest earning assets 9,016,905  9,048,204  9,122,323  (0.3)%(1.2)%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 51,442  44,595  40,702  15.4%26.4%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023   
       
     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023 1Q '242Q '23
BALANCE SHEET:      
Investment securities$1,264,858 $1,339,747 $1,756,953  (5.6)\%(28.0)%
Loans 7,664,377  7,525,005  7,208,109  1.9%6.3%
Allowance for credit losses 86,575  85,084  87,206  1.8%(0.7)%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,607  163,927  164,915  (0.2)%(0.8)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,210  1,674  2,267  (27.7)%(46.6)%
Total assets 9,919,783  9,881,077  9,899,551  0.4%0.2%
Total deposits 8,312,505  8,306,032  8,358,976  0.1%(0.6)%
Borrowings 283,874  295,130  332,818  (3.8)%(14.7)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,183,257  1,161,979  1,088,757  1.8%8.7%
Tangible equity (d) 1,019,650  998,052  923,842  2.2%10.4%
Total nonperforming loans 72,745  71,759  58,229  1.4%24.9%
Total nonperforming assets 73,955  73,433  60,496  0.7%22.2%
       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:      
Loans as a % of period end total assets 77.26% 76.16% 72.81% 1.4%6.1%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.95% 0.95% 0.81% %17.3%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.96% 0.98% 0.84% (2.0)%14.3%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13% 1.13% 1.21% %(6.6)%
Net loan charge-offs$1,622 $841 $1,232  92.9%31.7%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.09% 0.05% 0.07% 80.0%28.6%
       
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:      
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.93% 11.76% 11.00% 1.4%8.5%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.45% 10.27% 9.49% 1.8%10.1%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.94% 11.74% 11.00% 1.7%8.5%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.44% 15.48% 15.30% (0.3)%0.9%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 92.53% 91.11% 85.34% 1.6%8.4%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.   


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023   
     
  2024  2023   
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)Six months ended June 30Six months ended June 30 Percent change vs '23
INCOME STATEMENT:    
Net interest income$193,460 $183,770  5.3%
Provision for credit losses 5,293  2,675  97.9%
Other income 54,994  49,402  11.3%
Other expense 152,417  152,388  %
Income before income taxes$90,744 $78,109  16.2%
Income taxes 16,171  12,792  26.4%
Net income$74,573 $65,317  14.2%
     
MARKET DATA:    
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$4.62 $4.03  14.6%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 4.60  4.01  14.7%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 2.12  2.10  1.0%
     
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,133,183  16,203,736  (0.4)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,215,342  16,282,693  (0.4)%
     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)    
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.52% 1.32% 15.2%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.88% 12.07% 6.7%
Yield on loans 6.06% 5.34% 13.5%
Yield on investment securities 3.87% 3.67% 5.4%
Yield on money market instruments 5.42% 4.84% 12.0%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.72% 4.99% 14.6%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.97% 1.31% 50.4%
Cost of borrowings 4.17% 3.39% 23.0%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.09% 1.44% 45.1%
Net interest margin (g) 4.33% 4.07% 6.4%
Efficiency ratio (g) 61.05% 64.84% (5.8)%
     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:    
Net loan charge-offs$2,463 $1,231  100.1%
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.07% 0.03% 133.3%
     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY    
Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b) 11.84% 10.92% 8.4%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.46% 15.33% 0.8%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 91.82% 84.69% 8.4%
     
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:    
Average interest earning assets 9,032,554  9,194,469  (1.8)%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 96,037  80,784  18.9%
     
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


         
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
         
  Three Months Ended Six Month Ended
  June 30 June 30
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  2024  2023  2024  2023
         
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $115,318 $96,428 $226,529 $188,042
Interest on debt securities:        
Taxable  10,950  13,431  22,849  26,410
Tax-exempt  1,382  2,906  2,792  5,818
Other interest income  1,254  1,909  3,374  5,305
Total interest income  128,904  114,674  255,544  225,575
         
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits:        
Demand and savings deposits  20,370  18,068  40,225  32,280
Time deposits  7,525  1,966  14,863  3,313
Interest on borrowings  3,172  3,068  6,996  6,212
Total interest expense  31,067  23,102  62,084  41,805
         
Net interest income  97,837  91,572  193,460  183,770
         
Provision for credit losses  3,113  2,492  5,293  2,675
         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  94,724  89,080  188,167  181,095
         
Other income  28,794  25,015  54,994  49,402
         
Other expense  75,189  75,885  152,417  152,388
         
Income before income taxes  48,329  38,210  90,744  78,109
         
Income taxes  8,960  6,626  16,171  12,792
         
Net income $39,369 $31,584 $74,573 $65,317
         
Per common share:        
Net income - basic $2.44 $1.95 $4.62 $4.03
Net income - diluted $2.42 $1.94 $4.60 $4.01
         
Weighted average common shares - basic  16,149,523  16,165,119  16,133,183  16,203,736
Weighted average common shares - diluted  16,239,617  16,240,600  16,215,342  16,282,693
         
Cash dividends declared:        
Quarterly dividend $1.06 $1.05 $2.12 $2.10
         


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(in thousands, except share data)June 30, 2024December 31, 2023
   
Assets  
   
Cash and due from banks$142,593 $160,477 
Money market instruments 118,872  57,791 
Investment securities 1,264,858  1,429,144 
Loans 7,664,377  7,476,221 
Allowance for credit losses (86,575) (83,745)
Loans, net 7,577,802  7,392,476 
Bank premises and equipment, net 72,131  74,211 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,607  164,247 
Other real estate owned 1,210  983 
Other assets 578,710  557,124 
Total assets$9,919,783 $9,836,453 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$2,542,446 $2,628,234 
Interest bearing 5,770,059  5,414,332 
Total deposits 8,312,505  8,042,566 
Borrowings 283,874  517,329 
Other liabilities 140,147  131,265 
Total liabilities$8,736,526 $8,691,160 
   
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)$ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 460,821  463,280 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (68,454) (66,191)
Retained earnings 943,149  903,877 
Treasury shares (1,473,581 shares at June 30, 2024 and 1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023) (152,259) (155,673)
Total shareholders' equity$1,183,257 $1,145,293 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,919,783 $9,836,453 


    
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(in thousands) 2024  2023   2024  2023 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$124,906 $153,564  $134,310 $154,568 
Money market instruments 94,658  149,745   125,084  220,951 
Investment securities 1,285,086  1,777,878   1,326,807  1,792,199 
Loans 7,587,127  7,132,025   7,534,889  7,115,723 
Allowance for credit losses (85,397) (87,182)  (84,732) (86,996)
Loans, net 7,501,730  7,044,843   7,450,157  7,028,727 
Bank premises and equipment, net 73,340  80,592   74,130  81,316 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,816  165,129   163,977  165,292 
Other real estate owned 1,389  1,966   1,239  1,702 
Other assets 566,401  544,088   561,648  543,198 
Total assets$9,811,326 $9,917,805  $9,837,352 $9,987,953 
      
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
      
Deposits:     
Noninterest bearing$2,572,947 $2,847,921  $2,570,989 $2,908,857 
Interest bearing 5,626,577  5,509,022   5,635,332  5,492,931 
Total deposits 8,199,524  8,356,943   8,206,321  8,401,788 
Borrowings 312,963  347,191   337,333  370,067 
Other liabilities 127,492  122,655   128,933  125,113 
Total liabilities$8,639,979 $8,826,789  $8,672,587 $8,896,968 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Preferred shares$ $  $ $ 
Common shares 459,546  458,884   461,532  460,713 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (73,705) (91,007)  (70,524) (93,609)
Retained earnings 937,765  873,810   927,705  869,567 
Treasury shares (152,259) (150,671)  (153,948) (145,686)
Total shareholders' equity$1,171,347 $1,091,016  $1,164,765 $1,090,985 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,811,326 $9,917,805  $9,837,352 $9,987,953 
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
      
  2024 2024 2023 2023  2023
(in thousands, except per share data)2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR
      
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans$115,318$111,211$108,495$103,258 $96,428
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable 10,950 11,899 13,055 13,321  13,431
Tax-exempt 1,382 1,410 2,248 2,900  2,906
Other interest income 1,254 2,120 1,408 1,410  1,909
Total interest income 128,904 126,640 125,206 120,889  114,674
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits 20,370 19,855 19,467 20,029  18,068
Time deposits 7,525 7,338 6,267 3,097  1,966
Interest on borrowings 3,172 3,824 4,398 3,494  3,068
Total interest expense 31,067 31,017 30,132 26,620  23,102
      
Net interest income 97,837 95,623 95,074 94,269  91,572
      
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,113 2,180 1,809 (1,580) 2,492
      
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses 94,724 93,443 93,265 95,849  89,080
      
Other income 28,794 26,200 15,519 27,713  25,015
      
Other expense 75,189 77,228 79,043 77,808  75,885
      
Income before income taxes 48,329 42,415 29,741 45,754  38,210
      
Income taxes 8,960 7,211 5,241 8,837  6,626
      
Net income $39,369$35,204$24,500$36,917 $31,584
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic$2.44$2.18$1.52$2.29 $1.95
Net income - diluted$2.42$2.17$1.51$2.28 $1.94


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
      
  2024 2024  2023  2023 2023
(in thousands)2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR
      
Other income:     
Income from fiduciary activities$10,728$10,024 $8,943 $9,100$8,816
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,214 2,106  2,054  2,109 2,041
Other service income 2,906 2,524  2,349  2,615 2,639
Debit card fee income 6,580 6,243  6,583  6,652 6,830
Bank owned life insurance income 1,565 2,629  1,373  1,448 1,332
ATM fees 458 496  517  575 553
Loss on sale of debt securities, net  (398) (7,875)  
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 358 (687) 353  998 25
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,204 2,204  1,893  1,893 1,893
Miscellaneous 1,781 1,059  (671) 2,323 886
Total other income$28,794$26,200 $15,519 $27,713$25,015
      
Other expense:     
Salaries$35,954$35,733 $36,192 $34,525$33,649
Employee benefits 9,873 11,560  10,088  10,822 10,538
Occupancy expense 2,975 3,181  3,344  3,203 3,214
Furniture and equipment expense 2,454 2,583  2,824  3,060 3,103
Data processing fees 9,542 8,808  9,605  9,700 9,582
Professional fees and services 6,022 6,817  7,015  7,572 7,365
Marketing 1,164 1,741  1,716  1,197 1,239
Insurance 1,777 1,718  1,708  2,158 1,960
Communication 1,002 1,036  993  1,135 1,045
State tax expense 1,129 1,110  1,158  1,125 1,096
Amortization of intangible assets 320 320  334  334 328
Foundation contributions    1,000   
Miscellaneous 2,977 2,621  3,066  2,977 2,766
Total other expense$75,189$77,228 $79,043 $77,808$75,885
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
        
   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)June 30, 2024March 31, 2024 2023  2022  2021  2020  2019 
        
Allowance for credit losses:       
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period$85,084 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021     383    6,090     
Charge-offs 3,097  3,240  10,863  9,133  5,093  10,304  11,177 
Recoveries 1,475  2,399  5,942  6,758  8,441  27,246  10,173 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,622  841  4,921  2,375  (3,348) (16,942) 1,004 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,113  2,180  2,904  4,557  (11,916) 12,054  6,171 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$86,575 $85,084 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
        
General reserve trends:       
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$86,575 $85,084 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)           167  268 
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  678   
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 5,311  5,032  4,983  3,566  1,616  5,434  5,230 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans$81,264 $80,052 $78,762 $81,813 $81,581 $79,396 $51,181 
        
Total loans$7,664,377 $7,525,005 $7,476,221 $7,141,891 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 $6,501,404 
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,420  2,454  2,835  4,653  7,149  11,153  14,331 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  360,056  548,436 
Individually evaluated loans (k) 54,993  54,742  45,215  78,341  74,502  108,407  77,459 
Collectively evaluated loans$7,606,964 $7,467,809 $7,428,171 $7,058,897 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 $5,861,178 
        
Asset Quality Ratios:       
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.09% 0.05% 0.07% 0.03%(0.05)%(0.24)% 0.02%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13% 1.13% 1.12% 1.20% 1.21% 1.19% 0.87%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.07% 1.07% 1.06% 1.16% 1.20% 1.19% 0.87%
        
Nonperforming assets:       
Nonaccrual loans$71,368 $70,189 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)N.A.N.A.N.A. 20,134  28,323  20,788  21,215 
Loans past due 90 days or more 1,377  1,570  859  1,281  1,607  1,458  2,658 
Total nonperforming loans$72,745 $71,759 $61,118 $101,111 $102,652 $139,614 $113,953 
Other real estate owned 1,210  1,674  983  1,354  775  1,431  4,029 
Other nonperforming assets         2,750  3,164  3,599 
Total nonperforming assets$73,955 $73,433 $62,101 $102,465 $106,177 $144,209 $121,581 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.93% 0.93% 0.81% 1.12% 1.06% 1.64% 1.39%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.95% 0.95% 0.82% 1.42% 1.49% 1.95% 1.75%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.96% 0.98% 0.83% 1.43% 1.55% 2.01% 1.87%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.75% 0.74% 0.63% 1.04% 1.11% 1.55% 1.42%
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
        
        
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
        
   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)June 30, 2024March 31, 2024 2023  2022  2021  2020  2019 
        
New nonaccrual loan information:       
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period$70,189 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 
New nonaccrual loans 13,180  19,012  48,280  64,918  38,478  103,386  81,009 
Resolved nonaccrual loans 12,001  9,082  67,717  57,944  83,124  76,098  58,883 
Nonaccrual loans, end of period$71,368 $70,189 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 
        
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)
Unpaid principal balance$57,184 $57,053 $47,564 $80,116 $75,126 $109,062 $78,178 
Prior charge-offs 2,191  2,311  2,349  1,775  624  655  719 
Remaining principal balance 54,993  54,742  45,215  78,341  74,502  108,407  77,459 
Specific reserves 5,311  5,032  4,983  3,566  1,616  5,434  5,230 
Book value, after specific reserves$49,682 $49,710 $40,232 $74,775 $72,886 $102,973 $72,229 
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION   
Financial Reconciliations   
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
Net interest income$97,837 $95,623 $91,572  $193,460 $183,770 
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 271  352  164   623  364 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 5  2  13   7  587 
Net interest income - adjusted$97,561 $95,269 $91,395  $192,830 $182,819 
       
Provision for credit losses$3,113 $2,180 $2,492  $5,293 $2,675 
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (111) (953) (25)  (1,064) (748)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted$3,224 $3,133 $2,517  $6,357 $3,423 
       
Other income$28,794 $26,200 $25,015  $54,994 $49,402 
less loss on sale of debt securities, net   (398)    (398)  
less impact of strategic initiatives 813  (155)    658   
less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net (7) 121     114   
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 6  7     13  135 
Other income - adjusted$27,982 $26,625 $25,015  $54,607 $49,267 
       
Other expense$75,189 $77,228 $75,885  $152,417 $152,388 
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 320  320  328   640  655 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships          100 
Other expense - adjusted$74,869 $76,908 $75,557  $151,777 $151,633 
       
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$(185)$(118)$26  $(303)$(227)
       
Net income - reported$39,369 $35,204 $31,584  $74,573 $65,317 
Net income - adjusted (h)$38,675 $34,760 $31,684  $73,435 $64,465 
       
Diluted earnings per common share$2.42 $2.17 $1.94  $4.60 $4.01 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$2.38 $2.15 $1.95  $4.53 $3.96 
       
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61% 1.44% 1.28%  1.52% 1.32%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.59% 1.42% 1.28%  1.50% 1.30%
       
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.64% 1.46% 1.30%  1.55% 1.34%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.61% 1.44% 1.30%  1.53% 1.32%
       
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.52% 12.23% 11.61%  12.88% 12.07%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 13.28% 12.07% 11.65%  12.68% 11.92%
       
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.72% 14.24% 13.68%  14.98% 14.23%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 15.44% 14.06% 13.73%  14.76% 14.04%
       
Efficiency ratio (g) 59.09% 63.07% 64.58%  61.05% 64.84%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 59.35% 62.78% 64.40%  61.04% 64.82%
       
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.39% 4.28% 4.07%  4.33% 4.07%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.38% 4.26% 4.06%  4.32% 4.05%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  


    
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION   
Financial Reconciliations (continued)   
       
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,171,347$1,158,184$1,091,016 $1,164,765$1,090,985
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 163,816 164,137 165,129  163,977 165,292
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,007,531$994,047$925,887 $1,000,788$925,693
       
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2024   
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,183,257$1,161,979$1,088,757   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,607 163,927 164,915   
TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,019,650$998,052$923,842   
       
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
AVERAGE ASSETS$9,811,326$9,863,378$9,917,805 $9,837,352$9,987,953
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 163,816 164,137 165,129  163,977 165,292
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,647,510$9,699,241$9,752,676 $9,673,375$9,822,661
       
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023   
TOTAL ASSETS$9,919,783$9,881,077$9,899,551   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,607 163,927 164,915   
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,756,176$9,717,150$9,734,636   
       
       
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
Interest income$128,904$126,640$114,674 $255,544$225,575
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 605 616 920  1,221 1,846
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$129,509$127,256$115,594 $256,765$227,421
Interest expense 31,067 31,017 23,102  62,084 41,805
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$98,442$96,239$92,492 $194,681$185,616
       
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
       
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
Net income$39,369$35,204$31,584 $74,573$65,317
Plus: Income taxes 8,960 7,211 6,626  16,171 12,792
Plus: Provision for credit losses 3,113 2,180 2,492  5,293 2,675
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$51,442$44,595$40,702 $96,037$80,784
       
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 

            









    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data