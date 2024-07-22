Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2024

NEWARK, Ohio, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on September 10, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of August 16, 2024.



“Our performance stems from our commitment to provide consistent financial support, to remain resilient in uncertain times, and to never stop searching for new ways to serve customers,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “We’re eager to introduce new tools that will make our banking services more accessible than ever and allow more people to experience a wonderful blend of digital elegance and human empathy in banking with Park.”

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $39.4 million, a 24.6 percent increase from $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.42, compared to $1.94 for the second quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the first half of 2024 was $74.6 million, a 14.2 percent increase from $65.3 million for the first half of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2024 was $4.60 compared to $4.01 for the first half of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 2.5 percent (5.1 percent annualized) during the first half of 2024 and increased 6.3% for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2024. Park's total loans increased 1.9 percent (7.4 percent annualized) during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Park's total deposits increased 3.4 percent (6.7 percent annualized) during the first half of 2024 and decreased 0.6 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2024. The combination of strong loan growth and steady deposits resulted in a net interest margin of 4.39 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 4.28 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 4.07 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the first half of 2024 the net interest margin was 4.33 percent compared to 4.07 percent for the first half of 2023.

“We continue to experience growth in net interest income, supported by year-to-date annualized commercial loan growth of 6.4 percent that reflects our consistent approach to lending regardless of economic fluctuations and the interest rate environment,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re also pleased to report growth in net income and earnings per share, demonstrating our bankers’ commitment to controlling expenses and leveraging technology as we prepare to cross $10 billion in assets.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; (22) and other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR 1Q '24 2Q '23 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 97,837 $ 95,623 $ 91,572 2.3 % 6.8 % Provision for credit losses 3,113 2,180 2,492 42.8 % 24.9 % Other income 28,794 26,200 25,015 9.9 % 15.1 % Other expense 75,189 77,228 75,885 (2.6)% (0.9)% Income before income taxes $ 48,329 $ 42,415 $ 38,210 13.9 % 26.5 % Income taxes 8,960 7,211 6,626 24.3 % 35.2 % Net income $ 39,369 $ 35,204 $ 31,584 11.8 % 24.6 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.44 $ 2.18 $ 1.95 11.9 % 25.1 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.42 2.17 1.94 11.5 % 24.7 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.06 1.06 1.05 — % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 73.27 71.95 67.40 1.8 % 8.7 % Market price per common share at period end 142.34 135.85 102.32 4.8 % 39.1 % Market capitalization at period end 2,298,723 2,199,556 1,652,818 4.5 % 39.1 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,149,523 16,116,842 16,165,119 0.2 % (0.1)% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,239,617 16,191,065 16,240,600 0.3 % — % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,149,523 16,149,523 16,153,425 — % — % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61 % 1.44 % 1.28 % 11.8 % 25.8 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.52 % 12.23 % 11.61 % 10.5 % 16.5 % Yield on loans 6.13 % 5.99 % 5.43 % 2.3 % 12.9 % Yield on investment securities 3.83 % 3.90 % 3.73 % (1.8)% 2.7 % Yield on money market instruments 5.33 % 5.48 % 5.11 % (2.7)% 4.3 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.78 % 5.66 % 5.08 % 2.1 % 13.8 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.99 % 1.94 % 1.46 % 2.6 % 36.3 % Cost of borrowings 4.08 % 4.25 % 3.54 % (4.0)% 15.3 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.10 % 2.08 % 1.58 % 1.0 % 32.9 % Net interest margin (g) 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.07 % 2.6 % 7.9 % Efficiency ratio (g) 59.09 % 63.07 % 64.58 % (6.3)% (8.5)% OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 63.14 $ 61.80 $ 57.19 2.2 % 10.4 % Average interest earning assets 9,016,905 9,048,204 9,122,323 (0.3)% (1.2)% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 51,442 44,595 40,702 15.4 % 26.4 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 1Q '24 2Q '23 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,264,858 $ 1,339,747 $ 1,756,953 (5.6)\% (28.0)% Loans 7,664,377 7,525,005 7,208,109 1.9 % 6.3 % Allowance for credit losses 86,575 85,084 87,206 1.8 % (0.7)% Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,607 163,927 164,915 (0.2)% (0.8)% Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,210 1,674 2,267 (27.7)% (46.6)% Total assets 9,919,783 9,881,077 9,899,551 0.4 % 0.2 % Total deposits 8,312,505 8,306,032 8,358,976 0.1 % (0.6)% Borrowings 283,874 295,130 332,818 (3.8)% (14.7)% Total shareholders' equity 1,183,257 1,161,979 1,088,757 1.8 % 8.7 % Tangible equity (d) 1,019,650 998,052 923,842 2.2 % 10.4 % Total nonperforming loans 72,745 71,759 58,229 1.4 % 24.9 % Total nonperforming assets 73,955 73,433 60,496 0.7 % 22.2 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 77.26 % 76.16 % 72.81 % 1.4 % 6.1 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.81 % — % 17.3 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.84 % (2.0)% 14.3 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.21 % — % (6.6)% Net loan charge-offs $ 1,622 $ 841 $ 1,232 92.9 % 31.7 % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 80.0 % 28.6 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.93 % 11.76 % 11.00 % 1.4 % 8.5 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.45 % 10.27 % 9.49 % 1.8 % 10.1 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.94 % 11.74 % 11.00 % 1.7 % 8.5 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.44 % 15.48 % 15.30 % (0.3)% 0.9 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 92.53 % 91.11 % 85.34 % 1.6 % 8.4 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) Six months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Percent change vs '23 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 193,460 $ 183,770 5.3 % Provision for credit losses 5,293 2,675 97.9 % Other income 54,994 49,402 11.3 % Other expense 152,417 152,388 — % Income before income taxes $ 90,744 $ 78,109 16.2 % Income taxes 16,171 12,792 26.4 % Net income $ 74,573 $ 65,317 14.2 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 4.62 $ 4.03 14.6 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 4.60 4.01 14.7 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 2.12 2.10 1.0 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,133,183 16,203,736 (0.4)% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,215,342 16,282,693 (0.4)% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.52 % 1.32 % 15.2 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.88 % 12.07 % 6.7 % Yield on loans 6.06 % 5.34 % 13.5 % Yield on investment securities 3.87 % 3.67 % 5.4 % Yield on money market instruments 5.42 % 4.84 % 12.0 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.72 % 4.99 % 14.6 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.97 % 1.31 % 50.4 % Cost of borrowings 4.17 % 3.39 % 23.0 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.09 % 1.44 % 45.1 % Net interest margin (g) 4.33 % 4.07 % 6.4 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.05 % 64.84 % (5.8)% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $ 2,463 $ 1,231 100.1 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.07 % 0.03 % 133.3 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b) 11.84 % 10.92 % 8.4 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.46 % 15.33 % 0.8 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 91.82 % 84.69 % 8.4 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Average interest earning assets 9,032,554 9,194,469 (1.8)% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 96,037 80,784 18.9 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 115,318 $ 96,428 $ 226,529 $ 188,042 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 10,950 13,431 22,849 26,410 Tax-exempt 1,382 2,906 2,792 5,818 Other interest income 1,254 1,909 3,374 5,305 Total interest income 128,904 114,674 255,544 225,575 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 20,370 18,068 40,225 32,280 Time deposits 7,525 1,966 14,863 3,313 Interest on borrowings 3,172 3,068 6,996 6,212 Total interest expense 31,067 23,102 62,084 41,805 Net interest income 97,837 91,572 193,460 183,770 Provision for credit losses 3,113 2,492 5,293 2,675 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 94,724 89,080 188,167 181,095 Other income 28,794 25,015 54,994 49,402 Other expense 75,189 75,885 152,417 152,388 Income before income taxes 48,329 38,210 90,744 78,109 Income taxes 8,960 6,626 16,171 12,792 Net income $ 39,369 $ 31,584 $ 74,573 $ 65,317 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.44 $ 1.95 $ 4.62 $ 4.03 Net income - diluted $ 2.42 $ 1.94 $ 4.60 $ 4.01 Weighted average common shares - basic 16,149,523 16,165,119 16,133,183 16,203,736 Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,239,617 16,240,600 16,215,342 16,282,693 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.06 $ 1.05 $ 2.12 $ 2.10





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 142,593 $ 160,477 Money market instruments 118,872 57,791 Investment securities 1,264,858 1,429,144 Loans 7,664,377 7,476,221 Allowance for credit losses (86,575 ) (83,745 ) Loans, net 7,577,802 7,392,476 Bank premises and equipment, net 72,131 74,211 Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,607 164,247 Other real estate owned 1,210 983 Other assets 578,710 557,124 Total assets $ 9,919,783 $ 9,836,453 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,542,446 $ 2,628,234 Interest bearing 5,770,059 5,414,332 Total deposits 8,312,505 8,042,566 Borrowings 283,874 517,329 Other liabilities 140,147 131,265 Total liabilities $ 8,736,526 $ 8,691,160 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 460,821 463,280 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (68,454 ) (66,191 ) Retained earnings 943,149 903,877 Treasury shares (1,473,581 shares at June 30, 2024 and 1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023) (152,259 ) (155,673 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,183,257 $ 1,145,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,919,783 $ 9,836,453





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 124,906 $ 153,564 $ 134,310 $ 154,568 Money market instruments 94,658 149,745 125,084 220,951 Investment securities 1,285,086 1,777,878 1,326,807 1,792,199 Loans 7,587,127 7,132,025 7,534,889 7,115,723 Allowance for credit losses (85,397 ) (87,182 ) (84,732 ) (86,996 ) Loans, net 7,501,730 7,044,843 7,450,157 7,028,727 Bank premises and equipment, net 73,340 80,592 74,130 81,316 Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,816 165,129 163,977 165,292 Other real estate owned 1,389 1,966 1,239 1,702 Other assets 566,401 544,088 561,648 543,198 Total assets $ 9,811,326 $ 9,917,805 $ 9,837,352 $ 9,987,953 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,572,947 $ 2,847,921 $ 2,570,989 $ 2,908,857 Interest bearing 5,626,577 5,509,022 5,635,332 5,492,931 Total deposits 8,199,524 8,356,943 8,206,321 8,401,788 Borrowings 312,963 347,191 337,333 370,067 Other liabilities 127,492 122,655 128,933 125,113 Total liabilities $ 8,639,979 $ 8,826,789 $ 8,672,587 $ 8,896,968 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 459,546 458,884 461,532 460,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (73,705 ) (91,007 ) (70,524 ) (93,609 ) Retained earnings 937,765 873,810 927,705 869,567 Treasury shares (152,259 ) (150,671 ) (153,948 ) (145,686 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,171,347 $ 1,091,016 $ 1,164,765 $ 1,090,985 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,811,326 $ 9,917,805 $ 9,837,352 $ 9,987,953





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 115,318 $ 111,211 $ 108,495 $ 103,258 $ 96,428 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 10,950 11,899 13,055 13,321 13,431 Tax-exempt 1,382 1,410 2,248 2,900 2,906 Other interest income 1,254 2,120 1,408 1,410 1,909 Total interest income 128,904 126,640 125,206 120,889 114,674 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 20,370 19,855 19,467 20,029 18,068 Time deposits 7,525 7,338 6,267 3,097 1,966 Interest on borrowings 3,172 3,824 4,398 3,494 3,068 Total interest expense 31,067 31,017 30,132 26,620 23,102 Net interest income 97,837 95,623 95,074 94,269 91,572 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,113 2,180 1,809 (1,580 ) 2,492 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses 94,724 93,443 93,265 95,849 89,080 Other income 28,794 26,200 15,519 27,713 25,015 Other expense 75,189 77,228 79,043 77,808 75,885 Income before income taxes 48,329 42,415 29,741 45,754 38,210 Income taxes 8,960 7,211 5,241 8,837 6,626 Net income $ 39,369 $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 36,917 $ 31,584 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.44 $ 2.18 $ 1.52 $ 2.29 $ 1.95 Net income - diluted $ 2.42 $ 2.17 $ 1.51 $ 2.28 $ 1.94





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 10,728 $ 10,024 $ 8,943 $ 9,100 $ 8,816 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,214 2,106 2,054 2,109 2,041 Other service income 2,906 2,524 2,349 2,615 2,639 Debit card fee income 6,580 6,243 6,583 6,652 6,830 Bank owned life insurance income 1,565 2,629 1,373 1,448 1,332 ATM fees 458 496 517 575 553 Loss on sale of debt securities, net — (398 ) (7,875 ) — — Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 358 (687 ) 353 998 25 Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,204 2,204 1,893 1,893 1,893 Miscellaneous 1,781 1,059 (671 ) 2,323 886 Total other income $ 28,794 $ 26,200 $ 15,519 $ 27,713 $ 25,015 Other expense: Salaries $ 35,954 $ 35,733 $ 36,192 $ 34,525 $ 33,649 Employee benefits 9,873 11,560 10,088 10,822 10,538 Occupancy expense 2,975 3,181 3,344 3,203 3,214 Furniture and equipment expense 2,454 2,583 2,824 3,060 3,103 Data processing fees 9,542 8,808 9,605 9,700 9,582 Professional fees and services 6,022 6,817 7,015 7,572 7,365 Marketing 1,164 1,741 1,716 1,197 1,239 Insurance 1,777 1,718 1,708 2,158 1,960 Communication 1,002 1,036 993 1,135 1,045 State tax expense 1,129 1,110 1,158 1,125 1,096 Amortization of intangible assets 320 320 334 334 328 Foundation contributions — — 1,000 — — Miscellaneous 2,977 2,621 3,066 2,977 2,766 Total other expense $ 75,189 $ 77,228 $ 79,043 $ 77,808 $ 75,885





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 85,084 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 — — 383 — 6,090 — — Charge-offs 3,097 3,240 10,863 9,133 5,093 10,304 11,177 Recoveries 1,475 2,399 5,942 6,758 8,441 27,246 10,173 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,622 841 4,921 2,375 (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,113 2,180 2,904 4,557 (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 86,575 $ 85,084 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 86,575 $ 85,084 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — — — 167 268 Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 5,311 5,032 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 81,264 $ 80,052 $ 78,762 $ 81,813 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 Total loans $ 7,664,377 $ 7,525,005 $ 7,476,221 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,420 2,454 2,835 4,653 7,149 11,153 14,331 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 548,436 Individually evaluated loans (k) 54,993 54,742 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,606,964 $ 7,467,809 $ 7,428,171 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.03 % (0.05)% (0.24)% 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 71,368 $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A. N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323 20,788 21,215 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,377 1,570 859 1,281 1,607 1,458 2,658 Total nonperforming loans $ 72,745 $ 71,759 $ 61,118 $ 101,111 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 Other real estate owned 1,210 1,674 983 1,354 775 1,431 4,029 Other nonperforming assets — — — — 2,750 3,164 3,599 Total nonperforming assets $ 73,955 $ 73,433 $ 62,101 $ 102,465 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.81 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.82 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.63 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 New nonaccrual loans 13,180 19,012 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386 81,009 Resolved nonaccrual loans 12,001 9,082 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098 58,883 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 71,368 $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k) Unpaid principal balance $ 57,184 $ 57,053 $ 47,564 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 Prior charge-offs 2,191 2,311 2,349 1,775 624 655 719 Remaining principal balance 54,993 54,742 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Specific reserves 5,311 5,032 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 Book value, after specific reserves $ 49,682 $ 49,710 $ 40,232 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 97,837 $ 95,623 $ 91,572 $ 193,460 $ 183,770 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 271 352 164 623 364 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 5 2 13 7 587 Net interest income - adjusted $ 97,561 $ 95,269 $ 91,395 $ 192,830 $ 182,819 Provision for credit losses $ 3,113 $ 2,180 $ 2,492 $ 5,293 $ 2,675 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (111 ) (953 ) (25 ) (1,064 ) (748 ) Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 3,224 $ 3,133 $ 2,517 $ 6,357 $ 3,423 Other income $ 28,794 $ 26,200 $ 25,015 $ 54,994 $ 49,402 less loss on sale of debt securities, net — (398 ) — (398 ) — less impact of strategic initiatives 813 (155 ) — 658 — less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net (7 ) 121 — 114 — less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 6 7 — 13 135 Other income - adjusted $ 27,982 $ 26,625 $ 25,015 $ 54,607 $ 49,267 Other expense $ 75,189 $ 77,228 $ 75,885 $ 152,417 $ 152,388 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 320 320 328 640 655 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships — — — — 100 Other expense - adjusted $ 74,869 $ 76,908 $ 75,557 $ 151,777 $ 151,633 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (185 ) $ (118 ) $ 26 $ (303 ) $ (227 ) Net income - reported $ 39,369 $ 35,204 $ 31,584 $ 74,573 $ 65,317 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 38,675 $ 34,760 $ 31,684 $ 73,435 $ 64,465 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.42 $ 2.17 $ 1.94 $ 4.60 $ 4.01 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.38 $ 2.15 $ 1.95 $ 4.53 $ 3.96 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.61 % 1.44 % 1.28 % 1.52 % 1.32 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.59 % 1.42 % 1.28 % 1.50 % 1.30 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.64 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.55 % 1.34 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.61 % 1.44 % 1.30 % 1.53 % 1.32 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.52 % 12.23 % 11.61 % 12.88 % 12.07 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 13.28 % 12.07 % 11.65 % 12.68 % 11.92 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.72 % 14.24 % 13.68 % 14.98 % 14.23 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 15.44 % 14.06 % 13.73 % 14.76 % 14.04 % Efficiency ratio (g) 59.09 % 63.07 % 64.58 % 61.05 % 64.84 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 59.35 % 62.78 % 64.40 % 61.04 % 64.82 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.07 % 4.33 % 4.07 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.38 % 4.26 % 4.06 % 4.32 % 4.05 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



