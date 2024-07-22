Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Voting Results from Shareholder Meeting

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) today announced the approval of all items of business at the company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders. The meeting was held earlier today in a virtual meeting format.



All five nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable limited voting shares (“class A shares”) and all five nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of class B limited voting shares (“class B shares”) were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of class A shares in regard to the election of the five directors nominated for election by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Soonyoung Chang 9,739,424 99.60% 38,826 0.40% William Cox 9,208,673 94.18% 569,577 5.82% Michele Coleman Mayes 9,707,972 99.28% 70,278 0.72% Lars Rodert 9,308,285 95.19% 469,965 4.81% Anne Schaumburg 9,613,706 98.32% 164,544 1.68%

Management received a proxy from the holder of class B shares to vote all 24,000 class B shares for each of the five directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, being Barry Blattman, Gregory Morrison, Lori Pearson, Sachin Shah and Jay Wintrob.

At the meeting, our company’s shareholders approved a resolution authorizing the change of our name from “Brookfield Reinsurance” to “Brookfield Wealth Solutions” at a time to be determined by the board.

Shareholders also approved bye-law amendments designed to simplify and enhance our capital structure, including a re-designation of our class A-1 exchangeable non-voting shares into class A shares of our company and related changes to the terms of the class A shares that will result in no shareholder having the power to vote more than 9.9% of the class A shares, regardless of economic ownership. We currently anticipate implementing the bye-law amendments during the third fiscal quarter of 2024 and will provide at least 5 days’ advance notice of the effective date by press release.

Shareholders further approved an escrowed stock plan of the company. Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Corporation have each received exemptive relief (as described in our management information circular available through the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, on Brookfield Reinsurance’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on Brookfield Reinsurance’s website at bnre.brookfield.com) from the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, in connection with implementation of the escrowed stock plan.

All other matters put forth at the meeting were approved by shareholder vote and a summary of all votes cast by shareholders represented at the company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders is available electronically on EDGAR on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or on Brookfield Reinsurance’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

