SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NYSE: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, and compared to prior quarter net income of $9.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes non-recurring income, net of tax adjustments, totaled $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023, and compared to $8.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024.



Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Operating earnings 1 of $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share

of $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share Net organic loan and lease growth of $97 million with 11% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Quarter-over-quarter net tax equivalent interest margin expansion of 12 basis points to 2.97%

10% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase in tangible book value per common share 1

136,195 shares repurchased at a weighted average price of $21.57

Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.20%

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliations



Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our Company continued to gain momentum with a very nice second quarter highlighted by solid growth in operating revenue and a 10% annualized increase in tangible book value per share quarter over quarter. We also took advantage of our liquidity position, growing loans at an 11% quarterly annualized pace. Margin inflection accelerated during the quarter, and we look forward to seeing that trend continue. The sales energy around our Company is very strong and our outlook for the second half of 2024 remains bullish as we gain further operating leverage.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The Board of Directors was pleased to see operating leverage expansion and strong loan growth during the second quarter. The Company’s markets continue to provide great organic growth opportunities that we look forward to winning. We continue to strategically progress towards our longer-term financial objectives and this quarter’s margin expansion and expense control is a good demonstration of our team’s ability to execute our plan. We are confident in our team and look forward to continued improvement as the year progresses.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.7 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.5 billion for the current and prior quarters. The categories of average earnings assets changed quarter-over-quarter, primarily from an increase in average loans and leases of $46.2 million, offset by a decrease in average securities of $40.8 million and average interest-earning cash of $7.5 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $19.8 million from the prior quarter, attributable to a decrease in average deposits of $21.3 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $1.4 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.97% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.85% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the increased yield on interest-earning assets, quarter-over-quarter, coupled with a slower rise on the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, quarter-over-quarter. The yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, on a fully tax equivalent basis (“FTE”) was 5.80% for the second quarter, compared to 5.71% for the prior quarter.

The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.56% compared to 2.52% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.23% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.16% for the prior quarter, an increase of 7 basis points.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2024 2024 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, FTE 5.80 % 5.71 % 0.09 % Yield on loans and leases, FTE 5.87 % 5.82 % 0.05 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 5.52 % 5.36 % 0.16 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.23 % 3.16 % 0.07 % Cost of total deposits 2.56 % 2.52 % 0.04 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.29 % 3.23 % 0.06 % Net interest margin, FTE 2.97 % 2.85 % 0.12 %



Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.97% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.98% as of March 31, 2024.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases Rollforward 2024 2024 (Decrease) Beginning balance $ 34,203 $ 35,066 $ (863 ) Charge-offs (457 ) (920 ) 463 Recoveries 48 135 (87 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (409 ) (785 ) 376 Provision for credit losses (1) 896 (78 ) 974 Ending balance $ 34,690 $ 34,203 $ 487 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.97 % 0.98 % (0.01 ) %





(1) The current quarter-ended and prior quarter-ended excludes unfunded commitments release of $13 thousand and $362 thousand, respectively. At June 30, 2024, the unfunded commitment liability totaled $2.0 million.



Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.19% as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.18% reported in the first quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.20% as of June 30, 2024, and 0.18% on March 31, 2024.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Credit Quality 2024 2024 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 6,432 $ 6,171 $ 261 Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing 210 95 115 Total nonperforming loans and leases 6,642 6,266 376 Other real estate owned 688 696 (8 ) Other repossessed assets 2,645 2,033 612 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,975 $ 8,995 $ 980 Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.02 %



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $776 thousand to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.4 million for the prior quarter. The current quarter decrease was primarily associated with the $1.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior quarter, offset by a $283 thousand pre-tax gain on the sale of a bank property in the current quarter.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Noninterest Income 2024 2024 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,692 $ 1,612 $ 80 Mortgage banking income 348 280 68 Investment services 1,302 1,380 (78 ) Insurance commissions 1,284 1,103 181 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,343 1,253 90 Other 1,635 2,752 (1,117 ) Total noninterest income $ 7,604 $ 8,380 $ (776 )



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $648 thousand to $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $28.6 million for the prior quarter. The current quarter increase was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to incentive accruals for production performance.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Noninterest Expense 2024 2024 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,261 $ 16,639 $ 622 Occupancy and equipment 3,324 3,396 (72 ) FDIC insurance 825 915 (90 ) Other real estate and loan related expenses 538 584 (46 ) Advertising and marketing 295 302 (7 ) Data processing and technology 2,452 2,465 (13 ) Professional services 1,064 924 140 Amortization of intangibles 608 612 (4 ) Other 2,834 2,716 118 Total noninterest expense $ 29,201 $ 28,553 $ 648



Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $299 thousand, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 22.56% for the second quarter of 2024 and 21.94% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $4.89 billion compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2023. The $61.6 million increase is primarily attributable to increases loans and leases of $129.7 million, offset by a decrease in securities of $59.8 million and cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million.

Total liabilities increased to $4.42 billion at June 30, 2024 from $4.37 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $49.0 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $48.8 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024, totaled $472.5 million, an increase of $12.6 million, from December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $17.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, offset by dividends paid of $2.7 million and repurchase of the Company’s stock of $3.0 million. Tangible book value per share1 was $21.66 at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.76 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.66% at June 30, 2024, compared with 7.47% at December 31, 2023.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation



The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):



Jun Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2024 2023 (Decrease) Total assets $ 4,891,009 $ 4,829,387 $ 61,622 Total liabilities 4,418,544 4,369,501 49,043 Total equity 472,465 459,886 12,579 Securities 629,817 689,646 (59,829 ) Loans and leases 3,574,158 3,444,462 129,696 Deposits 4,316,656 4,267,854 48,802 Borrowings 12,732 13,078 (346 )



Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2024 on Monday, July 22, 2024, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered Non-GAAP financial measures (“Non-GAAP”) and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios derived therefrom in its analysis of the Company's performance, including:

(i) Operating earnings

(ii) Operating noninterest income

(iii) Operating noninterest expense

(iv)

Operating pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) earnings

(v)

Tangible common equity

(vi)

Average tangible common equity

(vii)

Tangible book value per common share

(viii)

Tangible assets





Operating earnings, operating noninterest income, operating noninterest expense and operating PPNR exclude non-operating related income and expense items, respectively. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value per common share is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. A detailed reconciliation of these items and ratios derived therefrom is available in the Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management also believes these Non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others,

(1)

risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively;

(2)

claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters;

(3)

the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize;

(4)

disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships;

(5)

our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank;

(6) changes in management’s plans for the future;

(7)

prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing;

(8)

our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk (including the impact of higher interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, competition, and the cost of doing business and the impact of prolonged elevated interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance);

(9)

increased technology and cybersecurity risks, including generative artificial intelligence risks;

(10)

credit risk associated with our lending activities;

(11) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition;

(12)

developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance;

(13) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines;

(14) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations;

(15) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions;

(16) potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto;

(17) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities;

(18) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; and

(19) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.





These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,835 $ 477,941 $ 352,271 $ 400,258 $ 238,898 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 500,821 474,347 408,410 385,131 540,308 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 128,996 180,169 281,236 282,313 283,564 Other investments 13,780 13,718 13,662 13,805 14,396 Loans held for sale 3,103 4,861 4,418 2,734 986 Loans and leases 3,574,158 3,477,555 3,444,462 3,378,999 3,337,790 Less: Allowance for credit losses (34,690 ) (34,203 ) (35,066 ) (33,687 ) (32,747 ) Loans and leases, net 3,539,468 3,443,352 3,409,396 3,345,312 3,305,043 Premises and equipment, net 91,315 92,694 92,963 92,020 92,351 Other real estate owned 688 696 517 1,370 1,708 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 105,929 106,537 107,148 107,792 108,439 Bank owned life insurance 84,483 83,957 83,434 82,914 82,419 Other assets 79,591 76,418 75,932 83,522 77,688 Total assets $ 4,891,009 $ 4,954,690 $ 4,829,387 $ 4,797,171 $ 4,745,800 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 903,300 $ 907,254 $ 898,044 $ 923,763 $ 1,003,432 Interest-bearing demand 988,057 996,298 1,006,915 993,717 938,758 Money market and savings 1,901,281 1,952,410 1,812,427 1,766,409 1,720,202 Time deposits 524,018 538,159 550,468 562,620 537,192 Total deposits 4,316,656 4,394,121 4,267,854 4,246,509 4,199,584 Borrowings 12,732 9,849 13,078 14,117 15,496 Subordinated debt 42,142 42,120 42,099 42,078 42,057 Other liabilities 47,014 41,804 46,470 47,815 43,816 Total liabilities 4,418,544 4,487,894 4,369,501 4,350,519 4,300,953 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 16,926 17,057 16,989 16,995 17,004 Additional paid-in capital 293,586 296,061 295,699 295,542 295,296 Retained earnings 187,751 181,103 173,105 168,271 167,564 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,798 ) (27,425 ) (25,907 ) (34,156 ) (35,017 ) Total shareholders' equity 472,465 466,796 459,886 446,652 444,847 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,891,009 $ 4,954,690 $ 4,829,387 $ 4,797,171 $ 4,745,800



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 50,853 $ 50,020 $ 48,767 $ 47,539 $ 45,446 $ 100,873 $ 90,173 Investment securities: Taxable 5,320 4,548 4,344 4,335 4,335 9,869 7,986 Tax-exempt 353 352 352 356 357 705 709 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 4,759 4,863 4,032 3,045 1,956 9,620 6,405 Total interest income 61,285 59,783 57,495 55,275 52,094 121,067 105,273 Interest expense: Deposits 27,439 27,035 24,926 23,433 19,554 54,474 35,900 Borrowings 148 128 162 210 339 276 564 Subordinated debt 884 899 890 626 626 1,782 1,252 Total interest expense 28,471 28,062 25,978 24,269 20,519 56,532 37,716 Net interest income 32,814 31,721 31,517 31,006 31,575 64,535 67,557 Provision for credit losses 883 (440 ) 1,571 795 113 443 663 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,931 32,161 29,946 30,211 31,462 64,092 66,894 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,692 1,612 1,673 1,736 1,657 3,304 3,102 Loss on sale of securities, net — — — (6,801 ) — — — Mortgage banking 348 280 227 309 332 628 504 Investment services 1,302 1,380 1,339 1,461 1,300 2,682 2,305 Insurance commissions 1,284 1,103 1,133 1,153 1,139 2,387 2,398 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,343 1,253 1,370 1,357 1,347 2,596 2,730 Other 1,635 2,752 1,837 1,476 1,355 4,387 3,016 Total noninterest income 7,604 8,380 7,579 691 7,130 15,984 14,055 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,261 16,639 16,275 16,785 15,947 33,900 32,689 Occupancy and equipment 3,324 3,396 3,378 3,547 3,318 6,720 6,526 FDIC insurance 825 915 915 825 875 1,740 1,416 Other real estate and loan related expense 538 584 781 603 441 1,123 1,013 Advertising and marketing 295 302 336 346 305 597 660 Data processing and technology 2,452 2,465 2,458 2,378 2,235 4,916 4,398 Professional services 1,064 924 1,136 735 764 1,989 1,572 Amortization of intangibles 608 612 643 647 675 1,220 1,334 Merger related and restructuring expenses — — — 110 — — — Other 2,834 2,716 3,773 2,540 2,850 5,549 5,331 Total noninterest expense 29,201 28,553 29,695 28,516 27,410 57,754 54,939 Income before income taxes 10,334 11,988 7,830 2,386 11,182 22,322 26,010 Income tax expense 2,331 2,630 1,640 319 2,346 4,962 5,674 Net income $ 8,003 $ 9,358 $ 6,190 $ 2,067 $ 8,836 $ 17,360 $ 20,336 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.56 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.53 $ 1.03 $ 1.21 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.52 $ 1.03 $ 1.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,770,819 16,849,735 16,814,647 16,807,548 16,806,389 16,810,277 16,798,939 Diluted 16,850,250 16,925,408 16,918,234 16,918,635 16,898,091 16,887,374 16,897,444



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,504,265 $ 51,110 5.87 % $ 3,458,109 $ 50,020 5.82 % $ 3,308,595 $ 45,446 5.51 % Taxable securities 580,517 5,320 3.69 % 620,805 4,548 2.95 % 770,275 4,335 2.26 % Tax-exempt securities2 63,690 447 2.82 % 64,161 445 2.79 % 65,265 452 2.78 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 346,459 4,759 5.52 % 353,913 4,863 5.53 % 195,266 1,956 4.02 % Total interest-earning assets 4,494,931 61,636 5.52 % 4,496,988 59,876 5.36 % 4,339,401 52,189 4.82 % Noninterest-earning assets 383,697 380,231 355,701 Total assets $ 4,878,628 $ 4,877,219 $ 4,695,102 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 983,433 5,950 2.43 % $ 996,147 6,060 2.45 % $ 950,227 4,892 2.06 % Money market and savings deposits 1,909,125 16,529 3.48 % 1,904,855 16,149 3.41 % 1,737,303 11,785 2.72 % Time deposits 528,985 4,960 3.77 % 541,792 4,826 3.58 % 504,350 2,877 2.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,421,543 27,439 3.23 % 3,442,794 27,035 3.16 % 3,191,880 19,554 2.46 % Borrowings 12,684 148 4.69 % 11,245 128 4.58 % 24,845 339 5.47 % Subordinated debt 42,129 884 8.44 % 42,107 899 8.59 % 42,044 626 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,476,356 28,471 3.29 % 3,496,146 28,062 3.23 % 3,258,769 20,519 2.53 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 888,693 872,840 951,381 Other liabilities 47,208 47,085 40,669 Total liabilities 4,412,257 4,416,071 4,250,819 Shareholders' equity 466,371 461,148 444,283 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,878,628 $ 4,877,219 $ 4,695,102 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 33,165 $ 31,814 $ 31,670 Interest rate spread 2.22 % 2.13 % 2.30 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.93 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.30 % 128.63 % 133.16 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.56 % 9.46 % 9.46 %

1 Yields computed on tax-exempt loans on a tax equivalent basis include $257 thousand, $0 thousand, and $0 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $94 thousand, $93 thousand, and $95 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,481,187 $ 101,130 5.84 % $ 3,283,662 $ 90,173 5.54 % Taxable securities 600,661 9,869 3.30 % 747,037 7,986 2.16 % Tax-exempt securities2 63,925 892 2.81 % 65,405 897 2.77 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 350,186 9,620 5.52 % 286,254 6,405 4.51 % Total interest-earning assets 4,495,959 121,511 5.44 % 4,382,358 105,461 4.85 % Noninterest-earning assets 381,964 357,837 Total assets $ 4,877,923 $ 4,740,195 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 989,790 12,010 2.44 % $ 947,196 9,119 1.94 % Money market and savings deposits 1,906,990 32,677 3.45 % 1,778,650 22,168 2.51 % Time deposits 535,389 9,787 3.68 % 486,952 4,613 1.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,432,169 54,474 3.19 % 3,212,798 35,900 2.25 % Borrowings 11,964 276 4.64 % 20,874 564 5.45 % Subordinated debt 42,118 1,782 8.51 % 42,033 1,252 6.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,486,251 56,532 3.26 % 3,275,705 37,716 2.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 880,767 983,348 Other liabilities 47,146 42,777 Total liabilities 4,414,164 4,301,830 Shareholders' equity 463,759 438,365 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,877,923 $ 4,740,195 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 64,979 $ 67,745 Interest rate spread 2.17 % 2.53 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.91 % 3.12 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.96 % 133.78 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.51 % 9.25 %

1Yields computed on tax-exempt loans on a tax equivalent basis included $257 thousand and $0 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

2Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis included $187 thousand and $188 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied $ 829,085 $ 804,557 $ 798,416 $ 776,402 $ 769,978 Non-owner occupied 986,278 938,648 940,789 890,774 871,779 Commercial real estate, total 1,815,363 1,743,205 1,739,205 1,667,176 1,641,757 Commercial & industrial 701,460 667,903 645,918 617,115 594,427 Construction & land development 294,575 321,860 327,185 373,068 394,742 Consumer real estate 678,331 659,209 649,867 638,518 624,828 Leases 70,299 71,909 68,752 68,538 66,401 Consumer and other 14,130 13,469 13,535 14,584 15,635 Total loans and leases $ 3,574,158 $ 3,477,555 $ 3,444,462 $ 3,378,999 $ 3,337,790 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 6,642 $ 6,266 $ 8,101 $ 4,163 $ 3,722 Other real estate owned 688 696 517 1,370 1,708 Other repossessed assets 2,645 2,033 1,117 348 282 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,975 $ 8,995 $ 9,735 $ 5,881 $ 5,712 Modified loans and leases1 not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 4,241 $ 4,413 $ 4,245 $ 2,376 $ 657 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.04 % (0.01 ) % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.00 % 0.98 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 9.66 % 9.42 % 9.52 % 9.31 % 9.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)2 7.66 % 7.43 % 7.47 % 7.23 % 7.25 % SmartFinancial, Inc.3 Tier 1 leverage 8.32 % 8.23 % 8.27 % 8.13 % 8.24 % Common equity Tier 1 10.06 % 10.20 % 10.14 % 10.07 % 10.12 % Tier 1 capital 10.06 % 10.20 % 10.14 % 10.07 % 10.12 % Total capital 11.68 % 11.85 % 11.78 % 11.90 % 11.94 % SmartBank Estimated4 Tier 1 leverage 9.11 % 9.07 % 9.18 % 9.00 % 9.18 % Common equity Tier 1 11.02 % 11.23 % 11.26 % 11.15 % 11.27 % Tier 1 capital 11.02 % 11.23 % 11.26 % 11.15 % 11.27 % Total capital 11.79 % 12.00 % 12.02 % 11.87 % 11.97 %

1Borrowers that have experienced financial difficulty.

2Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

3All periods presented are estimated.

4Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun June 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.52 % 0.17 % 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.87 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.90 % 8.16 % 5.46 % 1.84 % 7.98 % 7.53 % 9.36 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 8.94 % 10.63 % 7.18 % 2.43 % 10.57 % 9.77 % 12.46 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.63 % 0.06 % 0.61 % 0.66 % 0.60 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.47 % 2.37 % 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.34 % Efficiency ratio 72.25 % 71.20 % 75.95 % 89.96 % 70.82 % 71.73 % 67.32 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.87 % Operating PPNR return on average assets1 0.90 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 1.13 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 6.72 % 7.29 % 6.07 % 6.41 % 7.98 % 7.00 % 9.36 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 8.70 % 9.49 % 7.98 % 8.46 % 10.57 % 9.09 % 12.46 % Operating efficiency ratio1 72.13 % 73.50 % 73.41 % 73.60 % 70.64 % 72.81 % 67.16 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.39 % 2.36 % 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.34 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, FTE 5.80 % 5.71 % 5.61 % 5.52 % 5.39 % 5.76 % 5.30 % Yield on loans and leases, FTE 5.87 % 5.82 % 5.68 % 5.61 % 5.51 % 5.84 % 5.54 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 5.52 % 5.36 % 5.22 % 4.99 % 4.82 % 5.44 % 4.85 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.00 % 2.84 % 2.46 % 3.19 % 2.25 % Cost of total deposits 2.56 % 2.52 % 2.35 % 2.20 % 1.89 % 2.54 % 1.73 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.29 % 3.23 % 3.07 % 2.89 % 2.53 % 3.26 % 2.32 % Net interest margin, FTE 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.86 % 2.81 % 2.93 % 2.91 % 3.12 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.56 $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.53 $ 1.03 $ 1.21 Net income, diluted 0.48 0.55 0.37 0.12 0.52 1.03 1.20 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.47 0.50 0.41 0.43 0.53 0.96 1.21 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.46 0.49 0.41 0.43 0.52 0.96 1.20 Book value 27.91 27.37 27.07 26.28 26.16 27.91 26.16 Tangible book value¹ 21.66 21.12 20.76 19.94 19.78 21.66 19.78 Common shares outstanding 16,925,902 17,056,704 16,988,879 16,994,543 17,004,092 16,925,902 17,004,092

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun June 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 8,003 $ 9,358 $ 6,190 $ 2,067 $ 8,836 $ 17,360 $ 20,336 Noninterest income: Securities (gains) losses, net — — — 6,801 — — — Gain on sale of former branch building (283 ) (1,346 ) — — — (1,629 ) — Noninterest expenses: Donation of a former branch location — — 250 — — — — Accruals for pending litigation — — 675 — — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses — — — 110 — — — Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments 73 348 (239 ) (1,785 ) — 421 — Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 7,793 $ 8,360 $ 6,876 $ 7,193 $ 8,836 $ 16,152 $ 20,336 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 0.96 $ 1.21 Diluted 0.46 0.49 0.41 0.43 0.52 0.96 1.20 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 7,604 $ 8,380 $ 7,579 $ 691 $ 7,130 $ 15,984 $ 14,055 Securities (gains) losses, net — — — 6,801 — — — Gain on sale of former branch building (283 ) (1,346 ) — — — (1,629 ) — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,321 $ 7,034 $ 7,579 $ 7,492 $ 7,130 $ 14,355 $ 14,055 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 29,201 $ 28,553 $ 29,695 $ 28,516 $ 27,410 $ 57,754 $ 54,939 Donation of a former branch location — — (250 ) — — — — Accruals for pending litigation — — (675 ) — — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses — — — (110 ) — — — Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 29,201 $ 28,553 $ 28,770 $ 28,406 $ 27,410 $ 57,754 $ 54,939 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.39 % 2.36 % 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.34 % Operating Pre-provision Net revenue ("PPNR") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 32,814 $ 31,721 $ 31,517 $ 31,006 $ 31,575 $ 64,535 $ 67,557 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 7,321 7,034 7,579 7,492 7,130 14,355 14,055 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) (29,201 ) (28,553 ) (28,770 ) (28,406 ) (27,410 ) (57,754 ) (54,939 ) Operating PPNR earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 10,934 $ 10,202 $ 10,326 $ 10,092 $ 11,295 $ 21,136 $ 26,673 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.87 % Operating PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 0.90 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 1.13 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 8.94 % 10.62 % 7.18 % 2.43 % 10.57 % 9.77 % 12.46 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6 6.72 % 7.29 % 6.07 % 6.41 % 7.98 % 7.00 % 9.36 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 8.70 % 9.49 % 7.98 % 8.46 % 10.57 % 9.09 % 12.46 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.25 % 71.20 % 75.95 % 89.96 % 70.82 % 71.73 % 67.32 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.63 ) % (0.17 ) % (0.18 ) % (0.27 ) % (0.18 ) % (0.40 ) % (0.16 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % — % — % (15.89 ) % — % — % — % Adjustment for sale of branch location 0.51 % 2.46 % — % — % — % 1.48 % — % Adjustment for donation of a former branch location — % — % (0.64 ) % — % — % — % — % Adjustment for accruals for pending litigation — % — % (1.72 ) % — % — % — % — % Adjustment for merger related income and costs — % — % — % (0.20 ) % — % — % — % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 72.13 % 73.50 % 73.41 % 73.60 % 70.64 % 72.81 % 67.16 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PPNR earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 472,465 $ 466,796 $ 459,886 $ 446,652 $ 444,847 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 105,929 106,537 107,148 107,792 108,439 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 366,536 $ 360,259 $ 352,738 $ 338,860 $ 336,408 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 466,371 $ 461,148 $ 449,526 $ 445,432 $ 444,283 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 106,301 106,920 107,551 108,194 108,851 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 360,070 $ 354,228 $ 341,975 $ 337,238 $ 335,432 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 27.91 $ 27.37 $ 27.07 $ 26.28 $ 26.16 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.25 ) (6.25 ) (6.31 ) (6.34 ) (6.38 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 21.66 $ 21.12 $ 20.76 $ 19.94 $ 19.78 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets (GAAP) $ 4,891,009 $ 4,954,690 $ 4,829,387 $ 4,797,171 $ 4,745,800 Less goodwill and other intangibles 105,929 106,537 107,148 107,792 108,439 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) $ 4,785,080 $ 4,848,153 $ 4,722,239 $ 4,689,379 $ 4,637,361 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.66 % 7.43 % 7.47 % 7.23 % 7.25 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, by common shares outstanding.



