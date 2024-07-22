SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NYSE: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, and compared to prior quarter net income of $9.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes non-recurring income, net of tax adjustments, totaled $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023, and compared to $8.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

  • Operating earnings1 of $7.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of $97 million with 11% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Quarter-over-quarter net tax equivalent interest margin expansion of 12 basis points to 2.97%
  • 10% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase in tangible book value per common share1
  • 136,195 shares repurchased at a weighted average price of $21.57
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.20%

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliations


Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our Company continued to gain momentum with a very nice second quarter highlighted by solid growth in operating revenue and a 10% annualized increase in tangible book value per share quarter over quarter.  We also took advantage of our liquidity position, growing loans at an 11% quarterly annualized pace.  Margin inflection accelerated during the quarter, and we look forward to seeing that trend continue.  The sales energy around our Company is very strong and our outlook for the second half of 2024 remains bullish as we gain further operating leverage.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The Board of Directors was pleased to see operating leverage expansion and strong loan growth during the second quarter. The Company’s markets continue to provide great organic growth opportunities that we look forward to winning. We continue to strategically progress towards our longer-term financial objectives and this quarter’s margin expansion and expense control is a good demonstration of our team’s ability to execute our plan. We are confident in our team and look forward to continued improvement as the year progresses.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.7 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.5 billion for the current and prior quarters. The categories of average earnings assets changed quarter-over-quarter, primarily from an increase in average loans and leases of $46.2 million, offset by a decrease in average securities of $40.8 million and average interest-earning cash of $7.5 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $19.8 million from the prior quarter, attributable to a decrease in average deposits of $21.3 million, offset by an increase in average borrowings of $1.4 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.97% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.85% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the increased yield on interest-earning assets, quarter-over-quarter, coupled with a slower rise on the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, quarter-over-quarter. The yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, on a fully tax equivalent basis (“FTE”) was 5.80% for the second quarter, compared to 5.71% for the prior quarter.

The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.56% compared to 2.52% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.23% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.16% for the prior quarter, an increase of 7 basis points.  

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended    
  Jun Mar Increase 
Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2024 2024 (Decrease) 
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, FTE 5.80 %5.71 %0.09 %
Yield on loans and leases, FTE 5.87 %5.82 %0.05 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE 5.52 %5.36 %0.16 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.23 %3.16 %0.07 %
Cost of total deposits 2.56 %2.52 %0.04 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.29 %3.23 %0.06 %
Net interest margin, FTE 2.97 %2.85 %0.12 %


Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.97% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.98% as of March 31, 2024.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended    
  Jun Mar Increase 
Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases Rollforward  2024   2024  (Decrease) 
Beginning balance $34,203  $35,066  $(863) 
Charge-offs  (457)  (920)  463  
Recoveries  48   135   (87) 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (409)  (785)  376  
Provision for credit losses (1)  896   (78)  974  
Ending balance $34,690  $34,203  $487  
           
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross  0.97 % 0.98 % (0.01)%


 (1)The current quarter-ended and prior quarter-ended excludes unfunded commitments release of $13 thousand and $362 thousand, respectively. At June 30, 2024, the unfunded commitment liability totaled $2.0 million.


Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.19% as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.18% reported in the first quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.20% as of June 30, 2024, and 0.18% on March 31, 2024.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended    
   Jun   Mar  Increase 
Credit Quality  2024   2024  (Decrease) 
Nonaccrual loans and leases $6,432  $6,171  $261  
Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing  210   95   115  
Total nonperforming loans and leases  6,642   6,266   376  
Other real estate owned  688   696   (8) 
Other repossessed assets  2,645   2,033   612  
Total nonperforming assets $9,975  $8,995  $980  
             
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross  0.19 % 0.18 % 0.01 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.20 % 0.18 % 0.02 %


Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $776 thousand to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.4 million for the prior quarter. The current quarter decrease was primarily associated with the $1.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior quarter, offset by a $283 thousand pre-tax gain on the sale of a bank property in the current quarter.  

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended   
   Jun   Mar  Increase
Noninterest Income  2024   2024  (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts $1,692  $1,612  $80 
Mortgage banking income  348   280   68 
Investment services  1,302   1,380   (78)
Insurance commissions  1,284   1,103   181 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,343   1,253   90 
Other  1,635   2,752   (1,117)
Total noninterest income $7,604  $8,380  $(776)


Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $648 thousand to $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $28.6 million for the prior quarter. The current quarter increase was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to incentive accruals for production performance.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

  Three Months Ended   
   Jun   Mar  Increase
Noninterest Expense  2024   2024  (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits $17,261  $16,639  $622 
Occupancy and equipment  3,324   3,396   (72)
FDIC insurance  825   915   (90)
Other real estate and loan related expenses  538   584   (46)
Advertising and marketing  295   302   (7)
Data processing and technology  2,452   2,465   (13)
Professional services  1,064   924   140 
Amortization of intangibles  608   612   (4)
Other  2,834   2,716   118 
Total noninterest expense $29,201  $28,553  $648 


Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $299 thousand, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 22.56% for the second quarter of 2024 and 21.94% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $4.89 billion compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2023. The $61.6 million increase is primarily attributable to increases loans and leases of $129.7 million, offset by a decrease in securities of $59.8 million and cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million.

Total liabilities increased to $4.42 billion at June 30, 2024 from $4.37 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of $49.0 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $48.8 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024, totaled $472.5 million, an increase of $12.6 million, from December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $17.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, offset by dividends paid of $2.7 million and repurchase of the Company’s stock of $3.0 million. Tangible book value per share1 was $21.66 at June 30, 2024, compared to $20.76 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.66% at June 30, 2024, compared with 7.47% at December 31, 2023.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation


The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

  Jun Dec Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information 2024 2023 (Decrease)
Total assets $4,891,009  $4,829,387  $61,622 
Total liabilities  4,418,544   4,369,501   49,043 
Total equity  472,465   459,886   12,579 
Securities  629,817   689,646   (59,829)
Loans and leases  3,574,158   3,444,462   129,696 
Deposits  4,316,656   4,267,854   48,802 
Borrowings  12,732   13,078   (346)


Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2024 on Monday, July 22, 2024, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and entering the access code, 533803. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 22, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 897395. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered Non-GAAP financial measures (“Non-GAAP”) and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios derived therefrom in its analysis of the Company's performance, including:

 (i)Operating earnings
 (ii)Operating noninterest income
 (iii)Operating noninterest expense
 (iv)
Operating pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) earnings
 (v)
Tangible common equity
 (vi)
Average tangible common equity
 (vii)
Tangible book value per common share
 (viii)
Tangible assets


Operating earnings, operating noninterest income, operating noninterest expense and operating PPNR exclude non-operating related income and expense items, respectively. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value per common share is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. A detailed reconciliation of these items and ratios derived therefrom is available in the Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management also believes these Non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others,

 (1)
risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively;
 (2)
claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters;
 (3)
the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize;
 (4)
disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships;
 (5)
our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank;
 (6)changes in management’s plans for the future;
 (7)
prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing;
 (8)
our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk (including the impact of higher interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, competition, and the cost of doing business and the impact of prolonged elevated interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance);
 (9)
increased technology and cybersecurity risks, including generative artificial intelligence risks;
 (10)
credit risk associated with our lending activities;
 (11)changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition;
 (12)
developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance;
 (13)changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines;
 (14)changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations;
 (15)adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions;
 (16)potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto;
 (17)significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities;
 (18)the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; and
 (19)other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.


These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 Ending Balances
 Jun    Mar    Dec    Sep    Jun
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents$342,835  $477,941  $352,271  $400,258  $238,898 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 500,821   474,347   408,410   385,131   540,308 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 128,996   180,169   281,236   282,313   283,564 
Other investments 13,780   13,718   13,662   13,805   14,396 
Loans held for sale 3,103   4,861   4,418   2,734   986 
Loans and leases 3,574,158   3,477,555   3,444,462   3,378,999   3,337,790 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (34,690)  (34,203)  (35,066)  (33,687)  (32,747)
Loans and leases, net 3,539,468   3,443,352   3,409,396   3,345,312   3,305,043 
Premises and equipment, net 91,315   92,694   92,963   92,020   92,351 
Other real estate owned 688   696   517   1,370   1,708 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 105,929   106,537   107,148   107,792   108,439 
Bank owned life insurance 84,483   83,957   83,434   82,914   82,419 
Other assets 79,591   76,418   75,932   83,522   77,688 
Total assets$4,891,009  $4,954,690  $4,829,387  $4,797,171  $4,745,800 
Liabilities:                   
Deposits:                   
Noninterest-bearing demand$903,300  $907,254  $898,044  $923,763  $1,003,432 
Interest-bearing demand 988,057   996,298   1,006,915   993,717   938,758 
Money market and savings 1,901,281   1,952,410   1,812,427   1,766,409   1,720,202 
Time deposits 524,018   538,159   550,468   562,620   537,192 
Total deposits 4,316,656   4,394,121   4,267,854   4,246,509   4,199,584 
Borrowings 12,732   9,849   13,078   14,117   15,496 
Subordinated debt 42,142   42,120   42,099   42,078   42,057 
Other liabilities 47,014   41,804   46,470   47,815   43,816 
Total liabilities 4,418,544   4,487,894   4,369,501   4,350,519   4,300,953 
Shareholders' Equity:              
Common stock 16,926   17,057   16,989   16,995   17,004 
Additional paid-in capital 293,586   296,061   295,699   295,542   295,296 
Retained earnings 187,751   181,103   173,105   168,271   167,564 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,798)  (27,425)  (25,907)  (34,156)  (35,017)
Total shareholders' equity 472,465   466,796   459,886   446,652   444,847 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$4,891,009  $4,954,690  $4,829,387  $4,797,171  $4,745,800 


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 Jun    Mar    Dec    Sep    Jun    Jun    Jun
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023
Interest income:                              
Loans and leases, including fees$50,853  $50,020  $48,767  $47,539  $45,446  $100,873  $90,173 
Investment securities:                                
Taxable 5,320   4,548   4,344   4,335   4,335   9,869   7,986 
Tax-exempt 353   352   352   356   357   705   709 
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 4,759   4,863   4,032   3,045   1,956   9,620   6,405 
Total interest income 61,285   59,783   57,495   55,275   52,094   121,067   105,273 
Interest expense:                                
Deposits 27,439   27,035   24,926   23,433   19,554   54,474   35,900 
Borrowings 148   128   162   210   339   276   564 
Subordinated debt 884   899   890   626   626   1,782   1,252 
Total interest expense 28,471   28,062   25,978   24,269   20,519   56,532   37,716 
Net interest income 32,814   31,721   31,517   31,006   31,575   64,535   67,557 
Provision for credit losses 883   (440)  1,571   795   113   443   663 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,931   32,161   29,946   30,211   31,462   64,092   66,894 
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,692   1,612   1,673   1,736   1,657   3,304   3,102 
Loss on sale of securities, net          (6,801)         
Mortgage banking 348   280   227   309   332   628   504 
Investment services 1,302   1,380   1,339   1,461   1,300   2,682   2,305 
Insurance commissions 1,284   1,103   1,133   1,153   1,139   2,387   2,398 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,343   1,253   1,370   1,357   1,347   2,596   2,730 
Other 1,635   2,752   1,837   1,476   1,355   4,387   3,016 
Total noninterest income 7,604   8,380   7,579   691   7,130   15,984   14,055 
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits 17,261   16,639   16,275   16,785   15,947   33,900   32,689 
Occupancy and equipment 3,324   3,396   3,378   3,547   3,318   6,720   6,526 
FDIC insurance 825   915   915   825   875   1,740   1,416 
Other real estate and loan related expense 538   584   781   603   441   1,123   1,013 
Advertising and marketing 295   302   336   346   305   597   660 
Data processing and technology 2,452   2,465   2,458   2,378   2,235   4,916   4,398 
Professional services 1,064   924   1,136   735   764   1,989   1,572 
Amortization of intangibles 608   612   643   647   675   1,220   1,334 
Merger related and restructuring expenses          110          
Other 2,834   2,716   3,773   2,540   2,850   5,549   5,331 
Total noninterest expense 29,201   28,553   29,695   28,516   27,410   57,754   54,939 
Income before income taxes 10,334   11,988   7,830   2,386   11,182   22,322   26,010 
Income tax expense 2,331   2,630   1,640   319   2,346   4,962   5,674 
Net income$8,003  $9,358  $6,190  $2,067  $8,836  $17,360  $20,336 
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic$0.48  $0.56  $0.37  $0.12  $0.53  $1.03  $1.21 
Diluted$0.48  $0.55  $0.37  $0.12  $0.52  $1.03  $1.20 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic 16,770,819   16,849,735   16,814,647   16,807,548   16,806,389   16,810,277   16,798,939 
Diluted 16,850,250   16,925,408   16,918,234   16,918,635   16,898,091   16,887,374   16,897,444 


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

 Three Months Ended  
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
 Average           Yield/    Average           Yield/    Average            Yield/ 
 Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                                          
Loans and leases, including fees1$3,504,265  $51,110  5.87 %  $3,458,109  $50,020  5.82 %  $3,308,595  $45,446  5.51 %
Taxable securities 580,517   5,320  3.69 %   620,805   4,548  2.95 %   770,275   4,335  2.26 %
Tax-exempt securities2 63,690   447  2.82 %   64,161   445  2.79 %   65,265   452  2.78 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 346,459   4,759  5.52 %   353,913   4,863  5.53 %   195,266   1,956  4.02 %
Total interest-earning assets 4,494,931   61,636  5.52 %   4,496,988   59,876  5.36 %   4,339,401   52,189  4.82 %
Noninterest-earning assets 383,697          380,231            355,701           
Total assets$4,878,628         $4,877,219           $4,695,102           
                                  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits$983,433   5,950  2.43 %  $996,147   6,060  2.45 %  $950,227   4,892  2.06 %
Money market and savings deposits 1,909,125   16,529  3.48 %   1,904,855   16,149  3.41 %   1,737,303   11,785  2.72 %
Time deposits 528,985   4,960  3.77 %   541,792   4,826  3.58 %   504,350   2,877  2.29 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,421,543   27,439  3.23 %   3,442,794   27,035  3.16 %   3,191,880   19,554  2.46 %
Borrowings 12,684   148  4.69 %   11,245   128  4.58 %   24,845   339  5.47 %
Subordinated debt 42,129   884  8.44 %   42,107   899  8.59 %   42,044   626  5.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,476,356   28,471  3.29 %   3,496,146   28,062  3.23 %   3,258,769   20,519  2.53 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 888,693          872,840            951,381           
Other liabilities 47,208          47,085            40,669           
Total liabilities 4,412,257          4,416,071            4,250,819           
Shareholders' equity 466,371          461,148            444,283           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,878,628         $4,877,219           $4,695,102           
                                  
Net interest income, taxable equivalent    $33,165          $31,814           $31,670      
Interest rate spread        2.22 %            2.13 %            2.30 %  
Tax equivalent net interest margin        2.97 %            2.85 %            2.93 %  
                                  
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities        129.30 %            128.63 %            133.16 %  
Percentage of average equity to average assets        9.56 %            9.46 %            9.46 %  

1 Yields computed on tax-exempt loans on a tax equivalent basis include $257 thousand, $0 thousand, and $0 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $94 thousand, $93 thousand, and $95 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.  


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
 Average           Yield/    Average            Yield/     
 Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest  Cost  
Assets:                              
Loans and leases, including fees1$3,481,187  $101,130   5.84 %  $3,283,662  $90,173   5.54 %  
Taxable securities 600,661   9,869   3.30 %   747,037   7,986   2.16 %  
Tax-exempt securities2 63,925   892   2.81 %   65,405   897   2.77 %  
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 350,186   9,620   5.52 %   286,254   6,405   4.51 %  
Total interest-earning assets 4,495,959   121,511   5.44 %   4,382,358   105,461   4.85 %  
Noninterest-earning assets 381,964           357,837            
Total assets$4,877,923          $4,740,195            
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Interest-bearing demand deposits$989,790   12,010   2.44 %  $947,196   9,119   1.94 %  
Money market and savings deposits 1,906,990   32,677   3.45 %   1,778,650   22,168   2.51 %  
Time deposits 535,389   9,787   3.68 %   486,952   4,613   1.91 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,432,169   54,474   3.19 %   3,212,798   35,900   2.25 %  
Borrowings 11,964   276   4.64 %   20,874   564   5.45 %  
Subordinated debt 42,118   1,782   8.51 %   42,033   1,252   6.01 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,486,251   56,532   3.26 %   3,275,705   37,716   2.32 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 880,767           983,348           
Other liabilities 47,146           42,777           
Total liabilities 4,414,164           4,301,830           
Shareholders' equity 463,759           438,365           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,877,923          $4,740,195           
                         
Net interest income, taxable equivalent    $64,979           $67,745      
Interest rate spread         2.17 %             2.53 %  
Tax equivalent net interest margin         2.91 %             3.12 %  
                         
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         128.96 %             133.78 %  
Percentage of average equity to average assets         9.51 %             9.25 %  

1Yields computed on tax-exempt loans on a tax equivalent basis included $257 thousand and $0 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

2Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis included $187 thousand and $188 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 As of and for The Three Months Ended  
 Jun    Mar    Dec    Sep    Jun 
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 
Composition of Loans and Leases:                      
Commercial real estate:                      
Owner occupied$829,085  $804,557  $798,416  $776,402  $769,978  
Non-owner occupied 986,278   938,648   940,789   890,774   871,779  
Commercial real estate, total 1,815,363   1,743,205   1,739,205   1,667,176   1,641,757  
Commercial & industrial 701,460   667,903   645,918   617,115   594,427  
Construction & land development 294,575   321,860   327,185   373,068   394,742  
Consumer real estate 678,331   659,209   649,867   638,518   624,828  
Leases 70,299   71,909   68,752   68,538   66,401  
Consumer and other 14,130   13,469   13,535   14,584   15,635  
Total loans and leases$3,574,158  $3,477,555  $3,444,462  $3,378,999  $3,337,790  
                    
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                      
Nonperforming loans and leases$6,642  $6,266  $8,101  $4,163  $3,722  
Other real estate owned 688   696   517   1,370   1,708  
Other repossessed assets 2,645   2,033   1,117   348   282  
Total nonperforming assets$9,975  $8,995  $9,735  $5,881  $5,712  
Modified loans and leases1 not included in nonperforming loans and leases$4,241  $4,413  $4,245  $2,376  $657  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.05 %   0.09 %   0.04 %   0.04 %   (0.01)%
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 0.97 %   0.98 %   1.02 %   1.00 %   0.98 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.19 %   0.18 %   0.24 %   0.12 %   0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 %   0.18 %   0.20 %   0.12 %   0.12 %
                    
Capital Ratios:                      
Equity to Assets 9.66 %   9.42 %   9.52 %   9.31 %   9.37 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)2 7.66 %   7.43 %   7.47 %   7.23 %   7.25 %
                    
SmartFinancial, Inc.3                      
Tier 1 leverage 8.32 %   8.23 %   8.27 %   8.13 %   8.24 %
Common equity Tier 1 10.06 %   10.20 %   10.14 %   10.07 %   10.12 %
Tier 1 capital 10.06 %   10.20 %   10.14 %   10.07 %   10.12 %
Total capital 11.68 %   11.85 %   11.78 %   11.90 %   11.94 %
                    
SmartBank Estimated4                   
Tier 1 leverage 9.11 %   9.07 %   9.18 %   9.00 %   9.18 %
Common equity Tier 1 11.02 %   11.23 %   11.26 %   11.15 %   11.27 %
Tier 1 capital 11.02 %   11.23 %   11.26 %   11.15 %   11.27 %
Total capital 11.79 %   12.00 %   12.02 %   11.87 %   11.97 %

1Borrowers that have experienced financial difficulty.
2Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
3All periods presented are estimated.
4Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

 As of and for The As of and for The 
 Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
 Jun    Mar    Dec    Sep    Jun    Jun    June 
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                   
Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.52 % 0.17 % 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.87 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 6.90 % 8.16 % 5.46 % 1.84 % 7.98 % 7.53 % 9.36 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹ 8.94 % 10.63 % 7.18 % 2.43 % 10.57 % 9.77 % 12.46 %
Noninterest income / average assets 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.63 % 0.06 % 0.61 % 0.66 % 0.60 %
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.47 % 2.37 % 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.34 %
Efficiency ratio 72.25 % 71.20 % 75.95 % 89.96 % 70.82 % 71.73 % 67.32 %
                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                   
Operating return on average assets1 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.87 %
Operating PPNR return on average assets1 0.90 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 1.13 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 6.72 % 7.29 % 6.07 % 6.41 % 7.98 % 7.00 % 9.36 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1 8.70 % 9.49 % 7.98 % 8.46 % 10.57 % 9.09 % 12.46 %
Operating efficiency ratio1 72.13 % 73.50 % 73.41 % 73.60 % 70.64 % 72.81 % 67.16 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.39 % 2.36 % 2.34 % 2.38 % 2.34 %
                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                   
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees, FTE 5.80 % 5.71 % 5.61 % 5.52 % 5.39 % 5.76 % 5.30 %
Yield on loans and leases, FTE 5.87 % 5.82 % 5.68 % 5.61 % 5.51 % 5.84 % 5.54 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE 5.52 % 5.36 % 5.22 % 4.99 % 4.82 % 5.44 % 4.85 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.00 % 2.84 % 2.46 % 3.19 % 2.25 %
Cost of total deposits 2.56 % 2.52 % 2.35 % 2.20 % 1.89 % 2.54 % 1.73 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.29 % 3.23 % 3.07 % 2.89 % 2.53 % 3.26 % 2.32 %
Net interest margin, FTE 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.86 % 2.81 % 2.93 % 2.91 % 3.12 %
                             
Per Common Share:                                   
Net income, basic$0.48  $0.56  $0.37  $0.12  $0.53  $1.03  $1.21  
Net income, diluted 0.48   0.55   0.37   0.12   0.52   1.03   1.20  
Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.47   0.50   0.41   0.43   0.53   0.96   1.21  
Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.46   0.49   0.41   0.43   0.52   0.96   1.20  
Book value 27.91   27.37   27.07   26.28   26.16   27.91   26.16  
Tangible book value¹ 21.66   21.12   20.76   19.94   19.78   21.66   19.78  
Common shares outstanding 16,925,902   17,056,704   16,988,879   16,994,543   17,004,092   16,925,902   17,004,092  

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
 Jun    Mar    Dec    Sep    Jun    Jun    June 
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 
Operating Earnings:                          
Net income (GAAP)$8,003  $9,358  $6,190  $2,067  $8,836  $17,360  $20,336  
Noninterest income:                            
Securities (gains) losses, net          6,801           
Gain on sale of former branch building (283)  (1,346)           (1,629)    
Noninterest expenses:                     
Donation of a former branch location       250              
Accruals for pending litigation       675              
Merger related and restructuring expenses          110           
Income taxes:                     
Income tax effect of adjustments 73   348   (239)  (1,785)     421     
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)$7,793  $8,360  $6,876  $7,193  $8,836  $16,152  $20,336  
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                            
Basic$0.47  $0.50  $0.41  $0.43  $0.53  $0.96  $1.21  
Diluted 0.46   0.49   0.41   0.43   0.52   0.96   1.20  
                      
Operating Noninterest Income:                            
Noninterest income (GAAP)$7,604  $8,380  $7,579  $691  $7,130  $15,984  $14,055  
Securities (gains) losses, net          6,801           
Gain on sale of former branch building (283)  (1,346)           (1,629)    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)$7,321  $7,034  $7,579  $7,492  $7,130  $14,355  $14,055  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.60 % 0.58 %   0.63 %   0.62 %   0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 %
                      
Operating Noninterest Expense:                            
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$29,201  $28,553  $29,695  $28,516  $27,410  $57,754  $54,939  
Donation of a former branch location       (250)             
Accruals for pending litigation       (675)             
Merger related and restructuring expenses          (110)          
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)$29,201  $28,553  $28,770  $28,406  $27,410  $57,754  $54,939  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.41 % 2.35 %   2.39 %   2.36 %   2.34 % 2.38 % 2.34 %
                      
Operating Pre-provision Net revenue ("PPNR") Earnings:                     
Net interest income (GAAP)$32,814  $31,721  $31,517  $31,006  $31,575  $64,535  $67,557  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 7,321   7,034   7,579   7,492   7,130   14,355   14,055  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) (29,201)  (28,553)  (28,770)  (28,406)  (27,410)  (57,754)  (54,939) 
Operating PPNR earnings (Non-GAAP)$10,934  $10,202  $10,326  $10,092  $11,295  $21,136  $26,673  
                      
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                            
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.87 %
Operating PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 0.90 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 0.87 % 1.13 %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 8.94 % 10.62 % 7.18 % 2.43 % 10.57 % 9.77 % 12.46 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6 6.72 % 7.29 % 6.07 % 6.41 % 7.98 % 7.00 % 9.36 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 8.70 % 9.49 % 7.98 % 8.46 % 10.57 % 9.09 % 12.46 %
                      
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.25 % 71.20 % 75.95 % 89.96 % 70.82 % 71.73 % 67.32 %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.63)% (0.17)% (0.18)% (0.27)% (0.18)% (0.40)% (0.16)%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)  %  %  % (15.89)%  %  %  %
Adjustment for sale of branch location 0.51 % 2.46 %  %  %  % 1.48 %  %
Adjustment for donation of a former branch location  %  % (0.64)%  %  %  %  %
Adjustment for accruals for pending litigation  %  % (1.72)%  %  %  %  %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs  %  %  % (0.20)%  %  %  %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 72.13 % 73.50 % 73.41 % 73.60 % 70.64 % 72.81 % 67.16 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PPNR earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

 Three Months Ended
 Jun    Mar    Dec    Sep    Jun
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Tangible Common Equity:                   
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)$472,465  $466,796  $459,886  $446,652  $444,847 
Less goodwill and other intangible assets 105,929   106,537   107,148   107,792   108,439 
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)$366,536  $360,259  $352,738  $338,860  $336,408 
               
Average Tangible Common Equity:                   
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)$466,371  $461,148  $449,526  $445,432  $444,283 
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 106,301   106,920   107,551   108,194   108,851 
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)$360,070  $354,228  $341,975  $337,238  $335,432 
               
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:              
Book value per common share (GAAP)$27.91  $27.37  $27.07  $26.28  $26.16 
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.25)  (6.25)  (6.31)  (6.34)  (6.38)
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1$21.66  $21.12  $20.76  $19.94  $19.78 
               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:              
Total Assets (GAAP)$4,891,009  $4,954,690  $4,829,387  $4,797,171  $4,745,800 
Less goodwill and other intangibles 105,929   106,537   107,148   107,792   108,439 
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)$4,785,080  $4,848,153  $4,722,239  $4,689,379  $4,637,361 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.66%  7.43%  7.47%  7.23%  7.25%

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, by common shares outstanding.


