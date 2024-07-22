SplitSimple Offers 2024 Scholarship for Aspiring Social Workers

Denver, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

SplitSimple, known for its high-quality divorce mediation services, has announced plans to offer the 2024 Social Work Scholarship. This Denver-based company's scholarship is directed towards supporting students with financial constraints who aspire to build a career in the social work industry. For more information on their divorce mediation services, which include assistance with alimony and childcare issues, equitable division of assets, and guidance throughout no-fault divorce cases, please visit their website.

Renowned as Denver divorce mediators, SplitSimple has been providing this scholarship for a number of years. The scholarship provides a single payment of $500, which has a considerable impact on students intending to delve into the varied domain of social work.

Chris Griffith, the Founder, and Attorney of SplitSimple shed some light on the objective behind this philanthropic initiative. He said, "Through the Social Work Scholarship, SplitSimple aims to enable a community marked by commitment and compassion. We thrive on assisting social work students in concentrating solely on their academic journey by giving them a degree of financial ease."

SplitSimple provides a comprehensive range of divorce mediation services, helping numerous clients steer through challenging periods smoothly. Known for facilitating an amicable divorce and addressing matters concerning alimony and childcare, the company helps clients grapple with the intricacy of their situations skillfully. Further, the company offers assistance with equitable division of assets and provides guidance throughout no-fault divorce cases. With assistance in document completion and submission, SplitSimple stands to offer full support throughout their clients' divorce proceedings.

With regards to the scholarship, Attorney Chris Griffith said, "We offer this financial aid hoping to inspire a fresh wave of empathetic, adept social workers. Reflecting on my personal educational journey, it is evident how social work intersects with the areas of psychology and family therapy. Therefore, this scholarship aims at motivating students to utilize their academic knowledge for transforming lives."

SplitSimple, while being committed to delivering top-quality divorce mediation in Denver, Greenwood Village, and around the Denver metro area, also remains faithful to effecting positive contributions to the larger community. Their nuanced understanding of the complexities involved in divorce proceedings maintains an environment of tranquility and cooperation. Hence, the launch of the 2024 Social Work Scholarship aligns perfectly with the company's philosophy of supporting both their clients and the community.

As SplitSimple continues to extend unrivaled assistance to their clients seeking a peaceful divorce, they also remain unshakeable in their mission to make a positive difference in the field of social work. Their actions underscore the importance of investing in potential professionals who could potentially render invaluable services to society. With the 2024 Social Work Scholarship, SplitSimple reinforces its dedication to promoting individual and societal development.

Attorney Chris Griffith also expressed his optimism regarding the impact of this scholarship on its beneficiaries and the social work sector. He said, "I hope that our endeavors will inspire more students to opt for this noble profession, providing compassion, empathy, and understanding to individuals, families, and communities in need. This balance between professional duties and societal commitments reflects the core values that SplitSimple espouses."

In conclusion, the ongoing Social Work Scholarship serves to mirror the core principles of SplitSimple. While they provide exceptional mediation services, they also remain dedicated to nurturing a community of scholarly and compassionate professionals in the field of social work. Through contributions such as the 2024 Social Work Scholarship, they simultaneously serve their clients needing divorce mediation and contribute to society. The company proceeds proudly with this initiative, contributing to personal successes and the growth of the social work profession.

