Lilium, SEA Milan Airports and Skyports to Launch Regional Air Mobility Network in Northern Italy

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), SEA (SEA), the operator of Milan’s airports, and Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports), the leader in vertiport infrastructure for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry, have today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) laying the groundwork for the development of a passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) network in the Lombardy region in the north of Italy.



The Lombardy region is a strategically important location for the partners. Home to nearly a fifth of Italy’s population and with over 37 million visitors annually, regional air mobility will complement and integrate with the region’s existing mobility solutions to provide faster, low emission travel between key locations.

With the signing of the MoU, the parties will collaborate to launch a vertiport network with operators of the Lilium Jet as soon as 2027. SEA will contribute as majority shareholder, providing airport management capability and deep knowledge of the region’s aviation and infrastructure ecosystem. Skyports will provide its industry-leading expertise and experience in the development and integration of vertiport infrastructure, working closely with SEA on the operation of the vertiports. Lilium brings aircraft expertise and its pioneering Lilium Jet, designed to offer industry-leading capacity, the longest operational range at the highest speed, with minimal noise, while maintaining zero operating emissions.

The agreement will see the parties develop regional air mobility routes that serve key locations across Lombardy. The first route to be developed will connect Milan Malpensa Airport – the largest international airport in northern Italy, which transported over 26 million travellers last year – and Milan city centre.

The project formalised by the MoU will allow for the establishment of a network of attractive routes for the operation of the Lilium Jet and other eVTOL aircraft, enhancing accessibility and connectivity for regional air mobility. It will facilitate the fast and efficient movement of people and will be instrumental in delivering some of the first premium eVTOL flights within Europe.

For the development and operations of vertiports in Lombardy and Italy, SEA, Skyports and their shareholder 2i Aeroporti are in the process of establishing a joint venture company.

Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer of Lilium, said: “As we continue to collaborate with key partners globally, with strong expertise and experience in key markets, this partnership will help to unlock new potential for regional air transport infrastructure in Northern Italy. This partnership will support our vision of pioneering a new era of regional air mobility in Europe with the electrification of premium tourist routes in the region.”

Armando Brunini, CEO of SEA Milan Airports, said: "This partnership with Lilium, one of the leading manufacturers in this emerging industry, and Skyports, already our partner, further consolidates the prospects for the development of Advanced Air Mobility in Lombardy.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, said: “We’re bringing together key partners to introduce regional air mobility services. With significant support from aviation and infrastructure stakeholders, including our investor 2i Aeroporti, this partnership demonstrates Italy’s readiness to launch the next generation of aviation. We’ve been working with our partners at SEA for some time and we’re excited to prepare to open the doors of our vertiports and see eVTOL aircraft take flight over Lombardy.”

A fundamental enabling factor for the entire project is the strong partnership with the Italian Civil Aviation Authority ENAC. The authority recently published a comprehensive national rulebook – the first of its kind in Europe – for VTOL-capable aircraft, positioning Italy as a frontrunner in the introduction of Innovative Air Mobility in Europe.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 1000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com

About Skyports

Skyports Infrastructure is the leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), providing the critical link between the ground and the sky. The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for air taxis, and partners with world-class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe, sustainable and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments. Find out more at: www.skyports.net

About SEA Group

SEA Group, located in Italy, manages the Malpensa and Linate airports which are ranked among the first ten airport systems in Europe for volume of traffic, in both the passenger and cargo segments. Find out more at: milanairports.com/it

About 2i Aeroporti

2i Aeroporti is the holding company, controlled by F2i - Terzo Fondo per le Infrastrutture (51%) and by a consortium led by Ardian with Credit Agricole Assurance (49%), which holds the main Italian airports network, with about 63 million passengers in 2023 and a 32% market share. Its portfolio includes about 36% of SEA, the majority of Naples, Turin and Trieste airport companies, and a minority stake in Bologna airport and in Skyports.

