Ontex supports social interaction with an enhanced range of youth incontinence pants

Careful choice of materials allows children and adolescents with incontinence to participate in social activities

New platform HappyFitTM incorporates sustainability features and improves production efficiency

Aalst, Belgium, July 23, 2024 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, announces the launch of enhanced youth pants this fall. The pants are designed to reduce the psychological impact of incontinence during adolescence, offering protection and discretion.

“Children growing up during the Covid years already had a tough time socializing, and the children who struggle with bladder control need extra support for social interactions. We design the pants so children with incontinence can join social activities like sleepovers and school trips, and enjoy everyday life," said Annick De Poorter , Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer.

The new Ontex youth pants are tailored for children aged 3 to 15 who struggle with bladder control at night, despite staying dry during the day, or have some disability leading to loss of bladder control.

The pants are produced by Ontex plants using its growing HappyFit product platform and will be available through retailers and Ontex’s online sales channels in Europe, with room for expansion to other regions. The pants are constructed combining absorbent materials for heavy bedwetting protection, a chassis with soft and quiet materials for discretion that also offers an improved fit. The production will also have a significantly lower impact on the environment vs previous concepts. During the production, waste is also minimized.

Bedwetting is a common issue, affecting many children. Research1 shows that 15% of children still wet the bed in primary school, with boys significantly more likely to experience incontinence. Bedwetting mainly occurs at night and is the second most common chronic childhood condition after allergic disorders. Factors contributing to bedwetting include sleep arousal difficulties, nocturnal polyuria (excessive nighttime urine production), and bladder dysfunction.

