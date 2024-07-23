23rd July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|22nd July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|8,951
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|664.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|672.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|667.2034
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|667.2034
|8,951
|664.00
|672.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|22 July 2024 08:33:14
|12
|667.00
|XLON
|00287918597TRLO1
|22 July 2024 08:50:45
|122
|665.00
|XLON
|00287932661TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:04:28
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287947500TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:10:02
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287952765TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:10:13
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287952952TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:10:31
|1,000
|668.00
|XLON
|00287953250TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:13:12
|252
|665.00
|XLON
|00287955684TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:46:51
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287985782TRLO1
|22 July 2024 09:50:42
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00287989210TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:09
|10
|666.00
|XLON
|00288010317TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:14
|158
|667.00
|XLON
|00288010419TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:14
|315
|667.00
|XLON
|00288010420TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:09:14
|493
|665.00
|XLON
|00288010421TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|37
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024445TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|500
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024446TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|520
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024447TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:24:00
|103
|667.00
|XLON
|00288024448TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:00
|357
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025209TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:00
|356
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025211TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:00
|359
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025214TRLO1
|22 July 2024 10:25:02
|241
|665.00
|XLON
|00288025223TRLO1
|22 July 2024 11:04:56
|119
|665.00
|XLON
|00288052702TRLO1
|22 July 2024 13:45:45
|37
|670.00
|XLON
|00288056766TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:14:20
|381
|672.00
|XLON
|00288058008TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:14:21
|105
|672.00
|XLON
|00288058009TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:15:53
|376
|672.00
|XLON
|00288058038TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:19
|122
|670.00
|XLON
|00288059104TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:24
|14
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059105TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:27
|20
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059107TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:49
|19
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059113TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:29:49
|17
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059114TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:36:27
|129
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059399TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:36:27
|387
|668.00
|XLON
|00288059400TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:55:42
|58
|666.00
|XLON
|00288060277TRLO1
|22 July 2024 14:55:42
|61
|666.00
|XLON
|00288060278TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:00:18
|50
|667.00
|XLON
|00288060474TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:00:18
|260
|667.00
|XLON
|00288060475TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:00:50
|17
|666.00
|XLON
|00288060499TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:01:43
|121
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060560TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:01:43
|117
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060561TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:01:43
|87
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060562TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:03:02
|11
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060623TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:03:40
|11
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060669TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:03:40
|1
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060670TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:04:16
|11
|664.00
|XLON
|00288060713TRLO1
|22 July 2024 15:56:40
|10
|668.00
|XLON
|00288062896TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:36
|185
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063641TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:36
|420
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063642TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:40
|64
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063643TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:08:40
|85
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063644TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:09:02
|3
|668.00
|XLON
|00288063659TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:20:48
|125
|667.00
|XLON
|00288064063TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:21:03
|402
|668.00
|XLON
|00288064070TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:21:03
|90
|668.00
|XLON
|00288064071TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:24:10
|121
|667.00
|XLON
|00288064174TRLO1
|22 July 2024 16:24:10
|30
|669.00
|XLON
|00288064175TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970