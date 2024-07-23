Ferry Regula additional trips in August 2024





The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Laevad, signed an additional agreement with The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agricultural (hereinafter: "Ministry") based on which the public passenger transport service Ministry will order additionally up to 150 trips with the ferry Regula on Virtsu-Kuivastu line from 5 August to 18 August 2024.

For additional trips in August, TS Laevad will earn a fixed fee of EUR 206 010, plus a voyage fee of EUR 465 per each trip. The parties have previously agreed that the fixed fee of TS Laevad for the period from 20 June to 4 August for additional trips is 676,890 euros, plus a voyage fee of 465 euros per trip. Together with the additional fixed fee for the extended period, the maximum total amount for additional trips is EUR 1,127,025.

In 2023 Regula made 474 trips based on demand during the period from 1 June to 17 September.

Similar to the last four years, the additional trips are based on the demand and TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if at least 200 line meters of vehicles have been left behind on the scheduled voyage, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. No additional voyages shall be made at a time when Regula is required to perform the function of a replacement vessel in the event of a breakdown of other TS Laevad ferries or if the vessel itself fails.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee



