India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024-2028: Upcoming Data Center Capacity in India is Almost 2.5 GW on Full Build, which is More Than Twice India's Current Existing Capacity

This database (Excel) product covers the Indian data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 114 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 76 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The upcoming data center capacity in India is almost 2.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the country's current existing capacity

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka dominate the existing data center capacity in India

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh

Emerging data center locations are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (114 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (76 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

AdaniConneX

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AkashiQ

BAM Digital Reality

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Blackstone

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL & NxtGen Datacente

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

Cyfuture (Go4Hosting)

DataSamudra

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR Cayman

EverYondr

IndiQus Technologies

ITI Limited

Kedia Infotech

Larsen & Turbo

National Payments Corporation of India

NetDataVault

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group

Rack Bank

Reliance Communication (RCOM)

Reliance Jio

Ricoh

Sify Technologies

SLG Capital

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Trijit Data Centre

VueNow

Web Werks + Iron Mountain

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

ZR Power Holdings

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxg9qi

