India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024-2028: Upcoming Data Center Capacity in India is Almost 2.5 GW on Full Build, which is More Than Twice India's Current Existing Capacity

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the Indian data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 114 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 76 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The upcoming data center capacity in India is almost 2.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the country's current existing capacity
- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka dominate the existing data center capacity in India
- Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh
- Emerging data center locations are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (114 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (76 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Companies Featured:
- AdaniConneX
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- AkashiQ
- BAM Digital Reality
- Benzy Infotech Data Center
- Blackstone
- Bridge Data Centres
- BSNL & NxtGen Datacente
- CapitaLand
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS
- Cyfuture (Go4Hosting)
- DataSamudra
- Equinix
- ESDS Data Center
- ESR Cayman
- EverYondr
- IndiQus Technologies
- ITI Limited
- Kedia Infotech
- Larsen & Turbo
- National Payments Corporation of India
- NetDataVault
- Nextgen Data Centre
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Pi Datacenters
- Princeton Digital Group
- Rack Bank
- Reliance Communication (RCOM)
- Reliance Jio
- Ricoh
- Sify Technologies
- SLG Capital
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
- Trijit Data Centre
- VueNow
- Web Werks + Iron Mountain
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
- ZR Power Holdings
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxg9qi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.