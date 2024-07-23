Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings Industry - Growth Opportunities include PFAS-free Coatings and Frictionless Coatings for Plastic Packaging

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The glass, plastic, and paper packaging industry faces a significant challenge in balancing the conventional advantages of product protection and customization with the imperative to reduce landfill waste, combat climate change, and conserve resources. Advanced packaging coatings have extensive applications across several industries, including F&B, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care.



For example, water-based coatings can bolster the barrier properties of paper and cardboard, enabling their use in packaging where plastic was previously dominant. Repulpable barrier coatings offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic films, facilitating easier recycling in standard paper facilities.



Demand for packaging coatings mirrors the growth in packaging shipments, albeit tempered by the adoption of more efficient coating and application methods. Anticipated advancements in biodegradable and recyclable coatings are poised to propel growth in the paper packaging industry, driven by companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastic packaging.



The analysis focuses on glass, plastic, and paper packaging substrates to examine the demand for packaging coatings, mainly in F&B, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. It discusses the qualitative aspects of some of the most frequently used resin chemistries, such as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, phenolics, and polyester in packaging coatings.



The geographic scope of this analysis encompasses the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Key Growth Opportunities:

PFAS-free Coatings

Opportunity for Collaborations

Frictionless Coatings for Plastic Packaging

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Packaging Coatings: End Industries

Key Takeaways: Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings

Demand Drivers for Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings

Demand Restraints for Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings

Revenue Forecast

Value Chain

Value Chain Discussion

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Glass

Overview: Glass Packaging

Overview: Glass Packaging Coatings

Types of Glass Packaging Coatings

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Current Status and Future Prospects: Glass Packaging Coatings

Glass Packaging Coatings: Regional Insights

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Plastics

Overview: Plastic Packaging Coatings

Types of Plastic Packaging Coatings

Coatings For Flexible and Rigid Plastic Packaging

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Current Status and Future Prospects: Plastic Packaging Coatings

Plastic Packaging Coatings: New Product Development

Plastic Packaging Coatings: Regional Insights

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Paper

Overview: Paper Packaging Coatings

Types of Paper Packaging Coatings

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging

PFAS-free Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging

Potential Alternatives to PFAS-free Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging

Current Status and Future Prospects: Paper Packaging Coatings

Paper Packaging Coatings: Regional Insights

