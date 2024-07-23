Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings Industry - Growth Opportunities include PFAS-free Coatings and Frictionless Coatings for Plastic Packaging

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The glass, plastic, and paper packaging industry faces a significant challenge in balancing the conventional advantages of product protection and customization with the imperative to reduce landfill waste, combat climate change, and conserve resources. Advanced packaging coatings have extensive applications across several industries, including F&B, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care.
For example, water-based coatings can bolster the barrier properties of paper and cardboard, enabling their use in packaging where plastic was previously dominant. Repulpable barrier coatings offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic films, facilitating easier recycling in standard paper facilities.
Demand for packaging coatings mirrors the growth in packaging shipments, albeit tempered by the adoption of more efficient coating and application methods. Anticipated advancements in biodegradable and recyclable coatings are poised to propel growth in the paper packaging industry, driven by companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastic packaging.
The analysis focuses on glass, plastic, and paper packaging substrates to examine the demand for packaging coatings, mainly in F&B, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. It discusses the qualitative aspects of some of the most frequently used resin chemistries, such as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, phenolics, and polyester in packaging coatings.
The geographic scope of this analysis encompasses the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- PFAS-free Coatings
- Opportunity for Collaborations
- Frictionless Coatings for Plastic Packaging
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Packaging Coatings: End Industries
- Key Takeaways: Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings
- Demand Drivers for Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings
- Demand Restraints for Glass, Plastic, and Paper Packaging Coatings
- Revenue Forecast
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Discussion
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Glass
- Overview: Glass Packaging
- Overview: Glass Packaging Coatings
- Types of Glass Packaging Coatings
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Current Status and Future Prospects: Glass Packaging Coatings
- Glass Packaging Coatings: Regional Insights
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Plastics
- Overview: Plastic Packaging Coatings
- Types of Plastic Packaging Coatings
- Coatings For Flexible and Rigid Plastic Packaging
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Current Status and Future Prospects: Plastic Packaging Coatings
- Plastic Packaging Coatings: New Product Development
- Plastic Packaging Coatings: Regional Insights
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Paper
- Overview: Paper Packaging Coatings
- Types of Paper Packaging Coatings
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging
- PFAS-free Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging
- Potential Alternatives to PFAS-free Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging
- Current Status and Future Prospects: Paper Packaging Coatings
- Paper Packaging Coatings: Regional Insights
