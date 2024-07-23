Western Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024: Approximately 80% of Upcoming Capacity is Concentrated in Germany, the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, and Italy.

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Western Europe is projected to exceed 6 GW on full build, which is almost 1 GW more than the region's current capacity. The UK, Germany, and the Netherlands dominate the existing data center capacity in Western Europe.
Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Germany, the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, and Italy. Emerging data center locations include the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, reflecting ongoing investments and developments in these key areas.
This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 862 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 164 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (862 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (164 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3U Telecom
- 4D Data Centres
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech
- Adams Group Real Estate
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- Aegis One
- AIMES
- Aire Networks
- Alpine DC
- Amito
- APPLiCO Digital Lab
- Aptum
- AQ Compute
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Aruba
- ASCO TLC
- ASK4
- ASP Server
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Atlas Edge
- Atom86
- Bancadati SA
- BIT
- bitNAP
- Blue
- Blue Chip
- Bluestar Datacenter
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- BT BLUE
- Bytesnet
- Caldera21 (CDLAN )
- Carrier Colo
- Castle IT
- CDROM
- CELESTE
- Cellnex
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- CIV
- Civicos Networking
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- LLC
- CloudRock
- Clouvider
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- Comrach
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Contabo
- Cork Internet eXchange
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Custodian Data Centres
- Cxytera Technologies
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Almere
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- DataCenter Fryslan
- Datacenter Groningen
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacenter.com
- Datacentreplus
- Datagrex
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- Dataplace
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Datum Datacentres
- dc2scale
- Decima
- DECSIS
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- DOKOM 21
- DTiX
- Echelon Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elmec Informatica
- EMC HostCo
- Energia Data Centre
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- Euclyde Datacenters
- EURA DC
- EVF Data Center
- Evoque Data Center Solutions
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- fullsave
- GIB-Solutions
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Great Grey Investments
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Greystoke Land Ltd
- Groupe Asten
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT
- Gyro Centre
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- HostDime
- hosTELyon
- Hosting-UK
- Host-IT
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Ibercom
- IBO
- IFB
- ikoula
- Iliad - Free
- Indectron
- Indra
- INFOMANIAK
- Ingenostrum
- Interconnect
- IOMART
- Ionos
- IP Exchange (q.beyong)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- IPTP Networks
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITB2
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- IWB
- J Mould
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Kwere II
- Lancom
- Lasercharm
- LCL Data Centers
- LDeX
- Legend Telecom
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- MAXNOD
- Merlin Properties
- MIGSOLV
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nehos
- NET-BUILD
- Nethits` Telecom
- Netiwan
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica - Econocom Group
- NIKHEF Hosting
- Nixval
- Node4
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- NOS
- NRB & Etix Everywhere
- NS3
- NTS Workspace
- NTT Global Data Centers
- ONI plc
- OOSHA
- Open Hub Med
- Orange Business Services
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Panattoni
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- Planet IC
- PlusServer
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Proximity Data Centres
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- Rack One
- Rackspace Technology
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Red Bee
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- Retelit
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Scaleway Datacenter
- SCC
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Serverius
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Smartdc
- Soltia Consulting SL
- Sovereign Business Integration Group
- SpaceNet Data Center
- SpeedBone
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)
- Stellium Datacenters
- Stratosfair
- SunGard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch Datacenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T5 Data Centers
- TAS
- TDF
- Telecom Italia
- Teledata
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telstra
- The Bunker
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Timico
- Tissat
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Trinity DC
- Trusted-Colo
- T-Systems
- TWLKOM
- UKFast
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Vitali
- Volta Data Centres
- WDC
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- XL360
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbwhq6
