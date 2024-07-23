Western Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024: Approximately 80% of Upcoming Capacity is Concentrated in Germany, the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, and Italy.

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Western Europe is projected to exceed 6 GW on full build, which is almost 1 GW more than the region's current capacity. The UK, Germany, and the Netherlands dominate the existing data center capacity in Western Europe.

Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Germany, the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, and Italy. Emerging data center locations include the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, reflecting ongoing investments and developments in these key areas.



This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 862 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 164 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (862 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (164 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3U Telecom

4D Data Centres

Ada Infrastructure

Adam Ecotech

Adams Group Real Estate

Advanced MedioMatrix

Aegis One

AIMES

Aire Networks

Alpine DC

Amito

APPLiCO Digital Lab

Aptum

AQ Compute

AQL Data Center

Ar Telecom

Area Project Solutions

Ark Data Centres

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Aruba

ASCO TLC

ASK4

ASP Server

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

Atlas Edge

Atom86

Bancadati SA

BIT

bitNAP

Blue

Blue Chip

Bluestar Datacenter

BrainServe

brightsolid

BT BLUE

Bytesnet

Caldera21 (CDLAN )

Carrier Colo

Castle IT

CDROM

CELESTE

Cellnex

Centrilogic

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CIV

Civicos Networking

CKW

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

LLC

CloudRock

Clouvider

Cogent Communications

ColoBale

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

Comrach

Comvive Servidores SL

Contabo

Cork Internet eXchange

CSI PIEMONTE

Custodian Data Centres

Cxytera Technologies

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Almere

Data11

Data4 Group

DataBank

DataCenter Fryslan

Datacenter Groningen

Datacenter United

DataCenter Winterthur

Datacenter.com

Datacentreplus

Datagrex

DATANET.CO.UK

DataOne

Dataplace

DataVita

DATAWIRE

Datum Datacentres

dc2scale

Decima

DECSIS

Denv-R

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

DOKOM 21

DTiX

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EID LLP

Eircom

Elmec Informatica

EMC HostCo

Energia Data Centre

Eni

envia TEL

Eolas

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

Euclyde Datacenters

EURA DC

EVF Data Center

Evoque Data Center Solutions

EXE.IT SRL SB

Extendo Datacenter

Fastnet

Fastweb

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

FirstColo

Foliateam

Form8tion Data Centers

Friktoria

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

fullsave

GIB-Solutions

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Great Grey Investments

Green Computing

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain

Greenhouse Datacenters

Greystoke Land Ltd

Groupe Asten

Grupalia Internet S.A

Grupo Trevenque

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT

Gyro Centre

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hispaweb

HostDime

hosTELyon

Hosting-UK

Host-IT

Hostmein IKE

hosttech

Ibercom

IBO

IFB

ikoula

Iliad - Free

Indectron

Indra

INFOMANIAK

Ingenostrum

Interconnect

IOMART

Ionos

IP Exchange (q.beyong)

IP House

Ipcore Datacenters

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

IPTP Networks

Irideos

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

IT Gate

Italia Telecom Sparkle

ITB2

ITENOS

Itility

Itnet

IWB

J Mould

Jaguar Network

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

KEVLINX

Kwere II

Lancom

Lasercharm

LCL Data Centers

LDeX

Legend Telecom

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

MAXNOD

Merlin Properties

MIGSOLV

MIX

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Nehos

NET-BUILD

Nethits` Telecom

Netiwan

NetTech DC

Netwise Hosting

NewTelco

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Nexica - Econocom Group

NIKHEF Hosting

Nixval

Node4

Noris Network

NorthC

NOS

NRB & Etix Everywhere

NS3

NTS Workspace

NTT Global Data Centers

ONI plc

OOSHA

Open Hub Med

Orange Business Services

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

Panattoni

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Prescient Data Centres

Previder

Prime Data Centers

Proximity Data Centres

Proximus Datacenter

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

PYUR (HL KOMM)

QTS Realty Trust

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

Rack One

Rackspace Technology

ratiokontakt

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Red Bee

Redcentric

Redwire DC

REN

Retelit

Safe Hosts Internet

Scaleway Datacenter

SCC

SDC Capital Partners

Seeweb

ServeCentric

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Serverius

SFR Business

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Smartdc

Soltia Consulting SL

Sovereign Business Integration Group

SpaceNet Data Center

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)

Stellium Datacenters

Stratosfair

SunGard Availability Services

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Switch Datacenters

Synapsecom Telecoms

T5 Data Centers

TAS

TDF

Telecom Italia

Teledata

Telehouse

Telemaxx

Telstra

The Bunker

Thesee Datacenter

THG Hosting

Timico

Tissat

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Towernet infrastructures SL

Trinity DC

Trusted-Colo

T-Systems

TWLKOM

UKFast

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI & ISA

Unix-Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

Vianova

Viatel

VIRTUS Data Centres

Vitali

Volta Data Centres

WDC

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

XL360

Yondr

Zayo Group

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbwhq6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.