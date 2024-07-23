UK Wealth Management and HNW Investors Report 2024: Robo-advice Accounts for 18.3% of the UK HNW Portfolio and has Strong Current Demand

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sizes the opportunity within the UK's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of its HNW investors. The report is based on the analyst's annual Global Wealth Managers Survey.



The UK's HNW population is dominated by professional males, while female HNW individuals and entrepreneurs also represent lucrative target segments for wealth managers. HNW wealth is spread across multiple different investment mandates, with advisory mandates having a slight edge. However, offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand.

A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for all planning services provide the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers going forward.



Market Insights

Expats constitute 21.4% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex servicing requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for 18.3% of the UK HNW portfolio and has strong current demand.

The average UK HNW investor offshores 47.1% of their wealth abroad, with this proportion expected to increase over the next 12 months.

Report Scope

Understand the UK HNW wealth market, including the investment preferences of HNW individuals.

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Company Coverage:

Coutts Private Bank

HSBC

Six Degrees Wealth

Moneyfarm

M&G Wealth

InvestEngine

Societe Generale Private Banking

Nutmeg

Canaccord Genuity

