Malaysia Telecom Operators Country Report 2024, Featuring Key Players CelcomDigi, U Mobile, Yes, TIME, Telekom Malaysia and Astro Malaysia

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Malaysia will grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, supported by mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data will remain the largest revenue segment, with revenues increasing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

This growth will be driven by continued rise in adoption of 5G services to access high-bandwidth online video content and social networking apps and rise in mobile data ARPU aided by the availability of data-centric plans. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over 2023-2028, supported by growth in fixed wireless subscriptions and growing adoption of higher ARPU fiber optic (FTTH/B) services.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Malaysia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Malaysia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Highlights:

Overall revenue will increase at a CAGR 1.9% during 2023-2028.

Mobile data will remain the largest revenue segment, with revenues increasing at a five year CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

4G represented the leading mobile service technology in Malaysia and accounted for 81% of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

Report Scope

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Malaysia's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Malaysia's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Malaysia's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Malaysia.

Company Coverage:

CelcomDigi

U Mobile

Yes

TIME

Telekom Malaysia

Astro Malaysia

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, exchange rates

The analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis Malaysia compared to the APAC and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, national digital network, 5G network plan

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type and mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage & traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue

Subscription Market Share by Service Area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: CelcomDigi

Company snapshot: Telekom Malaysia

Company snapshot: Maxis

