Oman Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: $325+ Million Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

The Oman Data Center Market was valued at USD 181 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 326 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.3%

This report analyses the Oman data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.





The Oman data center market has about six operational colocation data centers. These colocation data centers have been developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Oman Data Park's Duqm data center facility was built according to Uptime Tier III standards. Equinix, Ooredoo, Oman Data Park, Cloud Acropolis, and a few others are among the top and largest data center operators in the Oman data center market, and they have facilities spread across the country.

The country is also witnessing developments in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, 2Africa is one of the longest subsea cables deployed here, measuring over 27,500 miles, connecting Oman with the UAE, the UK, Qatar, South Africa, and other countries.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services in Oman will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the Oman data center market. For instance, in February 2023, Ooredoo collaborated with Huawei Technologies to implement technologies, wireless solutions, and 5G services in the Oman market and some of the other Middle Eastern countries to upgrade networks and improve the digital experience of the end users.

Some key colocation investors in the Oman data center market 2023 are Equinix, Ooredoo, Oman Data Park, and Cloud Acropolis, among others. Hyperscale operators like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon operate in this country via their local partners, as none of them have their dedicated cloud region in Oman as of Q1 2024. Telecom operators such as Omantel, Ooredoo, and Vodafone are among the major telecom operators that have either deployed 5G technology in some cities on a trial basis or are launching commercial 5G services nationwide.

Gulf Data Hub is the new entrant into the Oman data center market as of 2023, having planned for two data center facilities in Oman. Timelines and other details of this project are not known yet.

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Oman colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about Oman data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman Facilities Covered (Existing): 6 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6 Coverage: 4 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Oman Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Oman data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

How big is the Oman data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Oman during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving the Oman data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $181 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $326 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Oman



