South Korea Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024: Retail Colocation Pricing, Current IT Load Capacity for 2023 and Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is projected to exceed 950 MW on full build, which is more than twice the current capacity in the country. Seoul, Anyang, and Ansan dominate the existing data center capacity in South Korea.
Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Jeollanam-do, Incheon, Seoul, Pohang, Busan, and Yongin. Emerging data center locations include Seoul, Incheon, and Jeollanam-do, reflecting ongoing investments and developments in these key areas.
This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ADIK
- GS Engineering & Construction
- Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)
- Digital Edge
- Digital Realty
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- Empyrion DC
- Equinix
- GIC
- Hostway ID
- Hyosung Heavy Industries
- IGIS Asset management
- Kakao Corp
- KINX
- KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets
- KT Corp
- LG CNS
- LG Uplus
- OneAsia Network
- Samsung SRA Asset Management
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Sejong Telecom
- Shinsegae I&C
- SK broadband
- SK Ecoplant
- STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
- Telehouse (KDDI)
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c0lnh
