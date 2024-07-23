South Korea Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024: Retail Colocation Pricing, Current IT Load Capacity for 2023 and Future Capacity Additions 2024-2028

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is projected to exceed 950 MW on full build, which is more than twice the current capacity in the country. Seoul, Anyang, and Ansan dominate the existing data center capacity in South Korea.

Approximately 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Jeollanam-do, Incheon, Seoul, Pohang, Busan, and Yongin. Emerging data center locations include Seoul, Incheon, and Jeollanam-do, reflecting ongoing investments and developments in these key areas.



This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ADIK

GS Engineering & Construction

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)

Digital Edge

Digital Realty

Dreammark1 Corporation

Empyrion DC

Equinix

GIC

Hostway ID

Hyosung Heavy Industries

IGIS Asset management

Kakao Corp

KINX

KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets

KT Corp

LG CNS

LG Uplus

OneAsia Network

Samsung SRA Asset Management

SC Zeus Data Centers

Sejong Telecom

Shinsegae I&C

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited

Telehouse (KDDI)

