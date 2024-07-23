Waterfall Mainnet Goes Live with 2,048 Active Validators, $WATER listed on Gate.io with more to come!

Zug, Switzerland, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network, the most innovative layer one (L1) decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced that its mainnet is now live and its $WATER token is now listed on Gate.io. With the introduction of the Waterfall Network, we believe that the community will now have an invaluable addition to build dAPPs that can be transformative to the certain industry by potentially bringing principally new use cases.

More exchanges are set to list $WATER after Gate.io in the coming weeks and will be integrated with infrastructure providers globally. As validators sign on the Waterfall Network, grants and rewards will also be distributed to researchers and developers who assist with community-driven security auditing activities, such as completing bug bounties.

"The strength of the Waterfall Network has surpassed even our most optimistic projections during testnet development," said Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research. "We now look forward to ensuring the community has a great platform to build and grow the network. Waterfall Protocol has been designed to reach communities as nodes can be run on any low-powered computing device as well as on Linux, Mac, Windows and in the future on phones". The Waterfall Network protocol has been tested to achieve loads of 10,000 + transactions per second. (https://docs.waterfall.network/tests/testnet8-test18/ )

Waterfall testing included home-based computers and laptops, cloud servers provided by Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Digital Ocean and Hetzner. Waterfall is also integrated with the following staking infrastructure providers: Piconbello (https://www.piconbello.com/), GigaStake (https://gigastake.net/waterfall-network/ ), StarDustStaking( https://starduststaking.com) and Infstones(https://infstones.com/), which is top-7 on StakingRewards.com. Waterfall is in the process of integrating with Web3 Infrastructure Service Provider NebulaBlock (https://www.nebulablock.com/) and peer-to-peer cloud infrastructure provider Edge (https://edge.network/).

Waterfall’s unique protocol incorporates a next generation “Directed AcyclicGraph (DAG)” technology that allows for virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), To learn more about the Waterfall network and to run your own node, please visit https://waterfall.network/ or follow us on https://t.me/waterfall_network, https://twitter.com/waterfall_dag or https://discord.gg/Nwb8aR2XvR.

Testing conducted with support from the Google Cloud Web3 Startup Program has shown that on this first version of the main net the technology is capable of supporting more than 1.5 million validators, which is more than any other proof-of-stake network, including Ethereum.

About Waterfall

Waterfall is a leading layer one (L1) architecture aiming to provide a solution for security, scalability and decentralization to help dAPP developers change the world. Waterfall’s Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and mobile phones in future. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.

Media contact: bluewave(at)transformgroup.com