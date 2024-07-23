Medigene to Present at ESMO Congress 2024

Planegg/Martinsried, July 23, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, today announced the presentation of two posters at the ESMO Congress 2024 being held on September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The posters will be showcasing recent advancements in the Company’s library of T cell receptors (TCR) targeting Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) as well as its UniTope & TraCR technology, a universal tagging and tracking system for TCR-T cells.

The full abstracts will be published online on the ESMO website ( https://www.esmo.org/ ) on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 00:05 am CEST.





Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract and title: “Advancing a multi-dimension KRAS mutation-specific T cell receptor (TCR) library with a 3S TCR targeting the G12D mutation to address large global patient populations.”

Authors: Kirsty Crame, Dominik Alterauge, Anne Wiebe Mohr, Julia Bittmann, Doris Brechtefeld, Mario Catarinella, Kathrin Davari, Maja Buerdek, Petra U Prinz, Andrea Coluccio, Dolores J Schendel and Giulia Longinotti

Final presentation number: 1143P

Date/time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, Poster lunch session from noon to 1:00 pm CEST in Hall 6, poster will be on display from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CEST

Category: Investigational Immunotherapy

Abstract and title: “UniTope & TraCR - Universal tagging and tracking system for TCR-T cells integrated directly in the TCR constant region.”

Authors: Kirsty Crame, Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Dolores Schendel and Barbara Lösch

Final presentation number: 1144P

Date/time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, Poster lunch session from noon to 1 pm CEST in Hall 6, poster will be on display from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CEST

Category: Investigational Immunotherapy

