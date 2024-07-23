Europe Data Center Market Landscape Report 2024: A $64.5 Billion Industry by 2029, Driven by Growth in 5G & Deployment of Edge Data Centers and Sustainability Initiatives Attracting DC Operators

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Market Landscape 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Data Center Market was valued at USD 42.98 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 64.5 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7%.
Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, atNorth, Iron Mountain, Colt Data Centre Services, Orange Business Services, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, and others are among the current major European data center investors.
The major hyperscale operators investing in the Europe data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Microsoft, Meta, and Google. These operators focus more on developing data center facilities across Western Europe and the Nordic region.
Support infrastructure vendors include ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Eaton, Rittal, Vertiv, and others. These companies have a strong global presence and have been operating across Europe for many years. In some prominent countries with many existing and ongoing ventures, they operate directly, whereas, in others, they operate via channel partners and distributors, getting into competition with local vendors in their respective countries.
Notable construction contractors in the Europe data center market include AECOM, Arup, Deerns, Mace, PM Group, ISG, Linesight, and many others. Prominent vendors like CloudHQ, Goodman, Prime Data Centers, Ada Infrastructure, Global Technical Realty, Nation Data Center, and others are among the European data center market's new entrants.
These companies have a considerable presence in other countries across the world as well, outside of the three European sub-regions. These companies may disrupt the existing industry by posing as competitors to the existing players, and their clientele from other parts of the world may likely follow them here as well.
The Europe data center market will be a rain-maker and bring in multi-million dollar revenue opportunities for construction contractors and sub-contractors operating in said market. It will also lure in new companies that are open to offering their construction services in this market. Considering the vast availability of area, labor, comparatively inexpensive construction costs and electricity rates compared to North America, the chances of thriving in this region is a positive possibility.
Competition among existing infrastructure and key service providers will also rise, with developers and operators keen on building sustainable data center environments.
KEY TRENDS
Adoption of Artificial-Intelligence-Based Infrastructure
The widespread adoption of AI solutions in Europe has led to a surge in data generation, driving growth in the technology market, increasing the demand for data centers in various European countries, and supporting the Europe data center market growth.
Governments and organizations in the region are investing in initiatives to implement AI solutions in their operations. For example, the UK government announced a £900 million ($1.1 billion) investment in Isambard-AI, a high-performance supercomputer, to support AI research at the University of Bristol.
In Denmark, specific goals have been set in health, energy and utilities, agriculture, and transport to improve AI implementation, with around USD 8.6 million set aside for new plans. Similarly, the Kremlin is dedicating funds from the federal budget to support AI research in Russia, aiming to accelerate AI development and achieve technological sovereignty in the country.
Growth in 5G Connectivity & Deployment of Edge Data Centers
The expansion of 5G connectivity is leading to increased data generation, creating a greater demand for the construction of additional and edge data centers. This demand is particularly pronounced in tier II and tier III cities, where building large data centers is either infeasible or would result in a location distant from established data centers.
Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators
European data center market operators are leveraging solar, wind, and other renewable energy technologies to reduce their carbon footprint. Adopting renewable energy aims to align data centers with sustainability objectives and minimize their environmental impact.
Most data center operators opt for renewable energy to power their facilities due to the expensive cost of electricity in all major countries and cities.
In September 2023, Microsoft signed a new Power Purchase Agreement with Lightsource bp. It will take over 40 MW of electricity from a solar farm in Poland. LCL Data Centers in Belgium commit to science-based climate goals and has joined the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for European data centers by 2030.
Rise in District Heating Concept
Europe has witnessed immense growth in its data center ecosystem in recent years. Most data center operators are building massive facilities covering a large area. Data centers are energy-intensive facilities that consume the most electric power and water.
A significant trend in the Europe data center market revolves around achieving energy efficiency. The aim is to reach a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.0, indicating that all the energy consumed directly powers the servers; this reflects optimal efficiency.
District heating efficiently distributes surplus heat generated by industrial facilities to fulfill the heating needs of nearby residential and commercial areas. For more than a decade, the practice of using waste heat from data centers to support district heating has been in operation.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Investors in the Europe data center market are increasingly choosing locations like Spain, Portugal, Greece, and other areas with abundant renewable energy and reasonable land prices. Hyperscale leaders like Microsoft, Meta, and Google are at the forefront of developing sustainable hyperscale facilities, especially in Nordic and Western European countries. Colocation data center developers also contribute by adopting initiatives like HVO, sustainable construction materials, and green facades.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe data center market by 2029?
- What are the key trends in the Europe data center market?
- How big is the Europe data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the Europe data center market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe data center market by 2029?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|166
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$42.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$64.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wiwynn
IT Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aermec
- Alfa Laval
- Aksa Power Generation
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- Guntner
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Altron
- AODC
- AEON Engineering
- APL Data Center
- ARC:MC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Aurora Group
- Atkins
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Cap Ingelec
- Caverion
- Coromatic
- Collen
- COWI
- DataDome
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- Etop
- DPR Construction
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- Fluor Corporation
- Ferrovial
- Free Technologies Engineering
- Future-tech
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mace
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- NORMA Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- PORR Group
- PQC
- Quark
- Ramboll Group
- RED
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Skanska
- SPIE UK
- Starching
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TECHKO
- Tetra Tech
- TPF Ingenierie
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- Amazon Web Services
- Artnet
- Atman
- Apple
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- AQ Compute
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond. pl
- Bulk Infrastructure
- China Mobile
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Meta (Facebook)
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Hyperco
- Iron Mountain
- Ixcellerate
- Kao Data
- KDDI
- LCL Data Centers
- Ledfal Mine Datacenter
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom
- Microsoft
- MTS
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- Neterra
- Netia
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- Orange Business Services
- OVHcloud
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- T-Mobile
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
- Yondr
New Entrants
- Ada Infrastructure
- CloudHQ
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Global Technical Realty
- Goodman
- Mainova WebHouse
- Nation Data Center
- Prime Data Centers
- Stratus Data Centres
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
- Air-based
- Liquid-based
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xh3gz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment