Bahrain Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - Batelco, Tencent Cloud, and Zain, & New Entrants, Gulf Data Hub

The Bahrain Data Center Market was valued at USD 167 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 291 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.7%.



This report analyses the Bahrain data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Bahrain's data center market is witnessing investment from primary colocation and hyperscale operators investing significantly. Gulf Data Hub is among the potential new entrants in the Bahrain data center market, and it plans to develop two data center facilities in Bahrain. The facilities are in the pipeline stage and will likely come online during the forecast period. The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Bahrain data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation.

The country supports air-based cooling techniques and has abundant renewable energy, which will attract investors. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities will continue during the forecast period. Cloud giant like Amazon Web Services (AWS) have established their presence in Bahrain with their dedicated cloud regions.

Some key colocation investors in Bahrain's data center market are Batelco, Zain, and others. Tencent Cloud plans to enter the Bahrain data center market with a new cloud and data center region. If this happens, it will make the company the second cloud operator to establish a dedicated cloud region in the country after AWS.

Bahrain's data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

