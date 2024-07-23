Qodequay reaches the London Tech Week

Lewes, United States, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigious London Tech Week gathers tech leaders, innovators and enthusiasts worldwide each year. It is the ‘it’ place where all the latest in AI, blockchain, Augmented reality, and more take centre stage. Attending this event isn’t just about networking - it’s a gateway to discovering future trends and how technology is reshaping industries globally. It is every innovator’s dream place to forge new alliances, spark innovative ideas and navigate the digital landscape confidently.



Qodequay Technologies has finally concluded a highly successful showcase at the London Tech Week while leaving a significant impact on the global tech scene. With a strong focus on innovation and client-centric solutions, Qodequay continues to prove its mettle with its innovative range of technology-driven solutions.



Throughout the London Tech Week, Qodequay captivated audiences with its exemplary product and service range, designed to empower businesses and elevate user experiences.



A one-on-one conversation with Qodequay’s CEO & Founder Shashikant Kalsha



Q. Welcome back! How did the event shape Qodequay’s vision for the future of tech?

For me and my entire team at Qodequay, the event was a catalyst for innovation. It reinforced our belief in the power of collaboration and continuous learning. We are inspired to keep up the work that we are doing and keep innovating modern tech-driven solutions for the businesses of today.

Q. What aspect of the London Tech Week 2024 resonated the most with you?

It was the opportunity to witness the passion and creativity which drive our industry forward. Engaging with my fellow innovators and hearing their perspectives on technology and their interesting stories about how they innovated products was truly inspiring.

Q. Can you share an anecdote or an interaction that encapsulates Qodequay’s experience at the London Tech Week 2024?

There was a panel discussion on the future of AI in digital transformation, we had a lively exchange with industry leaders who shared our passion for innovation. It reinforced my belief in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change.





Q. What message would you like to convey to enthusiasts who are ardently following Qodequay’s journey post the London Tech Week 2024?

To our supporters, Thank you so much for supporting and believing in our mission. Together, we are shaping up a future where technology empowers businesses to achieve their full potential.

As we reflect on London Tech Week 2024, it becomes evident that the spirit of innovation and collaboration will propel us forward. Stay connected with Qodequay. You can follow them on social media for all the latest updates.



For more information about Qodequay Technologies, please visit https://www.qodequay.com/contact