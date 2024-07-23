South Africa Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029: Cloud Connectivity, Cloud On-Ramps & Investments, and Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity Boost Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 330 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 780 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.42%.



South Africa has around 51 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. The South Africa data center colocation market has the presence of both local and global operators, such as Teraco (Digital Realty), Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Digital Parks Africa, NTT DATA, and Others.





In South Africa, Johannesburg is the prominent data center destination. In addition, it is well connected to other major cities in Africa and Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, making it an ideal location for a data center. Furthermore, the average rack power density in South Africa is around 4-5 kW as of 2024, which is likely to increase to 6-8 kW by 2029 on account of increased deployment of big data, IoT, AI, and ML workloads and the expansion by hyperscalers/cloud operators in the market.



The South Africa data center colocation market has a presence of several retail, wholesale, and hybrid colocation operators. Retail operators include Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Digital Parks Africa, Business Connexion, MTN, Vodacom Business. Wholesale operators include Africa Data Centres, Teraco (Digital Realty), Vantage Data Centers, and NTT DATA.

Moreover, Equinix and Paratus are the new entrants in the industry. These companies are likely to disrupt and increase competition in the industry. The industry market share of several existing companies is likely to come down in the next 2-3 years due to the entry of several new players in the market, with nearby countries such as Nigeria and Kenya growing.



WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size is available in terms of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy percentage.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in South Africa and a comparison between African countries.

The study of the existing South Africa data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in South Africa by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Africa

Facilities Covered (Existing): 51

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09

Coverage: 27+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in South Africa

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for South Africa's colocation data center industry.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Vantage Data Centers

Business Connexion

Internet Solutions ZA

MTN

NTT DATA

Vodacom Business

New Operators

Equinix

Paratus

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 53 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $330 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $780 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered South Africa





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Africa vs South Africa Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in South Africa

8.2. Sustainability Status in South Africa

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in South Africa

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators



12. Quantitative Summary



