Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Report, 2024-2030: Higher User Engagement with Short Videos - Uncover the Best Models of Blended Learning Formats for K-12

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-12 Blended E-Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for K-12 Blended E-Learning is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$73.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Inc., Blackboard, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the K-12 blended e-learning market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of digital tools and technologies in education is enhancing the feasibility and effectiveness of blended learning models. Secondly, the demand for personalized and flexible learning experiences is encouraging schools to implement blended e-learning to cater to diverse student needs. Thirdly, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for adaptive educational solutions are accelerating the shift towards blended learning. Lastly, supportive educational policies and investments in digital infrastructure are facilitating the integration of blended e-learning in K-12 education. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the K-12 Blended E-Learning Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$28.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.1%. The K-12 Blended E-Learning Content segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $12.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured):

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Allen Communication Learning Services

Allen Interactions, Inc.

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Cengage Learning, Inc.

BYJU'S

Atomi Systems, Inc.

Cegos

Acadecraft Inc.

BetterLesson

Camp K12

BlueApple Technologies

Code and Pixels Interactive Technologies Private Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021 through 2024

Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

Pandemic Expedites Growth in EdTech Sector

Competitive Scenario

K-12 Blended E-Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

K-12 Blended Learning Come Out with Flying Colors in the Post-Pandemic World

Innovations in K-12 Education

Concurrent Teaching Gains Traction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

K-12 Learning in the Post-Pandemic Era

E-Learning Trends of the future

Analysis by Segment

Regional Analysis

An Insight into Blended Learning

Blended E-Learning: Intriguing Merits

Blended E-Learning Feast for K-12 Classrooms

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Learning Brings in Transformation in the Education Sector

Blended Learning Emerges as Prudent Choice for Education Domain

COVID-19 Ushers in a New Era for Education Industry with Emphasis on E-Learning

Pandemic Fallout for Learning: Widened Achievement & Opportunity Gaps with Future Implications

Which Model of Blended Learning Format is Best for K-12?

Video Use in E-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

IoT to Augment Education Technology

Prominent e-Learning Technologies

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of K-12 e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024E

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2023E

Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

Global Youth Population (in Millions) Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Virtual & Flexible Learning: Bright EdTech Points for Future of Education in Post-Pandemic World

Education Set to Experience Impressive Makeover with Influx of Smart Technologies

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

World GDPR Services in Education for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for 2021 and 2027

K-12 Schools Benefit Immensely from Student Information Systems

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Education Sector Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Digital Education Content Widens Reach to Larger Learner Pool

Digital Content Usage in Education

Emerging Trends, Challenges and Future Prospects for Digital Education Market

Increasing Use of Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Demand for Digital Assessment Devices Witness a Surge

Use of Automated Essay Scoring Systems Gain Momentum

Increasing Impetus on Using Digital Technologies Fuel Demand for Online Education Platforms

Dealing with Teacher Shortage & Caregiver Involvement

Hybrid & Blended Learning: Upsides & Downsides for Students

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig9cb4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment