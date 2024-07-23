CoinW Continues Expedition Trek And Double Down On Presence At ETH-Native Events

Dubai, UAE, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange CoinW continues to march forward on their mission to educate and empower the Web3 ecosystem through meaningful dialogue and collaboration. After kicking off the summer with sponsorship of CoinDesk Consensus, Money 20/20 and Proof of Talk, the Dubai-based CEX have turned their attention to making back-to-back appearances at Ethereum-focused EthCC in Brussels and EDCON in Japan.







The enthralling pace of activity set by CoinW is fuelled by the momentum behind their global expedition trek, which will present its fourth installment in Tokyo, Japan during the Ethereum Development Conference (EDCON). Having kicked off in Dubai back in March, the innovative series went on to visit Hong Kong in April, Texas in May and will now visit Tokyo.



The Expedition Trek connects government entities, regulators, industry leaders and other renowned experts to facilitate roundtables and workshops that deepen understanding and foster innovation in blockchain, crypto, fintech, and DeFi. This installment, held on Monday 29 July, will bring a wealth of unique knowledge and insight on the thriving Asian blockchain ecosystem, as well as putting on an exclusive trading workshop. CoinW encourages everyone from seasoned veterans to excited newcomers to connect, learn and collaborate during these events. To top it off, CoinW are hosting a celebratory dinner and after party after the event.



Prior to this exciting development, CoinW will also be a silver sponsor for EDCON’s Super Demo Day, on Saturday 27th July which will celebrate startup projects that promote the development of Ethereum technology and its ecosystem. Speaking on this, President Sonia Shaw said:



“At CoinW, we are acutely aware of how important it is to celebrate and encourage all of the enthusiasm and creative talent of the Ethereum community. It’s an unignorable ecosystem that will continue to make waves in the technological advancement of our world, and ultimately persist in feeding the overall growth of DeFi. When we got the chance to sponsor such a vibrant initiative with genuinely meaningful purpose behind it, it was a no brainer. We’re thrilled to be able to have an impact.”



CoinW’s immersion at EDCON comes shortly after their trip to EthCC Brussels, where they were actively present in hosting the enriching BXL Mastermind Meetup side event alongside Swissborg and Aethir. President Sonia Shaw spoke on a panel alongside Aethir co-founder Mark Rydon, Belgium’s leading KOL Quinten Francois and Netherlands’ leading KOL Michael Van De Pope - discussing the various sub-themes of “DeFi 2.0.”



As they continue to expand in the MENA region, Asia and begin to look toward Europe, CoinW clearly have huge ambitions to stay actively connected and collaborative during the landmark events throughout the year. They are fast becoming one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the planet - serving over 10 million users across 200 countries. The momentum won’t stop at EDCON, with the team striving to captivate audiences with the highest quality of side events. They will continue to unveil developments, partnerships and strategies to propel their status and serve the market during the bull run.





