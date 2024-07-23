Disruptive Leadership Expert Charlene Li to Headline HR Technology Conference & Exposition® 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today announced that disruptive leadership expert and New York Times bestselling author Charlene Li will present this year’s opening keynote. The annual event will take place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, September 24 – 26, 2024. Li is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. PT.



From the emergence of the Internet to the rise of artificial intelligence, Li has stood at the forefront of society’s biggest transformations of the past three decades. As an analyst and entrepreneur leading her own firm, Quantum Networks Group, Li has helped explore and explain the new world as it was created. Through these initiatives, she has helped hundreds of organizations, ranging from Adobe to Southwest Airlines, see and adapt to the future of work by transforming rather than simply innovating. Li is also the author of seven books, including the forthcoming “Winning with Generative AI: The 90-Day Blueprint for Success,” which lays out a master plan for generative AI strategy.

“Years ago, Charlene wrote, ‘We’re all learning here; the best listeners will end up the smartest,’ and she was right,” said Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio. “That’s because, when it comes to making sense of technological advancement, Charlene Li is in a class of her own, and with generative AI poised to revolutionize how the world works, we are keen to bring Charlene’s unique outlook to the HR Technology Conference.”

On Wednesday, September 25, at 8:00 a.m. PT, global industry analyst Josh Bersin will deliver “HR Technology 2025: An Existential Change Driven by AI.” In this comprehensive keynote, Bersin will talk through the big trends impacting the HR tech market and how AI will transform products, technologies and paradigms, from core HR systems and recruitment to learning and development and the employee experience.

Rounding out this year’s keynotes, renowned futurist and author Ravin Jesuthasan will present “The Skills-Powered Organization: How to Design and Activate the Enterprise for the ‘Now’ of Work” on Thursday, September 26 at 8:30 a.m. PT. With jobs giving way to skills as the currency of work, Jesuthasan will share critical insights into this monumental pivot and discuss the HR architecture required to power the move to skills-based organizations.

To learn more and register for the HR Technology Conference, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

