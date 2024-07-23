Beat the Heat, Slay the Look: Summer Beauty Hacks with imPRESS

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say goodbye to melty mascara and chipped nails this summer! imPRESS, the leader in press-on beauty, is here to help you achieve effortless, salon-worthy looks in minutes.
Effortless Lashes for Long-Lasting Drama
Ditch the glue and frustration with imPRESS Falsies. These innovative lashes feature a one-step press-on application with self-stick technology. No mess, no mistakes, just gorgeous lashes that last for a full 24 hours. Unlike traditional strips, imPRESS Falsies are individual clusters that sit comfortably under your natural lashes for a seamless, natural look. Choose from a variety of styles, from natural and flirty to voluminous and dramatic, to find the perfect fit for any occasion.
Salon-Quality Mani in a Flash
Forget about spending hours at the salon or battling with smudged polish. imPRESS offers a complete line of press-on nails that take minutes to apply and last up to seven days thanks to imPRESS’s Patented Super Hold Adhesive. Their High-tech PureFit Technology ensures a natural look & feel giving you a flawless, chip-resistant manicure that's waterproof and damage-free. With a wide variety of designs, colors, and shapes to choose from, you can find the perfect press-on nails to match your summer vibe.
Introducing colorFX by imPRESS
Take your summer mani to the next level with colorFX by imPRESS. This revolutionary line features trendsetting effects like magnetic, mirror powder, and chrome/multi-glitter finishes that would normally require a professional touch. These first-of-their-kind press-on nails boast gorgeous chrome effects and unique colorways, all without the hassle of complicated application. Simply peel, press, and go for stunning, custom-looking nails in minutes. With 30 on-trend shades to choose from, there's a perfect match for every mood and style.
Where to Buy
imPRESS Falsies and Nails are available for $8.99-$19.99 at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Target, ULTA, and impressbeauty.com.
Contact email: info@presleymedia.com