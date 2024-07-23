Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $22.8 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2023.
Current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's increase in net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by an increase in non-interest income and net interest income coupled with lower provision for credit losses. The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.
“We delivered strong results in several key categories – growing core deposits, building our commercial loan portfolio and expanding the margin,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We have steadily improved our profitability and fully intend to maintain this trajectory throughout the balance of the year.”
Second Quarter Highlights
- Total assets at June 30, 2024 increased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024.
- Total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $11.4 billion at March 31, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $94.0 million and $91.9 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $64.5 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.
- Deposits increased by $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was entirely driven by noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased by $113.5 million during the current quarter due to higher balances in commercial and small business checking accounts. Interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged as $167.6 million and $99.0 million increases in money market and savings accounts, respectively, were fully offset by the $172.5 million reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million decline in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
- The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2024 and 0.44% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $0.2 million.
- Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 grew $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income declined by $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased by $1.8 million.
- The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased three basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets rose two basis points.
- Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is a product of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent loans along with overall growth of the loan portfolio, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to the reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.
- Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher BOLI mortality-related income, higher wealth management income, and higher income from mortgage banking activities.
- Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined by $1.0 million or 1% compared to the prior year quarter. The slight increase in non-interest expense quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits and an increase in marketing expenses, which were offset by lower general operating expenses.
- Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
- The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of higher net revenue in the current quarter coupled with relatively stable non-interest expense.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. Commercial investor real estate loans decreased $64.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter, while the AD&C and commercial business loans and lines portfolios grew $94.0 million or 9% and $91.9 million or 6%, respectively, during this period. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged.
Deposits increased $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $113.5 million or 4%, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged. Growth within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by commercial and small business checking accounts. Within interest-bearing deposits, money market and savings accounts grew $167.6 million or 6% and $99.0 million or 6% during the current quarter, respectively. These increases were offset by the $172.5 million or 7% reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million or 6% decrease in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024 compared to 93% at March 31, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were approximately 36% of total deposits.
Total borrowings were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. At June 30, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 154% of uninsured deposits.
The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined slightly to 8.85% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.86% at March 31, 2024.
At June 30, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.05%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56% at March 31, 2024. The increase across all risk-based capital ratios during the current quarter was driven by reduced risk weightings applied on certain consumer unfunded commitment categories that met the regulatory capital requirements. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.
Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $93.0 million, compared to $84.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $49.5 million at June 30, 2023. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.81% compared to 0.74% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.44% at June 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to several loans within the commercial owner-occupied real estate segment, which were placed on non-accrual status during the current period. All of these loans are well secured by collateral and required no individual reserves as of June 30, 2024. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $0.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.
At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $125.9 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 135% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.1 million or 1.08% of outstanding loans and 146% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans coupled with an overall growth of the loan portfolio experienced during the current quarter, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments as a result of declines in investor commercial real estate loans.
Income Statement Review
Quarterly Results
Net income was $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increases in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income in combination with lower provision for credit losses.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and declined $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income declined $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased $1.8 million, mainly driven by the $2.9 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, as we fully paid off the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program facility during the previous quarter. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $7.0 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $17.1 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits.
The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a two basis point increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets coupled with a three basis points decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 28 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 68 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 27 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the higher interest rate environment, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products.
The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, based on updated valuations of collateral, in combination with the quarterly loan growth, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to a reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.7 million increase in BOLI income, due to the receipt of death proceeds, and the $0.5 million increase in wealth management income, due to the $50.2 million or 1% growth in assets under management quarter-over-quarter and the overall favorable market performance. In addition, income from mortgage banking activities increased by $0.2 million during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflecting increased gains realized on greater sales volumes during the current period.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined $1.0 million or 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits coupled with the $0.5 million increase in marketing expense. These increases were fully offset by lower general operating expenses, which declined by $1.8 million.
For the second quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 7% decrease in GAAP revenue, while GAAP non-interest expense stayed relatively unchanged. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the current quarter as compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue.
ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
Year-to-Date Results
The Company recorded net income of $43.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $76.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $46.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $79.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income and core earnings declined as a result of lower net interest income in combination with higher provision for credit losses.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $28.1 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $49.8 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $21.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with savings and time deposit accounts. The net interest margin declined to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.86% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.
The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $3.4 million as compared to a credit of $16.5 million for 2023. The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment during the first quarter of 2024. The prior year's credit to provision was mainly attributable to the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate observed during the first half of 2023, and the declining probability of economic recession.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 15% to $38.0 million compared to $33.1 million for 2023. During the current year, wealth management income increased $2.4 million or 13%, as assets under management increased $472.8 million or 8% year-over-year. In addition, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts both increased $0.8 million.
Non-interest expense increased to $136.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $135.4 million for 2023. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were the $2.0 million increase in professional fees, the $1.6 million increase in amortization of intangible assets, the $1.3 million increase in FDIC expense, and the $1.2 million increase in general operating expenses. These year-over-year increases were offset by the $5.4 million decrease in compensation and benefits, as the prior year period included severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments, and the $1.1 million decrease in marketing expense.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.89% compared to 61.31% for the same period in 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 66.01% compared to 58.73% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:
- Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
- The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
- Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
- Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.
These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|%
Change
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Results of operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|80,285
|$
|90,471
|(11
|)%
|$
|159,628
|$
|187,773
|(15
|)%
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|1,020
|5,055
|(80
|)%
|3,408
|(16,481
|)
|N/M
|Non-interest income
|19,587
|17,176
|14
|37,954
|33,127
|15
|Non-interest expense
|68,104
|69,136
|(1
|)
|136,110
|135,441
|—
|Income before income tax expense
|30,748
|33,456
|(8
|)
|58,064
|101,940
|(43
|)
|Net income
|22,807
|24,745
|(8
|)
|43,179
|75,998
|(43
|)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|22,800
|$
|24,712
|(8
|)
|$
|43,145
|$
|75,821
|(43
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1)
|$
|31,768
|$
|38,511
|(18
|)
|$
|61,472
|$
|85,459
|(28
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.66
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.62
|%
|1.09
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.81
|%
|6.46
|%
|5.49
|%
|10.12
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|8.27
|%
|8.93
|%
|7.83
|%
|13.88
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.46
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.86
|%
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)
|68.19
|%
|64.22
|%
|68.89
|%
|61.31
|%
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)
|65.31
|%
|60.68
|%
|66.01
|%
|58.73
|%
|Per share data:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.55
|(7
|)%
|$
|0.96
|$
|1.69
|(43
|)%
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.55
|(8
|)
|$
|0.96
|$
|1.69
|(43
|)
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|45,145,214
|44,888,759
|1
|45,113,019
|44,876,873
|1
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|—
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
|—
|Book value per common share
|$
|35.45
|$
|34.31
|3
|$
|35.45
|$
|34.31
|3
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|$
|26.72
|$
|25.82
|4
|$
|26.72
|$
|25.82
|4
|Outstanding common shares
|45,109,671
|44,862,369
|1
|45,109,671
|44,862,369
|1
|Financial condition at period-end:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,401,511
|$
|1,463,554
|(4
|)%
|$
|1,401,511
|$
|1,463,554
|(4
|)%
|Loans
|11,483,921
|11,369,639
|1
|11,483,921
|11,369,639
|1
|Assets
|14,008,343
|13,994,545
|—
|14,008,343
|13,994,545
|—
|Deposits
|11,340,228
|10,958,922
|3
|11,340,228
|10,958,922
|3
|Stockholders' equity
|1,599,004
|1,539,032
|4
|1,599,004
|1,539,032
|4
|Capital ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage(3)
|9.70
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.70
|%
|9.42
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)
|11.28
|%
|10.65
|%
|11.28
|%
|10.65
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)
|11.28
|%
|10.65
|%
|11.28
|%
|10.65
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)
|15.49
|%
|14.60
|%
|15.49
|%
|14.60
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)
|8.85
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.85
|%
|8.51
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|11.32
|%
|10.89
|%
|11.29
|%
|10.80
|%
|Credit quality ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.10
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.06
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.81
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.44
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.68
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.36
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|135.35
|%
|243.21
|%
|135.35
|%
|243.21
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)
|0.01
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|N/M - not meaningful
|(1)
|Represents a non-GAAP measure.
|(2)
|The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(3)
|Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.
|(4)
|The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
|(5)
|Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Core earnings (non-GAAP):
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|22,807
|$
|24,745
|$
|43,179
|$
|75,998
|Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,593
|946
|3,137
|1,919
|Severance expense
|—
|1,445
|—
|1,445
|Contingent payment expense
|—
|—
|—
|27
|Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|24,400
|$
|27,136
|$
|46,316
|$
|79,389
|Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
|45,145,214
|44,888,759
|45,113,019
|44,876,873
|Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.96
|$
|1.69
|Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.77
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Average assets (GAAP)
|$
|13,956,261
|$
|14,094,653
|$
|14,009,099
|$
|14,022,364
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.66
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.62
|%
|1.09
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.70
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.14
|%
|Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|22,807
|$
|24,745
|$
|43,179
|$
|75,998
|Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
|1,593
|946
|3,137
|1,919
|Net income before amortization of intangible assets
|$
|24,400
|$
|25,691
|$
|46,316
|$
|77,917
|Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,579,582
|$
|1,535,465
|$
|1,582,242
|$
|1,513,817
|Average goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|Average other intangible assets, net
|(29,874
|)
|(18,074
|)
|(29,567
|)
|(18,724
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,186,272
|$
|1,153,955
|$
|1,189,239
|$
|1,131,657
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|8.27
|%
|8.93
|%
|7.83
|%
|13.88
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|8.27
|%
|9.43
|%
|7.83
|%
|14.15
|%
|(1)
|Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|22,807
|$
|24,745
|$
|43,179
|$
|75,998
|Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:
|Income tax expense
|7,941
|8,711
|14,885
|25,942
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|1,020
|5,055
|3,408
|(16,481
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|31,768
|$
|38,511
|$
|61,472
|$
|85,459
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|68,104
|$
|69,136
|$
|136,110
|$
|135,441
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|99,872
|$
|107,647
|$
|197,582
|$
|220,900
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|68.19
|%
|64.22
|%
|68.89
|%
|61.31
|%
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|68,104
|$
|69,136
|$
|136,110
|$
|135,441
|Less non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,135
|1,269
|4,204
|2,575
|Severance expense
|—
|1,939
|—
|1,939
|Contingent payment expense
|—
|—
|—
|36
|Non-interest expense - as adjusted
|$
|65,969
|$
|65,928
|$
|131,906
|$
|130,891
|Net interest income plus non-interest income
|$
|99,872
|$
|107,647
|$
|197,582
|$
|220,900
|Plus non-GAAP adjustment:
|Tax-equivalent income
|1,139
|1,006
|2,238
|1,976
|Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:
|Investment securities gains/ (losses)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted
|$
|101,011
|$
|108,653
|$
|199,820
|$
|222,876
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|65.31
|%
|60.68
|%
|66.01
|%
|58.73
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,599,004
|$
|1,539,032
|$
|1,599,004
|$
|1,539,032
|Goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(30,087
|)
|(17,280
|)
|(30,087
|)
|(17,280
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,205,481
|$
|1,158,316
|$
|1,205,481
|$
|1,158,316
|Total assets
|$
|14,008,343
|$
|13,994,545
|$
|14,008,343
|$
|13,994,545
|Goodwill
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|(363,436
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(30,087
|)
|(17,280
|)
|(30,087
|)
|(17,280
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|13,614,820
|$
|13,613,829
|$
|13,614,820
|$
|13,613,829
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.85
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.85
|%
|8.51
|%
|Outstanding common shares
|45,109,671
|44,862,369
|45,109,671
|44,862,369
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|26.72
|$
|25.82
|$
|26.72
|$
|25.82
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|84,464
|$
|82,257
|Federal funds sold
|—
|245
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|322,246
|463,396
|Cash and cash equivalents
|406,710
|545,898
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)
|18,961
|10,836
|Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $187,389 and $200,411 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
|226,233
|236,165
|Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)
|1,101,846
|1,102,681
|Other investments, at cost
|73,432
|75,607
|Total loans
|11,483,921
|11,366,989
|Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
|(125,863
|)
|(120,865
|)
|Net loans
|11,358,058
|11,246,124
|Premises and equipment, net
|58,212
|59,490
|Other real estate owned
|2,700
|—
|Accrued interest receivable
|46,668
|46,583
|Goodwill
|363,436
|363,436
|Other intangible assets, net
|30,087
|28,301
|Other assets
|322,000
|313,051
|Total assets
|$
|14,008,343
|$
|14,028,172
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,931,405
|$
|2,914,161
|Interest-bearing deposits
|8,408,823
|8,082,377
|Total deposits
|11,340,228
|10,996,538
|Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements
|75,038
|75,032
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|—
|300,000
|Advances from FHLB
|500,000
|550,000
|Subordinated debt
|371,101
|370,803
|Total borrowings
|946,139
|1,295,835
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|122,972
|147,657
|Total liabilities
|12,409,339
|12,440,030
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,109,671 and 44,913,561 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|45,110
|44,914
|Additional paid in capital
|745,336
|742,243
|Retained earnings
|910,552
|898,316
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(101,994
|)
|(97,331
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,599,004
|1,588,142
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,008,343
|$
|14,028,172
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|151,335
|$
|144,274
|$
|301,970
|$
|284,001
|Interest on loans held for sale
|309
|307
|437
|459
|Interest on deposits with banks
|4,424
|4,922
|11,210
|7,608
|Interest and dividend income on investment securities:
|Taxable
|7,216
|6,848
|13,879
|13,856
|Tax-advantaged
|1,826
|1,795
|3,623
|3,565
|Interest on federal funds sold
|3
|4
|8
|8
|Total interest income
|165,113
|158,150
|331,127
|309,497
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|74,409
|51,325
|147,775
|92,113
|Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
|1,052
|4,191
|4,438
|6,295
|Interest on advances from FHLB
|5,420
|8,216
|11,393
|15,423
|Interest on subordinated debt
|3,947
|3,947
|7,893
|7,893
|Total interest expense
|84,828
|67,679
|171,499
|121,724
|Net interest income
|80,285
|90,471
|159,628
|187,773
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|1,020
|5,055
|3,408
|(16,481
|)
|Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|79,265
|85,416
|156,220
|204,254
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,939
|2,606
|5,756
|4,994
|Mortgage banking activities
|1,621
|1,817
|2,995
|3,062
|Wealth management income
|10,455
|9,031
|20,413
|18,023
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,816
|1,251
|2,976
|2,158
|Bank card fees
|445
|447
|858
|865
|Other income
|2,311
|2,024
|4,956
|4,025
|Total non-interest income
|19,587
|17,176
|37,954
|33,127
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|37,821
|40,931
|74,519
|79,857
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,805
|4,764
|9,621
|9,611
|Equipment expenses
|3,868
|3,760
|7,831
|7,877
|Marketing
|1,288
|1,589
|2,030
|3,132
|Outside data services
|3,286
|2,853
|6,389
|5,367
|FDIC insurance
|2,951
|2,375
|5,862
|4,513
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,135
|1,269
|4,204
|2,575
|Professional fees and services
|4,946
|4,161
|9,826
|7,845
|Other expenses
|7,004
|7,434
|15,828
|14,664
|Total non-interest expense
|68,104
|69,136
|136,110
|135,441
|Income before income tax expense
|30,748
|33,456
|58,064
|101,940
|Income tax expense
|7,941
|8,711
|14,885
|25,942
|Net income
|$
|22,807
|$
|24,745
|$
|43,179
|$
|75,998
|Net income per share amounts:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.96
|$
|1.69
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.96
|$
|1.69
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Profitability for the quarter:
|Tax-equivalent interest income
|$
|166,252
|$
|167,113
|$
|166,729
|$
|163,479
|$
|159,156
|$
|152,317
|Interest expense
|84,828
|86,671
|83,920
|77,330
|67,679
|54,045
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|81,424
|80,442
|82,809
|86,149
|91,477
|98,272
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,139
|1,099
|1,113
|1,068
|1,006
|970
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses
|1,020
|2,388
|(3,445
|)
|2,365
|5,055
|(21,536
|)
|Non-interest income
|19,587
|18,367
|16,560
|17,391
|17,176
|15,951
|Non-interest expense
|68,104
|68,006
|67,142
|72,471
|69,136
|66,305
|Income before income tax expense
|30,748
|27,316
|34,559
|27,636
|33,456
|68,484
|Income tax expense
|7,941
|6,944
|8,459
|6,890
|8,711
|17,231
|Net income
|$
|22,807
|$
|20,372
|$
|26,100
|$
|20,746
|$
|24,745
|$
|51,253
|GAAP financial performance:
|Return on average assets
|0.66
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.81
|%
|5.17
|%
|6.70
|%
|5.35
|%
|6.46
|%
|13.93
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|8.27
|%
|7.39
|%
|9.26
|%
|7.42
|%
|8.93
|%
|19.10
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.46
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.99
|%
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis
|68.19
|%
|69.60
|%
|68.33
|%
|70.72
|%
|64.22
|%
|58.55
|%
|Non-GAAP financial performance:
|Pre-tax pre-provision net income
|$
|31,768
|$
|29,704
|$
|31,114
|$
|30,001
|$
|38,511
|$
|46,948
|Core after-tax earnings
|$
|24,400
|$
|21,916
|$
|27,147
|$
|27,766
|$
|27,136
|$
|52,253
|Core return on average assets
|0.70
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.52
|%
|Core return on average common equity
|6.21
|%
|5.56
|%
|6.97
|%
|7.16
|%
|7.09
|%
|14.20
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|8.27
|%
|7.39
|%
|9.26
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.43
|%
|19.11
|%
|Core earnings per diluted common share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.16
|Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis
|65.31
|%
|66.73
|%
|66.16
|%
|60.91
|%
|60.68
|%
|56.87
|%
|Per share data:
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|22,800
|$
|20,346
|$
|26,066
|$
|20,719
|$
|24,712
|$
|51,084
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.14
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.14
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|45,145,214
|45,086,471
|45,009,574
|44,960,455
|44,888,759
|44,872,582
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,939
|2,817
|2,749
|2,704
|2,606
|2,388
|Mortgage banking activities
|1,621
|1,374
|792
|1,682
|1,817
|1,245
|Wealth management income
|10,455
|9,958
|9,219
|9,391
|9,031
|8,992
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,816
|1,160
|1,207
|845
|1,251
|907
|Bank card fees
|445
|413
|454
|450
|447
|418
|Other income
|2,311
|2,645
|2,139
|2,319
|2,024
|2,001
|Total non-interest income
|$
|19,587
|$
|18,367
|$
|16,560
|$
|17,391
|$
|17,176
|$
|15,951
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|37,821
|$
|36,698
|$
|35,482
|$
|44,853
|$
|40,931
|$
|38,926
|Occupancy expense of premises
|4,805
|4,816
|4,558
|4,609
|4,764
|4,847
|Equipment expenses
|3,868
|3,963
|3,987
|3,811
|3,760
|4,117
|Marketing
|1,288
|742
|1,242
|729
|1,589
|1,543
|Outside data services
|3,286
|3,103
|3,000
|2,819
|2,853
|2,514
|FDIC insurance
|2,951
|2,911
|2,615
|2,333
|2,375
|2,138
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,135
|2,069
|1,403
|1,245
|1,269
|1,306
|Professional fees and services
|4,946
|4,880
|5,628
|4,509
|4,161
|3,684
|Other expenses
|7,004
|8,824
|9,227
|7,563
|7,434
|7,230
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|68,104
|$
|68,006
|$
|67,142
|$
|72,471
|$
|69,136
|$
|66,305
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Balance sheets at quarter end:
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|4,933,329
|$
|4,997,879
|$
|5,104,425
|$
|5,137,694
|$
|5,131,210
|$
|5,167,456
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,747,708
|1,741,113
|1,755,235
|1,760,384
|1,770,135
|1,769,928
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,184,296
|1,090,259
|988,967
|938,673
|1,045,742
|1,046,665
|Commercial business loans
|1,601,510
|1,509,592
|1,504,880
|1,454,709
|1,423,614
|1,437,478
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,521,890
|1,511,624
|1,474,521
|1,432,051
|1,385,743
|1,328,524
|Residential construction loans
|78,027
|97,685
|121,419
|160,345
|190,690
|223,456
|Consumer loans
|417,161
|416,132
|417,542
|416,436
|422,505
|421,734
|Total loans
|11,483,921
|11,364,284
|11,366,989
|11,300,292
|11,369,639
|11,395,241
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(125,863
|)
|(123,096
|)
|(120,865
|)
|(123,360
|)
|(120,287
|)
|(117,613
|)
|Loans held for sale
|18,961
|16,627
|10,836
|19,235
|21,476
|16,262
|Investment securities
|1,401,511
|1,405,490
|1,414,453
|1,392,078
|1,463,554
|1,528,336
|Total assets
|14,008,343
|13,888,133
|14,028,172
|14,135,085
|13,994,545
|14,129,007
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,931,405
|2,817,928
|2,914,161
|3,013,905
|3,079,896
|3,228,678
|Total deposits
|11,340,228
|11,227,200
|10,996,538
|11,151,012
|10,958,922
|11,075,991
|Customer repurchase agreements
|75,038
|71,529
|75,032
|66,581
|74,510
|47,627
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,599,004
|1,589,364
|1,588,142
|1,537,914
|1,539,032
|1,536,865
|Quarterly average balance sheets:
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|4,964,406
|$
|5,057,334
|$
|5,125,028
|$
|5,125,459
|$
|5,146,632
|$
|5,136,204
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,734,106
|1,746,042
|1,755,048
|1,769,717
|1,773,039
|1,769,680
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,133,506
|1,030,763
|960,646
|995,682
|1,057,205
|1,082,791
|Commercial business loans
|1,551,798
|1,508,336
|1,433,035
|1,442,518
|1,441,489
|1,444,588
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,518,748
|1,491,277
|1,451,614
|1,406,929
|1,353,809
|1,307,761
|Residential construction loans
|86,638
|110,456
|142,325
|174,204
|211,590
|223,313
|Consumer loans
|417,206
|417,539
|419,299
|421,189
|423,306
|424,122
|Total loans
|11,406,408
|11,361,747
|11,286,995
|11,335,698
|11,407,070
|11,388,459
|Loans held for sale
|14,497
|8,142
|10,132
|13,714
|17,480
|8,324
|Investment securities
|1,538,624
|1,536,127
|1,544,173
|1,589,342
|1,639,324
|1,679,593
|Interest-earning assets
|13,292,995
|13,411,810
|13,462,583
|13,444,117
|13,423,589
|13,316,165
|Total assets
|13,956,261
|14,061,935
|14,090,423
|14,086,342
|14,094,653
|13,949,276
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,790,620
|2,730,295
|2,958,254
|3,041,101
|3,137,971
|3,480,433
|Total deposits
|11,245,476
|11,086,145
|11,089,587
|11,076,724
|10,928,038
|11,049,991
|Customer repurchase agreements
|62,161
|72,836
|66,622
|67,298
|58,382
|60,626
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,441,015
|9,583,074
|9,418,666
|9,332,617
|9,257,652
|8,806,720
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,579,582
|1,584,902
|1,546,312
|1,538,553
|1,535,465
|1,491,929
|Financial measures:
|Average equity to average assets
|11.32
|%
|11.27
|%
|10.97
|%
|10.92
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.70
|%
|Average investment securities to average earning assets
|11.57
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.47
|%
|11.82
|%
|12.21
|%
|12.61
|%
|Average loans to average earning assets
|85.81
|%
|84.71
|%
|83.84
|%
|84.32
|%
|84.98
|%
|85.52
|%
|Loans to assets
|81.98
|%
|81.83
|%
|81.03
|%
|79.94
|%
|81.24
|%
|80.65
|%
|Loans to deposits
|101.27
|%
|101.22
|%
|103.37
|%
|101.34
|%
|103.75
|%
|102.88
|%
|Assets under management
|$
|6,215,697
|$
|6,165,509
|$
|5,999,520
|$
|5,536,499
|$
|5,742,888
|$
|5,477,560
|Capital measures:
|Tier 1 leverage(1)
|9.70
|%
|9.56
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.44
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)
|11.28
|%
|10.96
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.83
|%
|10.65
|%
|10.53
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)
|11.28
|%
|10.96
|%
|10.90
|%
|10.83
|%
|10.65
|%
|10.53
|%
|Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)
|15.49
|%
|15.05
|%
|14.92
|%
|14.85
|%
|14.60
|%
|14.43
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|35.45
|$
|35.37
|$
|35.36
|$
|34.26
|$
|34.31
|$
|34.37
|Outstanding common shares
|45,109,671
|44,940,147
|44,913,561
|44,895,158
|44,862,369
|44,712,497
|(1)
|Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Non-performing assets:
|Loans 90 days past due:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|215
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial AD&C
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial business
|—
|20
|20
|415
|29
|3,002
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|338
|340
|342
|—
|692
|352
|Residential construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total loans 90 days past due
|338
|360
|362
|415
|721
|3,569
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|55,498
|55,579
|58,658
|20,108
|20,381
|15,451
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|9,403
|4,394
|4,640
|4,744
|4,846
|4,949
|Commercial AD&C
|2,127
|556
|1,259
|1,422
|569
|—
|Commercial business
|8,455
|7,164
|10,051
|9,671
|9,393
|9,443
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|12,228
|11,835
|12,332
|10,766
|10,153
|8,935
|Residential construction
|539
|542
|443
|449
|—
|—
|Consumer
|4,400
|4,011
|4,102
|4,187
|3,396
|4,900
|Total non-accrual loans
|92,650
|84,081
|91,485
|51,347
|48,738
|43,678
|Total non-performing loans
|92,988
|84,441
|91,847
|51,762
|49,459
|47,247
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|2,700
|2,700
|—
|261
|611
|645
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|95,688
|$
|87,141
|$
|91,847
|$
|52,023
|$
|50,070
|$
|47,892
|For the Quarter Ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|84,081
|$
|91,485
|$
|51,347
|$
|48,738
|$
|43,678
|$
|34,782
|Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO
|—
|(2,700
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-accrual balances charged-off
|—
|(1,550
|)
|—
|(183
|)
|(2,049
|)
|(126
|)
|Net payments or draws
|(1,427
|)
|(4,017
|)
|(7,619
|)
|(1,545
|)
|(1,654
|)
|(10,212
|)
|Loans placed on non-accrual
|10,038
|1,490
|47,920
|4,967
|9,276
|19,714
|Non-accrual loans brought current
|(42
|)
|(627
|)
|(163
|)
|(630
|)
|(513
|)
|(480
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|92,650
|$
|84,081
|$
|91,485
|$
|51,347
|$
|48,738
|$
|43,678
|Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|123,096
|$
|120,865
|$
|123,360
|$
|120,287
|$
|117,613
|$
|136,242
|Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans
|2,961
|3,331
|(2,574
|)
|3,171
|4,454
|(18,945
|)
|Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:
|Commercial real estate:
|Commercial investor real estate
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|(14
|)
|(5
|)
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate
|(27
|)
|(27
|)
|(27
|)
|(25
|)
|(27
|)
|(26
|)
|Commercial AD&C
|(23
|)
|(283
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial business
|(28
|)
|1,550
|(105
|)
|15
|363
|(127
|)
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage
|39
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|35
|21
|Residential construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|236
|(132
|)
|62
|115
|1,423
|(179
|)
|Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)
|194
|1,100
|(79
|)
|98
|1,780
|(316
|)
|Balance at the end of period
|$
|125,863
|$
|123,096
|$
|120,865
|$
|123,360
|$
|120,287
|$
|117,613
|Asset quality ratios:
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.81
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.41
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.68
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.34
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.10
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.03
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|135.35
|%
|145.78
|%
|131.59
|%
|238.32
|%
|243.21
|%
|248.93
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans
|0.01
|%
|0.04
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|0.06
|%
|(0.01
|)%
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
|Average
Balances
|Interest(1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balances
|Interest(1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|4,964,406
|$
|58,729
|4.76
|%
|$
|5,146,632
|$
|58,784
|4.58
|%
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,734,106
|20,763
|4.82
|1,773,039
|20,575
|4.65
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,133,506
|22,973
|8.15
|1,057,205
|20,663
|7.84
|Commercial business loans
|1,551,798
|26,012
|6.74
|1,441,489
|22,715
|6.32
|Total commercial loans
|9,383,816
|128,477
|5.51
|9,418,365
|122,737
|5.23
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,518,748
|13,940
|3.67
|1,353,809
|11,957
|3.53
|Residential construction loans
|86,638
|1,076
|5.00
|211,590
|1,808
|3.43
|Consumer loans
|417,206
|8,499
|8.19
|423,306
|8,325
|7.89
|Total residential and consumer loans
|2,022,592
|23,515
|4.66
|1,988,705
|22,090
|4.45
|Total loans(2)
|11,406,408
|151,992
|5.36
|11,407,070
|144,827
|5.09
|Loans held for sale
|14,497
|309
|8.53
|17,480
|307
|7.04
|Taxable securities
|1,200,676
|7,216
|2.40
|1,289,529
|6,848
|2.12
|Tax-advantaged securities
|337,948
|2,308
|2.73
|349,795
|2,248
|2.57
|Total investment securities(3)
|1,538,624
|9,524
|2.48
|1,639,324
|9,096
|2.22
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|332,932
|4,424
|5.34
|359,093
|4,922
|5.50
|Federal funds sold
|534
|3
|2.73
|622
|4
|2.87
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,292,995
|166,252
|5.03
|13,423,589
|159,156
|4.75
|Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
|(123,431
|)
|(117,587
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|84,968
|96,487
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,574
|70,691
|Other assets
|642,155
|621,473
|Total assets
|$
|13,956,261
|$
|14,094,653
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,498,287
|$
|6,701
|1.80
|%
|$
|1,439,418
|$
|3,606
|1.00
|%
|Regular savings deposits
|1,644,533
|14,376
|3.52
|609,721
|1,897
|1.25
|Money market savings deposits
|2,789,038
|25,545
|3.68
|3,041,652
|22,516
|2.97
|Time deposits
|2,522,998
|27,787
|4.43
|2,699,276
|23,306
|3.46
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|8,454,856
|74,409
|3.54
|7,790,067
|51,325
|2.64
|Repurchase agreements
|62,161
|315
|2.04
|58,382
|184
|1.26
|Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|52,989
|737
|5.58
|320,661
|4,007
|5.01
|Advances from FHLB
|500,000
|5,420
|4.36
|718,132
|8,216
|4.59
|Subordinated debt
|371,009
|3,947
|4.25
|370,410
|3,947
|4.26
|Total borrowings
|986,159
|10,419
|4.25
|1,467,585
|16,354
|4.47
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,441,015
|84,828
|3.61
|9,257,652
|67,679
|2.93
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,790,620
|3,137,971
|Other liabilities
|145,044
|163,565
|Stockholders' equity
|1,579,582
|1,535,465
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,956,261
|$
|14,094,653
|Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
|$
|81,424
|1.42
|%
|$
|91,477
|1.82
|%
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
|1,139
|1,006
|Net interest income
|$
|80,285
|$
|90,471
|Interest income/earning assets
|5.03
|%
|4.75
|%
|Interest expense/earning assets
|2.57
|2.02
|Net interest margin
|2.46
|%
|2.73
|%
|(1)
|Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(2)
|Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(3)
|Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)
|Average
Balances
|Interest(1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balances
|Interest(1)
|Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Commercial investor real estate loans
|$
|5,010,870
|$
|118,371
|4.75
|%
|$
|5,141,447
|$
|116,585
|4.57
|%
|Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
|1,740,074
|41,481
|4.79
|1,771,369
|40,173
|4.57
|Commercial AD&C loans
|1,082,134
|44,226
|8.22
|1,069,927
|40,502
|7.63
|Commercial business loans
|1,530,067
|52,073
|6.84
|1,443,030
|44,915
|6.28
|Total commercial loans
|9,363,145
|256,151
|5.50
|9,425,773
|242,175
|5.18
|Residential mortgage loans
|1,505,013
|27,745
|3.69
|1,330,912
|23,375
|3.51
|Residential construction loans
|98,547
|2,332
|4.76
|217,419
|3,622
|3.36
|Consumer loans
|417,372
|17,040
|8.21
|423,711
|15,912
|7.57
|Total residential and consumer loans
|2,020,932
|47,117
|4.67
|1,972,042
|42,909
|4.37
|Total loans(2)
|11,384,077
|303,268
|5.35
|11,397,815
|285,084
|5.04
|Loans held for sale
|11,320
|437
|7.72
|12,927
|459
|7.10
|Taxable securities
|1,194,561
|13,879
|2.32
|1,293,626
|13,856
|2.14
|Tax-advantaged securities
|342,815
|4,563
|2.66
|365,721
|4,458
|2.44
|Total investment securities(3)
|1,537,376
|18,442
|2.40
|1,659,347
|18,314
|2.21
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|419,197
|11,210
|5.38
|299,606
|7,608
|5.12
|Federal funds sold
|434
|8
|3.79
|477
|8
|3.50
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,352,404
|333,365
|5.02
|13,370,172
|311,473
|4.69
|Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
|(121,459
|)
|(127,189
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|83,817
|95,776
|Premises and equipment, net
|59,675
|69,202
|Other assets
|634,662
|614,403
|Total assets
|$
|14,009,099
|$
|14,022,364
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,487,624
|$
|12,602
|1.70
|%
|$
|1,410,797
|$
|6,236
|0.89
|%
|Regular savings deposits
|1,544,623
|27,256
|3.55
|557,830
|2,260
|0.82
|Money market savings deposits
|2,760,165
|50,191
|3.66
|3,170,010
|43,854
|2.79
|Time deposits
|2,612,942
|57,726
|4.44
|2,541,784
|39,763
|3.15
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|8,405,354
|147,775
|3.54
|7,680,421
|92,113
|2.42
|Repurchase agreements
|67,498
|709
|2.11
|59,498
|205
|0.69
|Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|145,181
|3,729
|5.16
|246,354
|6,090
|4.99
|Advances from FHLB
|523,077
|11,393
|4.38
|676,823
|15,423
|4.60
|Subordinated debt
|370,935
|7,893
|4.26
|370,334
|7,893
|4.26
|Total borrowings
|1,106,691
|23,724
|4.31
|1,353,009
|29,611
|4.41
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,512,045
|171,499
|3.62
|9,033,430
|121,724
|2.72
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,760,458
|3,308,256
|Other liabilities
|154,354
|166,861
|Stockholders' equity
|1,582,242
|1,513,817
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,009,099
|$
|14,022,364
|Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
|$
|161,866
|1.40
|%
|$
|189,749
|1.97
|%
|Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
|2,238
|1,976
|Net interest income
|$
|159,628
|$
|187,773
|Interest income/earning assets
|5.02
|%
|4.69
|%
|Interest expense/earning assets
|2.58
|1.83
|Net interest margin
|2.44
|%
|2.86
|%
|(1)
|Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.2 million and $2.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(2)
|Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(3)
|Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.