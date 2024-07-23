Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $22.8 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2023.

Current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's increase in net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by an increase in non-interest income and net interest income coupled with lower provision for credit losses. The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

“We delivered strong results in several key categories – growing core deposits, building our commercial loan portfolio and expanding the margin,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We have steadily improved our profitability and fully intend to maintain this trajectory throughout the balance of the year.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2024 increased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $11.4 billion at March 31, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $94.0 million and $91.9 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $64.5 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.



Deposits increased by $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was entirely driven by noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased by $113.5 million during the current quarter due to higher balances in commercial and small business checking accounts. Interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged as $167.6 million and $99.0 million increases in money market and savings accounts, respectively, were fully offset by the $172.5 million reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million decline in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024.



The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2024 and 0.44% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $0.2 million.



Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 grew $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income declined by $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased by $1.8 million.



The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased three basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets rose two basis points.



Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is a product of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent loans along with overall growth of the loan portfolio, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to the reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.



Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher BOLI mortality-related income, higher wealth management income, and higher income from mortgage banking activities.



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined by $1.0 million or 1% compared to the prior year quarter. The slight increase in non-interest expense quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits and an increase in marketing expenses, which were offset by lower general operating expenses.



Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.



The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of higher net revenue in the current quarter coupled with relatively stable non-interest expense.



Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. Commercial investor real estate loans decreased $64.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter, while the AD&C and commercial business loans and lines portfolios grew $94.0 million or 9% and $91.9 million or 6%, respectively, during this period. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits increased $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $113.5 million or 4%, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged. Growth within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by commercial and small business checking accounts. Within interest-bearing deposits, money market and savings accounts grew $167.6 million or 6% and $99.0 million or 6% during the current quarter, respectively. These increases were offset by the $172.5 million or 7% reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million or 6% decrease in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024 compared to 93% at March 31, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were approximately 36% of total deposits.

Total borrowings were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. At June 30, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 154% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined slightly to 8.85% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.86% at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.05%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56% at March 31, 2024. The increase across all risk-based capital ratios during the current quarter was driven by reduced risk weightings applied on certain consumer unfunded commitment categories that met the regulatory capital requirements. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $93.0 million, compared to $84.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $49.5 million at June 30, 2023. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.81% compared to 0.74% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.44% at June 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to several loans within the commercial owner-occupied real estate segment, which were placed on non-accrual status during the current period. All of these loans are well secured by collateral and required no individual reserves as of June 30, 2024. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $0.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $125.9 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 135% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.1 million or 1.08% of outstanding loans and 146% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans coupled with an overall growth of the loan portfolio experienced during the current quarter, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments as a result of declines in investor commercial real estate loans.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increases in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income in combination with lower provision for credit losses.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and declined $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income declined $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased $1.8 million, mainly driven by the $2.9 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, as we fully paid off the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program facility during the previous quarter. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $7.0 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $17.1 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a two basis point increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets coupled with a three basis points decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 28 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 68 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 27 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the higher interest rate environment, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products.

The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, based on updated valuations of collateral, in combination with the quarterly loan growth, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to a reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.7 million increase in BOLI income, due to the receipt of death proceeds, and the $0.5 million increase in wealth management income, due to the $50.2 million or 1% growth in assets under management quarter-over-quarter and the overall favorable market performance. In addition, income from mortgage banking activities increased by $0.2 million during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflecting increased gains realized on greater sales volumes during the current period.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined $1.0 million or 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits coupled with the $0.5 million increase in marketing expense. These increases were fully offset by lower general operating expenses, which declined by $1.8 million.

For the second quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 7% decrease in GAAP revenue, while GAAP non-interest expense stayed relatively unchanged. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the current quarter as compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue.

ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $43.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $76.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $46.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $79.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income and core earnings declined as a result of lower net interest income in combination with higher provision for credit losses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $28.1 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $49.8 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $21.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with savings and time deposit accounts. The net interest margin declined to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.86% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $3.4 million as compared to a credit of $16.5 million for 2023. The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment during the first quarter of 2024. The prior year's credit to provision was mainly attributable to the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate observed during the first half of 2023, and the declining probability of economic recession.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 15% to $38.0 million compared to $33.1 million for 2023. During the current year, wealth management income increased $2.4 million or 13%, as assets under management increased $472.8 million or 8% year-over-year. In addition, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts both increased $0.8 million.

Non-interest expense increased to $136.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $135.4 million for 2023. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were the $2.0 million increase in professional fees, the $1.6 million increase in amortization of intangible assets, the $1.3 million increase in FDIC expense, and the $1.2 million increase in general operating expenses. These year-over-year increases were offset by the $5.4 million decrease in compensation and benefits, as the prior year period included severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments, and the $1.1 million decrease in marketing expense.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.89% compared to 61.31% for the same period in 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 66.01% compared to 58.73% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 340278. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until August 6, 2024. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 846010.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Category: Webcast

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Charles S. Cullum, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Olney, Maryland 20832

1-800-399-5919

Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com

CCullum@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com

Media Contact:

Samantha Price, Vice President

301-260-3614

sprice@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, %

Change

Six Months Ended

June 30, %

Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 80,285 $ 90,471 (11 )% $ 159,628 $ 187,773 (15 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,020 5,055 (80 )% 3,408 (16,481 ) N/M Non-interest income 19,587 17,176 14 37,954 33,127 15 Non-interest expense 68,104 69,136 (1 ) 136,110 135,441 — Income before income tax expense 30,748 33,456 (8 ) 58,064 101,940 (43 ) Net income 22,807 24,745 (8 ) 43,179 75,998 (43 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 22,800 $ 24,712 (8 ) $ 43,145 $ 75,821 (43 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $ 31,768 $ 38,511 (18 ) $ 61,472 $ 85,459 (28 ) Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.70 % 0.62 % 1.09 % Return on average common equity 5.81 % 6.46 % 5.49 % 10.12 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 8.27 % 8.93 % 7.83 % 13.88 % Net interest margin 2.46 % 2.73 % 2.44 % 2.86 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2) 68.19 % 64.22 % 68.89 % 61.31 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2) 65.31 % 60.68 % 66.01 % 58.73 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.55 (7 )% $ 0.96 $ 1.69 (43 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.55 (8 ) $ 0.96 $ 1.69 (43 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,145,214 44,888,759 1 45,113,019 44,876,873 1 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 — $ 0.68 $ 0.68 — Book value per common share $ 35.45 $ 34.31 3 $ 35.45 $ 34.31 3 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 26.72 $ 25.82 4 $ 26.72 $ 25.82 4 Outstanding common shares 45,109,671 44,862,369 1 45,109,671 44,862,369 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,401,511 $ 1,463,554 (4 )% $ 1,401,511 $ 1,463,554 (4 )% Loans 11,483,921 11,369,639 1 11,483,921 11,369,639 1 Assets 14,008,343 13,994,545 — 14,008,343 13,994,545 — Deposits 11,340,228 10,958,922 3 11,340,228 10,958,922 3 Stockholders' equity 1,599,004 1,539,032 4 1,599,004 1,539,032 4 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage(3) 9.70 % 9.42 % 9.70 % 9.42 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 11.28 % 10.65 % 11.28 % 10.65 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 11.28 % 10.65 % 11.28 % 10.65 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 15.49 % 14.60 % 15.49 % 14.60 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 8.85 % 8.51 % 8.85 % 8.51 % Average equity to average assets 11.32 % 10.89 % 11.29 % 10.80 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.10 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.44 % 0.81 % 0.44 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.36 % 0.68 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 135.35 % 243.21 % 135.35 % 243.21 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5) 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.03 %





N/M - not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 22,807 $ 24,745 $ 43,179 $ 75,998 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Amortization of intangible assets 1,593 946 3,137 1,919 Severance expense — 1,445 — 1,445 Contingent payment expense — — — 27 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 24,400 $ 27,136 $ 46,316 $ 79,389 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 45,145,214 44,888,759 45,113,019 44,876,873 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.96 $ 1.69 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 1.03 $ 1.77 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 13,956,261 $ 14,094,653 $ 14,009,099 $ 14,022,364 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.66 % 0.70 % 0.62 % 1.09 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.66 % 1.14 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net Income (GAAP) $ 22,807 $ 24,745 $ 43,179 $ 75,998 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,593 946 3,137 1,919 Net income before amortization of intangible assets $ 24,400 $ 25,691 $ 46,316 $ 77,917 Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,579,582 $ 1,535,465 $ 1,582,242 $ 1,513,817 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Average other intangible assets, net (29,874 ) (18,074 ) (29,567 ) (18,724 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,186,272 $ 1,153,955 $ 1,189,239 $ 1,131,657 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.27 % 8.93 % 7.83 % 13.88 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.27 % 9.43 % 7.83 % 14.15 %





(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 22,807 $ 24,745 $ 43,179 $ 75,998 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 7,941 8,711 14,885 25,942 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,020 5,055 3,408 (16,481 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 31,768 $ 38,511 $ 61,472 $ 85,459 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 68,104 $ 69,136 $ 136,110 $ 135,441 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 99,872 $ 107,647 $ 197,582 $ 220,900 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.19 % 64.22 % 68.89 % 61.31 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 68,104 $ 69,136 $ 136,110 $ 135,441 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,135 1,269 4,204 2,575 Severance expense — 1,939 — 1,939 Contingent payment expense — — — 36 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 65,969 $ 65,928 $ 131,906 $ 130,891 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 99,872 $ 107,647 $ 197,582 $ 220,900 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,139 1,006 2,238 1,976 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — — — — Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 101,011 $ 108,653 $ 199,820 $ 222,876 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 65.31 % 60.68 % 66.01 % 58.73 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,599,004 $ 1,539,032 $ 1,599,004 $ 1,539,032 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,087 ) (17,280 ) (30,087 ) (17,280 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,205,481 $ 1,158,316 $ 1,205,481 $ 1,158,316 Total assets $ 14,008,343 $ 13,994,545 $ 14,008,343 $ 13,994,545 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,087 ) (17,280 ) (30,087 ) (17,280 ) Tangible assets $ 13,614,820 $ 13,613,829 $ 13,614,820 $ 13,613,829 Tangible common equity ratio 8.85 % 8.51 % 8.85 % 8.51 % Outstanding common shares 45,109,671 44,862,369 45,109,671 44,862,369 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.72 $ 25.82 $ 26.72 $ 25.82

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 84,464 $ 82,257 Federal funds sold — 245 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 322,246 463,396 Cash and cash equivalents 406,710 545,898 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 18,961 10,836 Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $187,389 and $200,411 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 226,233 236,165 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,101,846 1,102,681 Other investments, at cost 73,432 75,607 Total loans 11,483,921 11,366,989 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (125,863 ) (120,865 ) Net loans 11,358,058 11,246,124 Premises and equipment, net 58,212 59,490 Other real estate owned 2,700 — Accrued interest receivable 46,668 46,583 Goodwill 363,436 363,436 Other intangible assets, net 30,087 28,301 Other assets 322,000 313,051 Total assets $ 14,008,343 $ 14,028,172 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,931,405 $ 2,914,161 Interest-bearing deposits 8,408,823 8,082,377 Total deposits 11,340,228 10,996,538 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements 75,038 75,032 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings — 300,000 Advances from FHLB 500,000 550,000 Subordinated debt 371,101 370,803 Total borrowings 946,139 1,295,835 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 122,972 147,657 Total liabilities 12,409,339 12,440,030 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,109,671 and 44,913,561 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 45,110 44,914 Additional paid in capital 745,336 742,243 Retained earnings 910,552 898,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,994 ) (97,331 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,599,004 1,588,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,008,343 $ 14,028,172

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023 2024

2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 151,335 $ 144,274 $ 301,970 $ 284,001 Interest on loans held for sale 309 307 437 459 Interest on deposits with banks 4,424 4,922 11,210 7,608 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 7,216 6,848 13,879 13,856 Tax-advantaged 1,826 1,795 3,623 3,565 Interest on federal funds sold 3 4 8 8 Total interest income 165,113 158,150 331,127 309,497 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 74,409 51,325 147,775 92,113 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 1,052 4,191 4,438 6,295 Interest on advances from FHLB 5,420 8,216 11,393 15,423 Interest on subordinated debt 3,947 3,947 7,893 7,893 Total interest expense 84,828 67,679 171,499 121,724 Net interest income 80,285 90,471 159,628 187,773 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,020 5,055 3,408 (16,481 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 79,265 85,416 156,220 204,254 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,939 2,606 5,756 4,994 Mortgage banking activities 1,621 1,817 2,995 3,062 Wealth management income 10,455 9,031 20,413 18,023 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,816 1,251 2,976 2,158 Bank card fees 445 447 858 865 Other income 2,311 2,024 4,956 4,025 Total non-interest income 19,587 17,176 37,954 33,127 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 37,821 40,931 74,519 79,857 Occupancy expense of premises 4,805 4,764 9,621 9,611 Equipment expenses 3,868 3,760 7,831 7,877 Marketing 1,288 1,589 2,030 3,132 Outside data services 3,286 2,853 6,389 5,367 FDIC insurance 2,951 2,375 5,862 4,513 Amortization of intangible assets 2,135 1,269 4,204 2,575 Professional fees and services 4,946 4,161 9,826 7,845 Other expenses 7,004 7,434 15,828 14,664 Total non-interest expense 68,104 69,136 136,110 135,441 Income before income tax expense 30,748 33,456 58,064 101,940 Income tax expense 7,941 8,711 14,885 25,942 Net income $ 22,807 $ 24,745 $ 43,179 $ 75,998 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.96 $ 1.69 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 0.96 $ 1.69 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 0.68

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 166,252 $ 167,113 $ 166,729 $ 163,479 $ 159,156 $ 152,317 Interest expense 84,828 86,671 83,920 77,330 67,679 54,045 Tax-equivalent net interest income 81,424 80,442 82,809 86,149 91,477 98,272 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,139 1,099 1,113 1,068 1,006 970 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,020 2,388 (3,445 ) 2,365 5,055 (21,536 ) Non-interest income 19,587 18,367 16,560 17,391 17,176 15,951 Non-interest expense 68,104 68,006 67,142 72,471 69,136 66,305 Income before income tax expense 30,748 27,316 34,559 27,636 33,456 68,484 Income tax expense 7,941 6,944 8,459 6,890 8,711 17,231 Net income $ 22,807 $ 20,372 $ 26,100 $ 20,746 $ 24,745 $ 51,253 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 5.81 % 5.17 % 6.70 % 5.35 % 6.46 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible common equity 8.27 % 7.39 % 9.26 % 7.42 % 8.93 % 19.10 % Net interest margin 2.46 % 2.41 % 2.45 % 2.55 % 2.73 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 68.19 % 69.60 % 68.33 % 70.72 % 64.22 % 58.55 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 31,768 $ 29,704 $ 31,114 $ 30,001 $ 38,511 $ 46,948 Core after-tax earnings $ 24,400 $ 21,916 $ 27,147 $ 27,766 $ 27,136 $ 52,253 Core return on average assets 0.70 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 1.52 % Core return on average common equity 6.21 % 5.56 % 6.97 % 7.16 % 7.09 % 14.20 % Core return on average tangible common equity 8.27 % 7.39 % 9.26 % 9.51 % 9.43 % 19.11 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 1.16 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 65.31 % 66.73 % 66.16 % 60.91 % 60.68 % 56.87 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 22,800 $ 20,346 $ 26,066 $ 20,719 $ 24,712 $ 51,084 Basic net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,145,214 45,086,471 45,009,574 44,960,455 44,888,759 44,872,582 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,939 2,817 2,749 2,704 2,606 2,388 Mortgage banking activities 1,621 1,374 792 1,682 1,817 1,245 Wealth management income 10,455 9,958 9,219 9,391 9,031 8,992 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,816 1,160 1,207 845 1,251 907 Bank card fees 445 413 454 450 447 418 Other income 2,311 2,645 2,139 2,319 2,024 2,001 Total non-interest income $ 19,587 $ 18,367 $ 16,560 $ 17,391 $ 17,176 $ 15,951 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 37,821 $ 36,698 $ 35,482 $ 44,853 $ 40,931 $ 38,926 Occupancy expense of premises 4,805 4,816 4,558 4,609 4,764 4,847 Equipment expenses 3,868 3,963 3,987 3,811 3,760 4,117 Marketing 1,288 742 1,242 729 1,589 1,543 Outside data services 3,286 3,103 3,000 2,819 2,853 2,514 FDIC insurance 2,951 2,911 2,615 2,333 2,375 2,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,135 2,069 1,403 1,245 1,269 1,306 Professional fees and services 4,946 4,880 5,628 4,509 4,161 3,684 Other expenses 7,004 8,824 9,227 7,563 7,434 7,230 Total non-interest expense $ 68,104 $ 68,006 $ 67,142 $ 72,471 $ 69,136 $ 66,305

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,933,329 $ 4,997,879 $ 5,104,425 $ 5,137,694 $ 5,131,210 $ 5,167,456 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,747,708 1,741,113 1,755,235 1,760,384 1,770,135 1,769,928 Commercial AD&C loans 1,184,296 1,090,259 988,967 938,673 1,045,742 1,046,665 Commercial business loans 1,601,510 1,509,592 1,504,880 1,454,709 1,423,614 1,437,478 Residential mortgage loans 1,521,890 1,511,624 1,474,521 1,432,051 1,385,743 1,328,524 Residential construction loans 78,027 97,685 121,419 160,345 190,690 223,456 Consumer loans 417,161 416,132 417,542 416,436 422,505 421,734 Total loans 11,483,921 11,364,284 11,366,989 11,300,292 11,369,639 11,395,241 Allowance for credit losses - loans (125,863 ) (123,096 ) (120,865 ) (123,360 ) (120,287 ) (117,613 ) Loans held for sale 18,961 16,627 10,836 19,235 21,476 16,262 Investment securities 1,401,511 1,405,490 1,414,453 1,392,078 1,463,554 1,528,336 Total assets 14,008,343 13,888,133 14,028,172 14,135,085 13,994,545 14,129,007 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,931,405 2,817,928 2,914,161 3,013,905 3,079,896 3,228,678 Total deposits 11,340,228 11,227,200 10,996,538 11,151,012 10,958,922 11,075,991 Customer repurchase agreements 75,038 71,529 75,032 66,581 74,510 47,627 Total stockholders' equity 1,599,004 1,589,364 1,588,142 1,537,914 1,539,032 1,536,865 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,964,406 $ 5,057,334 $ 5,125,028 $ 5,125,459 $ 5,146,632 $ 5,136,204 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,734,106 1,746,042 1,755,048 1,769,717 1,773,039 1,769,680 Commercial AD&C loans 1,133,506 1,030,763 960,646 995,682 1,057,205 1,082,791 Commercial business loans 1,551,798 1,508,336 1,433,035 1,442,518 1,441,489 1,444,588 Residential mortgage loans 1,518,748 1,491,277 1,451,614 1,406,929 1,353,809 1,307,761 Residential construction loans 86,638 110,456 142,325 174,204 211,590 223,313 Consumer loans 417,206 417,539 419,299 421,189 423,306 424,122 Total loans 11,406,408 11,361,747 11,286,995 11,335,698 11,407,070 11,388,459 Loans held for sale 14,497 8,142 10,132 13,714 17,480 8,324 Investment securities 1,538,624 1,536,127 1,544,173 1,589,342 1,639,324 1,679,593 Interest-earning assets 13,292,995 13,411,810 13,462,583 13,444,117 13,423,589 13,316,165 Total assets 13,956,261 14,061,935 14,090,423 14,086,342 14,094,653 13,949,276 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,790,620 2,730,295 2,958,254 3,041,101 3,137,971 3,480,433 Total deposits 11,245,476 11,086,145 11,089,587 11,076,724 10,928,038 11,049,991 Customer repurchase agreements 62,161 72,836 66,622 67,298 58,382 60,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,441,015 9,583,074 9,418,666 9,332,617 9,257,652 8,806,720 Total stockholders' equity 1,579,582 1,584,902 1,546,312 1,538,553 1,535,465 1,491,929 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.32 % 11.27 % 10.97 % 10.92 % 10.89 % 10.70 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 11.57 % 11.45 % 11.47 % 11.82 % 12.21 % 12.61 % Average loans to average earning assets 85.81 % 84.71 % 83.84 % 84.32 % 84.98 % 85.52 % Loans to assets 81.98 % 81.83 % 81.03 % 79.94 % 81.24 % 80.65 % Loans to deposits 101.27 % 101.22 % 103.37 % 101.34 % 103.75 % 102.88 % Assets under management $ 6,215,697 $ 6,165,509 $ 5,999,520 $ 5,536,499 $ 5,742,888 $ 5,477,560 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage(1) 9.70 % 9.56 % 9.51 % 9.50 % 9.42 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 11.28 % 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 11.28 % 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 15.49 % 15.05 % 14.92 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.43 % Book value per common share $ 35.45 $ 35.37 $ 35.36 $ 34.26 $ 34.31 $ 34.37 Outstanding common shares 45,109,671 44,940,147 44,913,561 44,895,158 44,862,369 44,712,497





(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 215 Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — Commercial business — 20 20 415 29 3,002 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 338 340 342 — 692 352 Residential construction — — — — — — Consumer — — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 338 360 362 415 721 3,569 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 55,498 55,579 58,658 20,108 20,381 15,451 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 9,403 4,394 4,640 4,744 4,846 4,949 Commercial AD&C 2,127 556 1,259 1,422 569 — Commercial business 8,455 7,164 10,051 9,671 9,393 9,443 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 12,228 11,835 12,332 10,766 10,153 8,935 Residential construction 539 542 443 449 — — Consumer 4,400 4,011 4,102 4,187 3,396 4,900 Total non-accrual loans 92,650 84,081 91,485 51,347 48,738 43,678 Total non-performing loans 92,988 84,441 91,847 51,762 49,459 47,247 Other real estate owned (OREO) 2,700 2,700 — 261 611 645 Total non-performing assets $ 95,688 $ 87,141 $ 91,847 $ 52,023 $ 50,070 $ 47,892





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — (2,700 ) — — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off — (1,550 ) — (183 ) (2,049 ) (126 ) Net payments or draws (1,427 ) (4,017 ) (7,619 ) (1,545 ) (1,654 ) (10,212 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 10,038 1,490 47,920 4,967 9,276 19,714 Non-accrual loans brought current (42 ) (627 ) (163 ) (630 ) (513 ) (480 ) Balance at end of period $ 92,650 $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans 2,961 3,331 (2,574 ) 3,171 4,454 (18,945 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (5 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) (25 ) (27 ) (26 ) Commercial AD&C (23 ) (283 ) — — — — Commercial business (28 ) 1,550 (105 ) 15 363 (127 ) Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 39 (6 ) (6 ) (4 ) 35 21 Residential construction — — — — — — Consumer 236 (132 ) 62 115 1,423 (179 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 194 1,100 (79 ) 98 1,780 (316 ) Balance at the end of period $ 125,863 $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 135.35 % 145.78 % 131.59 % 238.32 % 243.21 % 248.93 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.04 % — % — % 0.06 % (0.01 )%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,964,406 $ 58,729 4.76 % $ 5,146,632 $ 58,784 4.58 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,734,106 20,763 4.82 1,773,039 20,575 4.65 Commercial AD&C loans 1,133,506 22,973 8.15 1,057,205 20,663 7.84 Commercial business loans 1,551,798 26,012 6.74 1,441,489 22,715 6.32 Total commercial loans 9,383,816 128,477 5.51 9,418,365 122,737 5.23 Residential mortgage loans 1,518,748 13,940 3.67 1,353,809 11,957 3.53 Residential construction loans 86,638 1,076 5.00 211,590 1,808 3.43 Consumer loans 417,206 8,499 8.19 423,306 8,325 7.89 Total residential and consumer loans 2,022,592 23,515 4.66 1,988,705 22,090 4.45 Total loans(2) 11,406,408 151,992 5.36 11,407,070 144,827 5.09 Loans held for sale 14,497 309 8.53 17,480 307 7.04 Taxable securities 1,200,676 7,216 2.40 1,289,529 6,848 2.12 Tax-advantaged securities 337,948 2,308 2.73 349,795 2,248 2.57 Total investment securities(3) 1,538,624 9,524 2.48 1,639,324 9,096 2.22 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 332,932 4,424 5.34 359,093 4,922 5.50 Federal funds sold 534 3 2.73 622 4 2.87 Total interest-earning assets 13,292,995 166,252 5.03 13,423,589 159,156 4.75 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (123,431 ) (117,587 ) Cash and due from banks 84,968 96,487 Premises and equipment, net 59,574 70,691 Other assets 642,155 621,473 Total assets $ 13,956,261 $ 14,094,653 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,498,287 $ 6,701 1.80 % $ 1,439,418 $ 3,606 1.00 % Regular savings deposits 1,644,533 14,376 3.52 609,721 1,897 1.25 Money market savings deposits 2,789,038 25,545 3.68 3,041,652 22,516 2.97 Time deposits 2,522,998 27,787 4.43 2,699,276 23,306 3.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,454,856 74,409 3.54 7,790,067 51,325 2.64 Repurchase agreements 62,161 315 2.04 58,382 184 1.26 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 52,989 737 5.58 320,661 4,007 5.01 Advances from FHLB 500,000 5,420 4.36 718,132 8,216 4.59 Subordinated debt 371,009 3,947 4.25 370,410 3,947 4.26 Total borrowings 986,159 10,419 4.25 1,467,585 16,354 4.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,441,015 84,828 3.61 9,257,652 67,679 2.93 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,790,620 3,137,971 Other liabilities 145,044 163,565 Stockholders' equity 1,579,582 1,535,465 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,956,261 $ 14,094,653 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 81,424 1.42 % $ 91,477 1.82 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,139 1,006 Net interest income $ 80,285 $ 90,471 Interest income/earning assets 5.03 % 4.75 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.57 2.02 Net interest margin 2.46 % 2.73 %





(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 5,010,870 $ 118,371 4.75 % $ 5,141,447 $ 116,585 4.57 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,740,074 41,481 4.79 1,771,369 40,173 4.57 Commercial AD&C loans 1,082,134 44,226 8.22 1,069,927 40,502 7.63 Commercial business loans 1,530,067 52,073 6.84 1,443,030 44,915 6.28 Total commercial loans 9,363,145 256,151 5.50 9,425,773 242,175 5.18 Residential mortgage loans 1,505,013 27,745 3.69 1,330,912 23,375 3.51 Residential construction loans 98,547 2,332 4.76 217,419 3,622 3.36 Consumer loans 417,372 17,040 8.21 423,711 15,912 7.57 Total residential and consumer loans 2,020,932 47,117 4.67 1,972,042 42,909 4.37 Total loans(2) 11,384,077 303,268 5.35 11,397,815 285,084 5.04 Loans held for sale 11,320 437 7.72 12,927 459 7.10 Taxable securities 1,194,561 13,879 2.32 1,293,626 13,856 2.14 Tax-advantaged securities 342,815 4,563 2.66 365,721 4,458 2.44 Total investment securities(3) 1,537,376 18,442 2.40 1,659,347 18,314 2.21 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 419,197 11,210 5.38 299,606 7,608 5.12 Federal funds sold 434 8 3.79 477 8 3.50 Total interest-earning assets 13,352,404 333,365 5.02 13,370,172 311,473 4.69 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (121,459 ) (127,189 ) Cash and due from banks 83,817 95,776 Premises and equipment, net 59,675 69,202 Other assets 634,662 614,403 Total assets $ 14,009,099 $ 14,022,364 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,487,624 $ 12,602 1.70 % $ 1,410,797 $ 6,236 0.89 % Regular savings deposits 1,544,623 27,256 3.55 557,830 2,260 0.82 Money market savings deposits 2,760,165 50,191 3.66 3,170,010 43,854 2.79 Time deposits 2,612,942 57,726 4.44 2,541,784 39,763 3.15 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,405,354 147,775 3.54 7,680,421 92,113 2.42 Repurchase agreements 67,498 709 2.11 59,498 205 0.69 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 145,181 3,729 5.16 246,354 6,090 4.99 Advances from FHLB 523,077 11,393 4.38 676,823 15,423 4.60 Subordinated debt 370,935 7,893 4.26 370,334 7,893 4.26 Total borrowings 1,106,691 23,724 4.31 1,353,009 29,611 4.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,512,045 171,499 3.62 9,033,430 121,724 2.72 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,760,458 3,308,256 Other liabilities 154,354 166,861 Stockholders' equity 1,582,242 1,513,817 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,009,099 $ 14,022,364 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 161,866 1.40 % $ 189,749 1.97 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 2,238 1,976 Net interest income $ 159,628 $ 187,773 Interest income/earning assets 5.02 % 4.69 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.58 1.83 Net interest margin 2.44 % 2.86 %



