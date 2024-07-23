Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $22.8 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2023.

Current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's increase in net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by an increase in non-interest income and net interest income coupled with lower provision for credit losses. The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

“We delivered strong results in several key categories – growing core deposits, building our commercial loan portfolio and expanding the margin,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “We have steadily improved our profitability and fully intend to maintain this trajectory throughout the balance of the year.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at June 30, 2024 increased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $11.4 billion at March 31, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $94.0 million and $91.9 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $64.5 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.
  • Deposits increased by $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was entirely driven by noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased by $113.5 million during the current quarter due to higher balances in commercial and small business checking accounts. Interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged as $167.6 million and $99.0 million increases in money market and savings accounts, respectively, were fully offset by the $172.5 million reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million decline in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.74% at March 31, 2024 and 0.44% at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $0.2 million.
  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 grew $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income declined by $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased by $1.8 million.
  • The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased three basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets rose two basis points.
  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is a product of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent loans along with overall growth of the loan portfolio, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to the reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher BOLI mortality-related income, higher wealth management income, and higher income from mortgage banking activities.
  • Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined by $1.0 million or 1% compared to the prior year quarter. The slight increase in non-interest expense quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits and an increase in marketing expenses, which were offset by lower general operating expenses.
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of higher net revenue in the current quarter coupled with relatively stable non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total loans increased by $119.6 million or 1% to $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. Commercial investor real estate loans decreased $64.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter, while the AD&C and commercial business loans and lines portfolios grew $94.0 million or 9% and $91.9 million or 6%, respectively, during this period. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits increased $113.0 million or 1% to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $11.2 billion at March 31, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $113.5 million or 4%, while interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged. Growth within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by commercial and small business checking accounts. Within interest-bearing deposits, money market and savings accounts grew $167.6 million or 6% and $99.0 million or 6% during the current quarter, respectively. These increases were offset by the $172.5 million or 7% reduction in time deposits, of which $154.7 million was related to a reduction in brokered time deposits, and the $94.6 million or 6% decrease in interest checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $271.2 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of the total deposits as of June 30, 2024 compared to 93% at March 31, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were approximately 36% of total deposits.

Total borrowings were relatively unchanged at June 30, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. At June 30, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 154% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined slightly to 8.85% at June 30, 2024, compared to 8.86% at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.05%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.96%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56% at March 31, 2024. The increase across all risk-based capital ratios during the current quarter was driven by reduced risk weightings applied on certain consumer unfunded commitment categories that met the regulatory capital requirements. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At June 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $93.0 million, compared to $84.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $49.5 million at June 30, 2023. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.81% compared to 0.74% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.44% at June 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to several loans within the commercial owner-occupied real estate segment, which were placed on non-accrual status during the current period. All of these loans are well secured by collateral and required no individual reserves as of June 30, 2024. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $0.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $125.9 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 135% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.1 million or 1.08% of outstanding loans and 146% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $120.3 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 243% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans coupled with an overall growth of the loan portfolio experienced during the current quarter, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments as a result of declines in investor commercial real estate loans.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $20.4 million ($0.45 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $24.7 million ($0.55 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share), compared to $21.9 million ($0.49 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increases in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by higher net interest income and non-interest income in combination with lower provision for credit losses.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.9 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and declined $10.2 million or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income declined $0.9 million, while interest expense decreased $1.8 million, mainly driven by the $2.9 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, as we fully paid off the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program facility during the previous quarter. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $7.0 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $17.1 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a two basis point increase in the yield earned on interest-earning assets coupled with a three basis points decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 28 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 68 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 27 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the higher interest rate environment, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products.

The total provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, based on updated valuations of collateral, in combination with the quarterly loan growth, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to a reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments decreased by $1.9 million as a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 7% or $1.2 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 14% or $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.7 million increase in BOLI income, due to the receipt of death proceeds, and the $0.5 million increase in wealth management income, due to the $50.2 million or 1% growth in assets under management quarter-over-quarter and the overall favorable market performance. In addition, income from mortgage banking activities increased by $0.2 million during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflecting increased gains realized on greater sales volumes during the current period.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and declined $1.0 million or 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits coupled with the $0.5 million increase in marketing expense. These increases were fully offset by lower general operating expenses, which declined by $1.8 million.

For the second quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.19% compared to 69.60% for the first quarter of 2024 and 64.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 7% decrease in GAAP revenue, while GAAP non-interest expense stayed relatively unchanged. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.31% for the current quarter as compared to 66.73% for the first quarter of 2024 and 60.68% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue.

ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 0.66% and ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.58% and 7.39%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.70% and 8.93%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.70% and core ROTCE was 8.27% compared to 0.63% and 7.39% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.77% and 9.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $43.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $76.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $46.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $79.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income and core earnings declined as a result of lower net interest income in combination with higher provision for credit losses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $28.1 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $49.8 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $21.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with savings and time deposit accounts. The net interest margin declined to 2.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.86% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $3.4 million as compared to a credit of $16.5 million for 2023. The provision for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment during the first quarter of 2024. The prior year's credit to provision was mainly attributable to the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate observed during the first half of 2023, and the declining probability of economic recession.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 15% to $38.0 million compared to $33.1 million for 2023. During the current year, wealth management income increased $2.4 million or 13%, as assets under management increased $472.8 million or 8% year-over-year. In addition, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts both increased $0.8 million.

Non-interest expense increased to $136.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $135.4 million for 2023. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were the $2.0 million increase in professional fees, the $1.6 million increase in amortization of intangible assets, the $1.3 million increase in FDIC expense, and the $1.2 million increase in general operating expenses. These year-over-year increases were offset by the $5.4 million decrease in compensation and benefits, as the prior year period included severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments, and the $1.1 million decrease in marketing expense.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.89% compared to 61.31% for the same period in 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 66.01% compared to 58.73% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 340278. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until August 6, 2024. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 846010.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 %
Change
 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023  2024 2023 
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $80,285  $90,471  (11)% $159,628  $187,773  (15)%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,020   5,055  (80)%  3,408   (16,481) N/M 
Non-interest income  19,587   17,176  14   37,954   33,127  15 
Non-interest expense  68,104   69,136  (1)  136,110   135,441   
Income before income tax expense  30,748   33,456  (8)  58,064   101,940  (43)
Net income  22,807   24,745  (8)  43,179   75,998  (43)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $22,800  $24,712  (8) $43,145  $75,821  (43)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $31,768  $38,511  (18) $61,472  $85,459  (28)
             
Return on average assets  0.66%  0.70%    0.62%  1.09%  
Return on average common equity  5.81%  6.46%    5.49%  10.12%  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  8.27%  8.93%    7.83%  13.88%  
Net interest margin  2.46%  2.73%    2.44%  2.86%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)  68.19%  64.22%    68.89%  61.31%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)  65.31%  60.68%    66.01%  58.73%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.51  $0.55  (7)% $0.96  $1.69  (43)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.51  $0.55  (8) $0.96  $1.69  (43)
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,145,214   44,888,759  1   45,113,019   44,876,873  1 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34    $0.68  $0.68   
Book value per common share $35.45  $34.31  3  $35.45  $34.31  3 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $26.72  $25.82  4  $26.72  $25.82  4 
Outstanding common shares  45,109,671   44,862,369  1   45,109,671   44,862,369  1 
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,401,511  $1,463,554  (4)% $1,401,511  $1,463,554  (4)%
Loans  11,483,921   11,369,639  1   11,483,921   11,369,639  1 
Assets  14,008,343   13,994,545     14,008,343   13,994,545   
Deposits  11,340,228   10,958,922  3   11,340,228   10,958,922  3 
Stockholders' equity  1,599,004   1,539,032  4   1,599,004   1,539,032  4 
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage(3)  9.70%  9.42%    9.70%  9.42%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  11.28%  10.65%    11.28%  10.65%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  11.28%  10.65%    11.28%  10.65%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  15.49%  14.60%    15.49%  14.60%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)  8.85%  8.51%    8.85%  8.51%  
Average equity to average assets  11.32%  10.89%    11.29%  10.80%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.10%  1.06%    1.10%  1.06%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.81%  0.44%    0.81%  0.44%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.68%  0.36%    0.68%  0.36%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  135.35%  243.21%    135.35%  243.21%  
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)  0.01%  0.06%    0.02%  0.03%  


N/M - not meaningful
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income (GAAP) $22,807  $24,745  $43,179  $75,998 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,593   946   3,137   1,919 
Severance expense     1,445      1,445 
Contingent payment expense           27 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $24,400  $27,136  $46,316  $79,389 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  45,145,214   44,888,759   45,113,019   44,876,873 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.51  $0.55  $0.96  $1.69 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $0.54  $0.60  $1.03  $1.77 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $13,956,261  $14,094,653  $14,009,099  $14,022,364 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.66%  0.70%  0.62%  1.09%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  0.70%  0.77%  0.66%  1.14%
         
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Net Income (GAAP) $22,807  $24,745  $43,179  $75,998 
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)  1,593   946   3,137   1,919 
Net income before amortization of intangible assets $24,400  $25,691  $46,316  $77,917 
         
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,579,582  $1,535,465  $1,582,242  $1,513,817 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Average other intangible assets, net  (29,874)  (18,074)  (29,567)  (18,724)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,186,272  $1,153,955  $1,189,239  $1,131,657 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  8.27%  8.93%  7.83%  13.88%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  8.27%  9.43%  7.83%  14.15%


(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:        
Net income (GAAP) $22,807  $24,745  $43,179  $75,998 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Income tax expense  7,941   8,711   14,885   25,942 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,020   5,055   3,408   (16,481)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $31,768  $38,511  $61,472  $85,459 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $68,104  $69,136  $136,110  $135,441 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $99,872  $107,647  $197,582  $220,900 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  68.19%  64.22%  68.89%  61.31%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $68,104  $69,136  $136,110  $135,441 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  2,135   1,269   4,204   2,575 
Severance expense     1,939      1,939 
Contingent payment expense           36 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $65,969  $65,928  $131,906  $130,891 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $99,872  $107,647  $197,582  $220,900 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  1,139   1,006   2,238   1,976 
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains/ (losses)            
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $101,011  $108,653  $199,820  $222,876 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  65.31%  60.68%  66.01%  58.73%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,599,004  $1,539,032  $1,599,004  $1,539,032 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (30,087)  (17,280)  (30,087)  (17,280)
Tangible common equity $1,205,481  $1,158,316  $1,205,481  $1,158,316 
         
Total assets $14,008,343  $13,994,545  $14,008,343  $13,994,545 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (30,087)  (17,280)  (30,087)  (17,280)
Tangible assets $13,614,820  $13,613,829  $13,614,820  $13,613,829 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  8.85%  8.51%  8.85%  8.51%
         
Outstanding common shares  45,109,671   44,862,369   45,109,671   44,862,369 
Tangible book value per common share $26.72  $25.82  $26.72  $25.82 
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $84,464  $82,257 
Federal funds sold     245 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  322,246   463,396 
Cash and cash equivalents  406,710   545,898 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  18,961   10,836 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $187,389 and $200,411 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  226,233   236,165 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,101,846   1,102,681 
Other investments, at cost  73,432   75,607 
Total loans  11,483,921   11,366,989 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (125,863)  (120,865)
Net loans  11,358,058   11,246,124 
Premises and equipment, net  58,212   59,490 
Other real estate owned  2,700    
Accrued interest receivable  46,668   46,583 
Goodwill  363,436   363,436 
Other intangible assets, net  30,087   28,301 
Other assets  322,000   313,051 
Total assets $14,008,343  $14,028,172 
     
Liabilities    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $2,931,405  $2,914,161 
Interest-bearing deposits  8,408,823   8,082,377 
Total deposits  11,340,228   10,996,538 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements  75,038   75,032 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     300,000 
Advances from FHLB  500,000   550,000 
Subordinated debt  371,101   370,803 
Total borrowings  946,139   1,295,835 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  122,972   147,657 
Total liabilities  12,409,339   12,440,030 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,109,671 and 44,913,561 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.  45,110   44,914 
Additional paid in capital  745,336   742,243 
Retained earnings  910,552   898,316 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (101,994)  (97,331)
Total stockholders' equity  1,599,004   1,588,142 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,008,343  $14,028,172 
         

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024
 2023 2024
 2023
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $151,335  $144,274  $301,970  $284,001 
Interest on loans held for sale  309   307   437   459 
Interest on deposits with banks  4,424   4,922   11,210   7,608 
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:        
Taxable  7,216   6,848   13,879   13,856 
Tax-advantaged  1,826   1,795   3,623   3,565 
Interest on federal funds sold  3   4   8   8 
Total interest income  165,113   158,150   331,127   309,497 
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits  74,409   51,325   147,775   92,113 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  1,052   4,191   4,438   6,295 
Interest on advances from FHLB  5,420   8,216   11,393   15,423 
Interest on subordinated debt  3,947   3,947   7,893   7,893 
Total interest expense  84,828   67,679   171,499   121,724 
Net interest income  80,285   90,471   159,628   187,773 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,020   5,055   3,408   (16,481)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  79,265   85,416   156,220   204,254 
Non-interest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,939   2,606   5,756   4,994 
Mortgage banking activities  1,621   1,817   2,995   3,062 
Wealth management income  10,455   9,031   20,413   18,023 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,816   1,251   2,976   2,158 
Bank card fees  445   447   858   865 
Other income  2,311   2,024   4,956   4,025 
Total non-interest income  19,587   17,176   37,954   33,127 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  37,821   40,931   74,519   79,857 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,805   4,764   9,621   9,611 
Equipment expenses  3,868   3,760   7,831   7,877 
Marketing  1,288   1,589   2,030   3,132 
Outside data services  3,286   2,853   6,389   5,367 
FDIC insurance  2,951   2,375   5,862   4,513 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,135   1,269   4,204   2,575 
Professional fees and services  4,946   4,161   9,826   7,845 
Other expenses  7,004   7,434   15,828   14,664 
Total non-interest expense  68,104   69,136   136,110   135,441 
Income before income tax expense  30,748   33,456   58,064   101,940 
Income tax expense  7,941   8,711   14,885   25,942 
Net income $22,807  $24,745  $43,179  $75,998 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.51  $0.55  $0.96  $1.69 
Diluted net income per common share $0.51  $0.55  $0.96  $1.69 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.68  $0.68 
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2024 2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:            
Tax-equivalent interest income $166,252  $167,113  $166,729  $163,479  $159,156  $152,317 
Interest expense  84,828   86,671   83,920   77,330   67,679   54,045 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  81,424   80,442   82,809   86,149   91,477   98,272 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  1,139   1,099   1,113   1,068   1,006   970 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,020   2,388   (3,445)  2,365   5,055   (21,536)
Non-interest income  19,587   18,367   16,560   17,391   17,176   15,951 
Non-interest expense  68,104   68,006   67,142   72,471   69,136   66,305 
Income before income tax expense  30,748   27,316   34,559   27,636   33,456   68,484 
Income tax expense  7,941   6,944   8,459   6,890   8,711   17,231 
Net income $22,807  $20,372  $26,100  $20,746  $24,745  $51,253 
GAAP financial performance:            
Return on average assets  0.66%  0.58%  0.73%  0.58%  0.70%  1.49%
Return on average common equity  5.81%  5.17%  6.70%  5.35%  6.46%  13.93%
Return on average tangible common equity  8.27%  7.39%  9.26%  7.42%  8.93%  19.10%
Net interest margin  2.46%  2.41%  2.45%  2.55%  2.73%  2.99%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  68.19%  69.60%  68.33%  70.72%  64.22%  58.55%
Non-GAAP financial performance:            
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $31,768  $29,704  $31,114  $30,001  $38,511  $46,948 
Core after-tax earnings $24,400  $21,916  $27,147  $27,766  $27,136  $52,253 
Core return on average assets  0.70%  0.63%  0.76%  0.78%  0.77%  1.52%
Core return on average common equity  6.21%  5.56%  6.97%  7.16%  7.09%  14.20%
Core return on average tangible common equity  8.27%  7.39%  9.26%  9.51%  9.43%  19.11%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.54  $0.49  $0.60  $0.62  $0.60  $1.16 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  65.31%  66.73%  66.16%  60.91%  60.68%  56.87%
Per share data:          
Net income attributable to common shareholders $22,800  $20,346  $26,066  $20,719  $24,712  $51,084 
Basic net income per common share $0.51  $0.45  $0.58  $0.46  $0.55  $1.14 
Diluted net income per common share $0.51  $0.45  $0.58  $0.46  $0.55  $1.14 
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,145,214   45,086,471   45,009,574   44,960,455   44,888,759   44,872,582 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,939   2,817   2,749   2,704   2,606   2,388 
Mortgage banking activities  1,621   1,374   792   1,682   1,817   1,245 
Wealth management income  10,455   9,958   9,219   9,391   9,031   8,992 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,816   1,160   1,207   845   1,251   907 
Bank card fees  445   413   454   450   447   418 
Other income  2,311   2,645   2,139   2,319   2,024   2,001 
Total non-interest income $19,587  $18,367  $16,560  $17,391  $17,176  $15,951 
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits $37,821  $36,698  $35,482  $44,853  $40,931  $38,926 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,805   4,816   4,558   4,609   4,764   4,847 
Equipment expenses  3,868   3,963   3,987   3,811   3,760   4,117 
Marketing  1,288   742   1,242   729   1,589   1,543 
Outside data services  3,286   3,103   3,000   2,819   2,853   2,514 
FDIC insurance  2,951   2,911   2,615   2,333   2,375   2,138 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,135   2,069   1,403   1,245   1,269   1,306 
Professional fees and services  4,946   4,880   5,628   4,509   4,161   3,684 
Other expenses  7,004   8,824   9,227   7,563   7,434   7,230 
Total non-interest expense $68,104  $68,006  $67,142  $72,471  $69,136  $66,305 
                         

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2024 2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:          
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,933,329  $4,997,879  $5,104,425  $5,137,694  $5,131,210  $5,167,456 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,747,708   1,741,113   1,755,235   1,760,384   1,770,135   1,769,928 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,184,296   1,090,259   988,967   938,673   1,045,742   1,046,665 
Commercial business loans  1,601,510   1,509,592   1,504,880   1,454,709   1,423,614   1,437,478 
Residential mortgage loans  1,521,890   1,511,624   1,474,521   1,432,051   1,385,743   1,328,524 
Residential construction loans  78,027   97,685   121,419   160,345   190,690   223,456 
Consumer loans  417,161   416,132   417,542   416,436   422,505   421,734 
Total loans  11,483,921   11,364,284   11,366,989   11,300,292   11,369,639   11,395,241 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (125,863)  (123,096)  (120,865)  (123,360)  (120,287)  (117,613)
Loans held for sale  18,961   16,627   10,836   19,235   21,476   16,262 
Investment securities  1,401,511   1,405,490   1,414,453   1,392,078   1,463,554   1,528,336 
Total assets  14,008,343   13,888,133   14,028,172   14,135,085   13,994,545   14,129,007 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,931,405   2,817,928   2,914,161   3,013,905   3,079,896   3,228,678 
Total deposits  11,340,228   11,227,200   10,996,538   11,151,012   10,958,922   11,075,991 
Customer repurchase agreements  75,038   71,529   75,032   66,581   74,510   47,627 
Total stockholders' equity  1,599,004   1,589,364   1,588,142   1,537,914   1,539,032   1,536,865 
Quarterly average balance sheets:          
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,964,406  $5,057,334  $5,125,028  $5,125,459  $5,146,632  $5,136,204 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,734,106   1,746,042   1,755,048   1,769,717   1,773,039   1,769,680 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,133,506   1,030,763   960,646   995,682   1,057,205   1,082,791 
Commercial business loans  1,551,798   1,508,336   1,433,035   1,442,518   1,441,489   1,444,588 
Residential mortgage loans  1,518,748   1,491,277   1,451,614   1,406,929   1,353,809   1,307,761 
Residential construction loans  86,638   110,456   142,325   174,204   211,590   223,313 
Consumer loans  417,206   417,539   419,299   421,189   423,306   424,122 
Total loans  11,406,408   11,361,747   11,286,995   11,335,698   11,407,070   11,388,459 
Loans held for sale  14,497   8,142   10,132   13,714   17,480   8,324 
Investment securities  1,538,624   1,536,127   1,544,173   1,589,342   1,639,324   1,679,593 
Interest-earning assets  13,292,995   13,411,810   13,462,583   13,444,117   13,423,589   13,316,165 
Total assets  13,956,261   14,061,935   14,090,423   14,086,342   14,094,653   13,949,276 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,790,620   2,730,295   2,958,254   3,041,101   3,137,971   3,480,433 
Total deposits  11,245,476   11,086,145   11,089,587   11,076,724   10,928,038   11,049,991 
Customer repurchase agreements  62,161   72,836   66,622   67,298   58,382   60,626 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,441,015   9,583,074   9,418,666   9,332,617   9,257,652   8,806,720 
Total stockholders' equity  1,579,582   1,584,902   1,546,312   1,538,553   1,535,465   1,491,929 
Financial measures:            
Average equity to average assets  11.32%  11.27%  10.97%  10.92%  10.89%  10.70%
Average investment securities to average earning assets  11.57%  11.45%  11.47%  11.82%  12.21%  12.61%
Average loans to average earning assets  85.81%  84.71%  83.84%  84.32%  84.98%  85.52%
Loans to assets  81.98%  81.83%  81.03%  79.94%  81.24%  80.65%
Loans to deposits  101.27%  101.22%  103.37%  101.34%  103.75%  102.88%
Assets under management $6,215,697  $6,165,509  $5,999,520  $5,536,499  $5,742,888  $5,477,560 
Capital measures:            
Tier 1 leverage(1)  9.70%  9.56%  9.51%  9.50%  9.42%  9.44%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  11.28%  10.96%  10.90%  10.83%  10.65%  10.53%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  11.28%  10.96%  10.90%  10.83%  10.65%  10.53%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  15.49%  15.05%  14.92%  14.85%  14.60%  14.43%
Book value per common share $35.45  $35.37  $35.36  $34.26  $34.31  $34.37 
Outstanding common shares  45,109,671   44,940,147   44,913,561   44,895,158   44,862,369   44,712,497 


(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2024.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

  2024
 2023
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:            
Loans 90 days past due:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate $  $  $  $  $  $215 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                  
Commercial AD&C                  
Commercial business     20   20   415   29   3,002 
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage  338   340   342      692   352 
Residential construction                  
Consumer                  
Total loans 90 days past due  338   360   362   415   721   3,569 
Non-accrual loans:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate  55,498   55,579   58,658   20,108   20,381   15,451 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  9,403   4,394   4,640   4,744   4,846   4,949 
Commercial AD&C  2,127   556   1,259   1,422   569    
Commercial business  8,455   7,164   10,051   9,671   9,393   9,443 
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage  12,228   11,835   12,332   10,766   10,153   8,935 
Residential construction  539   542   443   449       
Consumer  4,400   4,011   4,102   4,187   3,396   4,900 
Total non-accrual loans  92,650   84,081   91,485   51,347   48,738   43,678 
Total non-performing loans  92,988   84,441   91,847   51,762   49,459   47,247 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  2,700   2,700      261   611   645 
Total non-performing assets $95,688  $87,141  $91,847  $52,023  $50,070  $47,892 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:            
Balance at beginning of period $84,081  $91,485  $51,347  $48,738  $43,678  $34,782 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO     (2,700)            
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (1,550)     (183)  (2,049)  (126)
Net payments or draws  (1,427)  (4,017)  (7,619)  (1,545)  (1,654)  (10,212)
Loans placed on non-accrual  10,038   1,490   47,920   4,967   9,276   19,714 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (42)  (627)  (163)  (630)  (513)  (480)
Balance at end of period $92,650  $84,081  $91,485  $51,347  $48,738  $43,678 
             
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:            
Balance at beginning of period $123,096  $120,865  $123,360  $120,287  $117,613  $136,242 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans  2,961   3,331   (2,574)  3,171   4,454   (18,945)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate  (3)  (2)  (3)  (3)  (14)  (5)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  (27)  (27)  (27)  (25)  (27)  (26)
Commercial AD&C  (23)  (283)            
Commercial business  (28)  1,550   (105)  15   363   (127)
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage  39   (6)  (6)  (4)  35   21 
Residential construction                  
Consumer  236   (132)  62   115   1,423   (179)
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  194   1,100   (79)  98   1,780   (316)
Balance at the end of period $125,863  $123,096  $120,865  $123,360  $120,287  $117,613 
             
Asset quality ratios:            
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.81%  0.74%  0.81%  0.46%  0.44%  0.41%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.68%  0.63%  0.65%  0.37%  0.36%  0.34%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.10%  1.08%  1.06%  1.09%  1.06%  1.03%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  135.35%  145.78%  131.59%  238.32%  243.21%  248.93%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  0.01%  0.04%  %  %  0.06% (0.01)%
                       

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024 2023
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,964,406  $58,729  4.76% $5,146,632  $58,784  4.58%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,734,106   20,763  4.82   1,773,039   20,575  4.65 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,133,506   22,973  8.15   1,057,205   20,663  7.84 
Commercial business loans  1,551,798   26,012  6.74   1,441,489   22,715  6.32 
Total commercial loans  9,383,816   128,477  5.51   9,418,365   122,737  5.23 
Residential mortgage loans  1,518,748   13,940  3.67   1,353,809   11,957  3.53 
Residential construction loans  86,638   1,076  5.00   211,590   1,808  3.43 
Consumer loans  417,206   8,499  8.19   423,306   8,325  7.89 
Total residential and consumer loans  2,022,592   23,515  4.66   1,988,705   22,090  4.45 
Total loans(2)  11,406,408   151,992  5.36   11,407,070   144,827  5.09 
Loans held for sale  14,497   309  8.53   17,480   307  7.04 
Taxable securities  1,200,676   7,216  2.40   1,289,529   6,848  2.12 
Tax-advantaged securities  337,948   2,308  2.73   349,795   2,248  2.57 
Total investment securities(3)  1,538,624   9,524  2.48   1,639,324   9,096  2.22 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  332,932   4,424  5.34   359,093   4,922  5.50 
Federal funds sold  534   3  2.73   622   4  2.87 
Total interest-earning assets  13,292,995   166,252  5.03   13,423,589   159,156  4.75 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (123,431)      (117,587)    
Cash and due from banks  84,968       96,487     
Premises and equipment, net  59,574       70,691     
Other assets  642,155       621,473     
Total assets $13,956,261      $14,094,653     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,498,287  $6,701  1.80% $1,439,418  $3,606  1.00%
Regular savings deposits  1,644,533   14,376  3.52   609,721   1,897  1.25 
Money market savings deposits  2,789,038   25,545  3.68   3,041,652   22,516  2.97 
Time deposits  2,522,998   27,787  4.43   2,699,276   23,306  3.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,454,856   74,409  3.54   7,790,067   51,325  2.64 
Repurchase agreements  62,161   315  2.04   58,382   184  1.26 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  52,989   737  5.58   320,661   4,007  5.01 
Advances from FHLB  500,000   5,420  4.36   718,132   8,216  4.59 
Subordinated debt  371,009   3,947  4.25   370,410   3,947  4.26 
Total borrowings  986,159   10,419  4.25   1,467,585   16,354  4.47 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,441,015   84,828  3.61   9,257,652   67,679  2.93 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,790,620       3,137,971     
Other liabilities  145,044       163,565     
Stockholders' equity  1,579,582       1,535,465     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,956,261      $14,094,653     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $81,424  1.42%   $91,477  1.82%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    1,139       1,006   
Net interest income   $80,285      $90,471   
             
Interest income/earning assets     5.03%     4.75%
Interest expense/earning assets     2.57      2.02 
Net interest margin     2.46%     2.73%


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
   

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024 2023
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,010,870  $118,371  4.75% $5,141,447  $116,585  4.57%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,740,074   41,481  4.79   1,771,369   40,173  4.57 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,082,134   44,226  8.22   1,069,927   40,502  7.63 
Commercial business loans  1,530,067   52,073  6.84   1,443,030   44,915  6.28 
Total commercial loans  9,363,145   256,151  5.50   9,425,773   242,175  5.18 
Residential mortgage loans  1,505,013   27,745  3.69   1,330,912   23,375  3.51 
Residential construction loans  98,547   2,332  4.76   217,419   3,622  3.36 
Consumer loans  417,372   17,040  8.21   423,711   15,912  7.57 
Total residential and consumer loans  2,020,932   47,117  4.67   1,972,042   42,909  4.37 
Total loans(2)  11,384,077   303,268  5.35   11,397,815   285,084  5.04 
Loans held for sale  11,320   437  7.72   12,927   459  7.10 
Taxable securities  1,194,561   13,879  2.32   1,293,626   13,856  2.14 
Tax-advantaged securities  342,815   4,563  2.66   365,721   4,458  2.44 
Total investment securities(3)  1,537,376   18,442  2.40   1,659,347   18,314  2.21 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  419,197   11,210  5.38   299,606   7,608  5.12 
Federal funds sold  434   8  3.79   477   8  3.50 
Total interest-earning assets  13,352,404   333,365  5.02   13,370,172   311,473  4.69 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (121,459)      (127,189)    
Cash and due from banks  83,817       95,776     
Premises and equipment, net  59,675       69,202     
Other assets  634,662       614,403     
Total assets $14,009,099      $14,022,364     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,487,624  $12,602  1.70% $1,410,797  $6,236  0.89%
Regular savings deposits  1,544,623   27,256  3.55   557,830   2,260  0.82 
Money market savings deposits  2,760,165   50,191  3.66   3,170,010   43,854  2.79 
Time deposits  2,612,942   57,726  4.44   2,541,784   39,763  3.15 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,405,354   147,775  3.54   7,680,421   92,113  2.42 
Repurchase agreements  67,498   709  2.11   59,498   205  0.69 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  145,181   3,729  5.16   246,354   6,090  4.99 
Advances from FHLB  523,077   11,393  4.38   676,823   15,423  4.60 
Subordinated debt  370,935   7,893  4.26   370,334   7,893  4.26 
Total borrowings  1,106,691   23,724  4.31   1,353,009   29,611  4.41 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,512,045   171,499  3.62   9,033,430   121,724  2.72 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,760,458       3,308,256     
Other liabilities  154,354       166,861     
Stockholders' equity  1,582,242       1,513,817     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,009,099      $14,022,364     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $161,866  1.40%   $189,749  1.97%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    2,238       1,976   
Net interest income   $159,628      $187,773   
             
Interest income/earning assets     5.02%     4.69%
Interest expense/earning assets     2.58      1.83 
Net interest margin     2.44%     2.86%


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.2 million and $2.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.
   