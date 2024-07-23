DigitalC Reaches New Milestone with Second Data Center Launch

Cleveland, Ohio, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalC’s Pinnacle Connectivity Initiative, aimed at deploying a citywide network that is both accessible and high-quality, has reached a new milestone with the launch of its second data center this summer. Located at BlueBridge Networks in downtown Cleveland, this expansion improves the community-based network's redundancy and advances DigitalC's commitment to providing optimized service to subscribers of its high-speed home internet service, Canopy.

For the past four years, DigitalC has operated with a single data center linked to one fiber upstream provider. While this setup met initial needs, reliance on a single connection point meant that incidents—such as accidents affecting the fiber provider’s infrastructure—directly impacted service to subscribers. With a rapidly expanding subscriber base, the need for a safeguarded system has become more pronounced. The new data center serves as a secondary pathway for internet traffic, ensuring that connectivity remains robust even if one part of the network experiences issues.

"Launching our second data center marks a key growth milestone for DigitalC, enabling us to build a more resilient network designed for the needs of Cleveland," said Adrian Tetu, head of engineering at DigitalC. "This ability to scale strengthens our redundancy capabilities and ensures our commitment to uninterrupted, high-quality service."

DigitalC's operational strategy ensures that both data centers are active and synchronized. Should the primary upstream at Data Center 1 encounter an outage, Data Center 2 is ready to immediately assume control, and vice versa. This dual-active setup optimizes internet traffic flow.

The location of the new data center was chosen for its proximity to DigitalC's headquarters in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland, emphasizing the organization's dedication to building a network 'for Cleveland, by Cleveland.' Kevin Goodman, managing director and partner at BlueBridge Networks, has been a strong supporter of DigitalC and an advocate for its mission to bridge the digital divide—for good.

“Digital inclusion in a web- and data-centric world is a basic human right. DigitalC’s work is improving the quality of life for those who have not enjoyed the benefits of affordable internet connectivity. In Cleveland, their work will impact many groups, including students, senior citizens, and others who otherwise would not have quality and cost-effective internet access,” said Goodman. “The Goodman family and BlueBridge Networks are committed to helping bridge the technology divide."

The infrastructure at BlueBridge Networks creates an environment where major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) come together, facilitating direct peering. This allows for faster and more cost-effective information exchange, improving the quality of network connectivity and enabling DigitalC to expand its service offerings.

Goodman added that both his family and the company share in supporting Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's vision to provide citywide affordable internet access, improving the lives of many of the city's most vulnerable citizens. The deployment of this network is made possible with support from the Bibb Administration, Cleveland City Council, BroadbandOhio, and landmark investments from various public, private, and philanthropic partners.

Looking ahead, DigitalC is exploring the addition of a third data center to further enhance its network architecture.

“As we continue to evolve as a community-based internet service provider, DigitalC remains committed to investing in next-generation technology to support our network," said Jose Valdez, chief operating officer at DigitalC. “This new data center is not just a technical enhancement—it further establishes DigitalC as a leader in the telecommunications industry.”

About DigitalC

DigitalC’s mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide—for good. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure an equitable digital future. By focusing on these core areas, DigitalC aims to create a transformative impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age. Learn more at digitalc.org.

