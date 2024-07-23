Alector to Present Data on Pipeline Focus Areas at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced presentations related to the Company’s TREM2 and progranulin programs at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2024 (AAIC®) being held online and in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from July 28 – August 1, 2024.



Poster presentations will be available for on-demand viewing beginning on July 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

AL002 Presentations

TREM2 Program (AL002) is Being Developed in Collaboration with AbbVie

Poster Title: Baseline characteristics for INVOKE-2: a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating AL002 in early Alzheimer’s disease (#95594)

Presenting Author: Arthur J. Mayorga, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Development Neurology, Alector

Session Date and Time: Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

Poster Title: Use of a blood-based amyloid test for screening in INVOKE-2: a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating AL002 in early Alzheimer’s disease (#95646)

Presenting Author: Brady Burgess, Ph.D., Staff Scientist, Alector

Session Date and Time: Monday, July 29, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

Progranulin Presentations

Progranulin Programs (latozinemab (AL001) and AL101/GSK4527226) are Being Developed in Collaboration with GSK

Poster Title: Using plasma biomarkers to distinguish TDP43 associated pathologies (#89291)

Presenting Author: Gopi Ganji, Ph.D., Scientific Leader, GSK

Session Date and Time: Monday, July 29, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

Poster Title: PROGRESS-AD: a phase 2 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of GSK4527226 (AL101), an anti-sortilin monoclonal antibody, in patients with early Alzheimer's disease (#90247)

Presenting Author: Christine Bailey, Ph.D., Clinical Development Director, GSK

Session Date and Time: Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

Poster Topic: Genetics, progranulin, and Alzheimer’s disease (#89497)

Presenting Author: Chun-Fand Xu, Ph.D., Senior Director, Human Genetics Senior Director, GSK

Session Date and Time: Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and seek to treat indications, including Alzheimer’s disease and genetically defined frontotemporal dementia patient populations. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com .

Alector Contacts:

Alector

Katie Hogan

202-549-0557

katie.hogan@alector.com

1AB (media)

Dan Budwick

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)

Laura Perry

212.600.1902

alector@argotpartners.com