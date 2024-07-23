SpringWorks Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 to report its second quarter financial results and discuss recent business updates.



To join the live webcast and view the corresponding slides, please click here. To participate in the live conference call by phone, please click here to pre-register. Registered participants will then be provided with a dial-in number and conference code to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the event on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and delivering life-changing medicines for people with severe rare diseases and cancer. OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat), approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment, is the Company’s first FDA-approved therapy. SpringWorks also has a diversified targeted therapy pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, with programs ranging from preclinical development through advanced clinical trials. In addition to its wholly owned programs, SpringWorks has also entered into multiple collaborations with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients in need.

