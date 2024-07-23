Gift Cards - Strategic Market Assessment 2024-2030 Featuring 218 Global Players - Wedding Gift Cards, Coffee Gift Cards, Personalized Gift Cards Emerge as Lucrative Revenue Pockets

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gift Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gift Cards is estimated at US$995.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the gift card market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, strategic marketing by retailers, and shifts in consumer purchasing behavior. Technologically, the integration of gift cards with mobile wallets and apps has made them more accessible and convenient, fostering greater adoption among tech-savvy consumers. On the marketing front, retailers are strategically leveraging gift cards to enhance brand visibility and boost upfront revenue, with promotional activities often leading to purchases exceeding the card's value.

Consumer behavior has also significantly influenced market growth; particularly, the preference for cashless transactions and the appeal of cashback and discount offers linked to gift card purchases. During economic uncertainties, consumers tend to prefer gift cards as they offer a way to control spending while still enjoying retail experiences. As a result, the market is seeing robust growth, fueled by a combination of convenience, technological integration, and strategic consumer engagement practices.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Retail Closed Loop Gift Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$585.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.8%. The Restaurant Closed Loop Gift Cards segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $372.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.3% CAGR to reach $282.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ace Hardware Corporation, American Express Company, Banana Republic, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wedding Gift Cards to Witness Steady Growth Supported by Marriageable Millennials

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Loyalty Management Programs Bodes Well for Inclusion of Gift Cards

Global Opportunity for Loyalty Management Translates Into Increased Potential for Reaching Out With Gift Cards

Coffee Gift Cards as Top Marketing Tools to Benefit From the Healthy Outlook for Coffee Shops

Growing Market for Coffee Shops to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Coffee Gift Cards

E-Gifting Rises in Prominence - Here's Why

Widespread Adoption of Smartphones Accelerates the Concept of e-Gift Cards

Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Retailers Can Lose No Time in Developing a Strong e-Gifting Strategy

Rising Demand for Personalized Gift Cards as More Consumers Appreciate Personalization

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Gift Cards Emerge as a Popular Marketing Strategy for Restaurants

