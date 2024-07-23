Strategic Assessment of Wrapping Equipment Markets, Global Forecast to 2030 - Increasing Popularity of Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Foods Spurs Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wrapping Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wrapping Equipment is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the wrapping equipment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the surge in e-commerce and online retail has significantly boosted the demand for robust packaging solutions to ensure safe and secure delivery of products. Secondly, advancements in automation and robotics have revolutionized the wrapping process, making it faster, more efficient, and less labor-intensive. Thirdly, the rising consumer preference for packaged food and beverages, driven by busy lifestyles and convenience, has propelled the need for efficient wrapping solutions in the food industry.

Additionally, stringent regulations and standards for packaging in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food safety necessitate the use of reliable wrapping equipment to comply with health and safety requirements. Innovations in material science, leading to the development of more sustainable and cost-effective wrapping materials, are also contributing to market growth. Lastly, the trend towards smart packaging, incorporating features like QR codes and RFID tags for better traceability and consumer engagement, is driving the adoption of advanced wrapping equipment in various industries.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Stretch Machines segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Shrink Machines segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $884.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $921.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Wrapping Equipment Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Wrapping Equipment Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Wrapping Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ACMA S.p.A., Aetna Group S.p.A, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

ACMA S.p.A.

Aetna Group S.p.A.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Conflex Incorporated

Douglas Machine, Inc.

Duravant, LLC

IMA Group

Lantech

Phoenix Wrappers

ProMach, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Signode Denmark ApS (Lachenmeier)

Standard-Knapp, Inc.

Tripack, LLC

Wulftec International, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wrapping Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Efficient Packaging Solutions Spurs Growth

Technological Innovations in Wrapping Mechanisms Propel Market

Rising Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging Drives Adoption

Growth in Food and Beverage Industry Strengthens Business Case

Development of High-Speed and Automated Wrapping Equipment Expands Market Opportunities

Stringent Packaging Regulations Drive Market Adoption

Increasing Popularity of Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Foods Spurs Growth

Rising Adoption in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sectors Expands Market

Growth in Consumer Goods Manufacturing Sustains Market Demand

Increasing Focus on Customizable and Flexible Wrapping Solutions Enhances Market Appeal

Development of Compact and Portable Wrapping Machines Expands Addressable Market

Growing Trend of Sustainable Packaging Materials Drives Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

