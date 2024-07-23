India Paper Industry Outlook Report 2024-2033: Competition, Imports and Exports, Supply and Demand, Price and Cost Analysis, Analysis of Major Manufacturing and Trading Companies

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Paper Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market value of the Indian paper industry will be USD 19.1 billion in 2033 and is expected to grow strongly from 2024 to 2033 at a CAGR of around 7.5%.



The paper industry in India produces 5% of the world's total paper. India accounts for about 5% of the global paper market. The market will be worth about USD 8 billion by 2022. India is the 15th largest paper producer in the world. The paper production increased by 67,100 tons in January 2023. During April 2022-January 2023, the paper production increased by 6.7%.

Production reached 5,553,900 tons in the ten months ending January 2023. The production of paper products in November 2022 increased by 11.1% over the production in November 2021. The month earned INR 12,892 million on paper products. In April-November 2022, the production of paper products increased by 24.4%. The eight-month production value was 107,909 million INR, which ended in November 2022. Initial results of the paper products industry indicate a 4.5% year-on-year growth in sales revenue in the December 2022 quarter.



According to the report, exports of paper and paperboard from India jumped nearly 80% in 2021-22 to a record INR 1396.3 billion. In value terms, exports of coated paper and paperboard increased by 100%, uncoated writing and printing paper by 98%, tissue paper by 75% and kraft paper by 37%. In volume terms, paper exports from India have increased four times from 0.66 million tons in 2016-17 to 2.85 million tons in 2021-22. Similarly, in value terms, the figures for the corresponding years have increased from INR 304.1 billion to INR 1396.3 billion.



There are three main reasons for the future growth trend of the Indian paper industry. The first reason is the increase in the literacy rate of the Indian population due to the universalization of education by the Indian government. With the increase in literacy rate, more and more students are entering the education system and the demand for notepads, textbooks and supplementary materials is also increasing, giving a positive boost to the paper industry. The second reason is the rising demand for corrugated paper and other packaging paper in the Indian market as the economy grows. The third reason is the rising demand for household paper in the Indian market.



