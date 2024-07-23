Global Chromatography Reagent Market to reach a valuation of USD 12.4 Billion by 2034, Future Market Insights, Inc. Projection

NEWARK, Del, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography reagent market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 6.8 Billion in 2024, driven by the expansion of chromatography applications in clinical diagnostics. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 12.4 Billion by 2034.



The increasing volume and complexity of analytical data generated by chromatography instruments require advanced data management and analysis solutions. The integration of chromatography data systems with laboratory information management systems and other analytical software platforms presents opportunities for the development of integrated reagent and software solutions.

There is a growing trend towards the use of hyphenated chromatography techniques such as liquid chromatography mass spectrometry and gas chromatography mass spectrometry for enhanced analytical capabilities. The trend creates opportunities for the development of specialized reagents compatible with hyphenated systems.

Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19047

Miniaturized chromatography systems, including microfluidic and chip based chromatography platforms, are gaining popularity due to their portability, reduced sample and solvent consumption, and rapid analysis capabilities. The development of chromatography reagents tailored to miniaturized systems presents new opportunities for market growth.

The adoption of quality by design principles in chromatography method development and optimization is driving the demand for high quality reagents that enable robust and reproducible separations. Reagents designed and manufactured following QbD principles can help ensure the reliability and consistency of chromatographic results.

Chromatography Reagents Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 6.8 Billion Estimated Value by 2034 USD 12.4 Billion Growth Rate 6.2%

Forecast Period 2024–2034 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Separation Mechanism, Technology, End User Geographies Covered North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa, East Asia Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of chromatography in proteomics and the purification of monoclonal antibodies Key Market Drivers Growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R & D activities





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global chromatography reagent market share was valued at US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

By type, the buffers segment to account for a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.

In terms of physical state of mobile phase, the gas chromatography reagents segment to account for a market share of 6.0% in 2024.

“The emergence of online and high throughput chromatography technologies, which enable real time monitoring and automation of chromatographic processes, is driving the demand for compatible reagents designed for continuous operation and rapid analysis,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Pharmaceutical Companies segment holds the highest CAGR by end user in the Chromatography Reagents market

The Pharmaceutical Companies segment holds the highest CAGR among end users in the Chromatography Reagents market. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality pharmaceuticals and the need for advanced analytical techniques to ensure product efficacy and safety. The segment's rapid expansion is also fueled by ongoing research and development activities and the adoption of cutting-edge chromatography technologies. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval processes further drive the demand for chromatography reagents in the pharmaceutical industry. As a result, pharmaceutical companies continue to invest significantly in chromatography solutions to enhance their analytical capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the chromatography reagent market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Avantor, Inc., ITW Reagents, Merck KGaA, Regis Technologies Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry, and Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Company Portfolio

Shimadzu Corporation is a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, including chromatography systems, detectors, and accessories. The company offers a broad range of chromatography reagents, columns, and consumables for liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry applications.

Bio-Rad Laboratories offers chromatography media, resins, columns, and reagents for protein purification, chromatography based assays, and laboratory research applications. The chromatography products are used in biopharmaceutical production, academic research, and clinical diagnostics.

Ready to Make an Informed Decision? Contact Sales Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19047

Segmentation Analysis of the Chromatography Reagent Market

By Type:

Buffers

Ion Pair Reagents

Solvents

Other Types

By Physical State of Mobile Phase:

Gas Chromatography Reagents

Liquid Chromatography Reagents

Super Critical Fluid Chromatography Reagents



By Technology:

Ion Exchange

Affinity Exchange

Size Exclusion

Hydrophobic Interaction

Mixed Mode

Other Technologies

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Water and Environmental Analysis

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The global construction fabric market size reached USD 17,541.2 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, demand is anticipated to rise at 4.6% CAGR.

As per the updated report by Future Market Insights analysis, the lead research consultant expects the polymer concrete market value to reach USD 541.4 million in 2024.

The anticipated size of the construction aggregates market in 2022 was USD 382.4 billion and is estimated to be USD 395.67 billion in 2023.

The global demand for concrete admixture is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% per year to USD 15.1 billion in 2022.

The fiberglass market value is currently showing a CAGR of 5.30% for the next decade, it is highly likely to reach a whopping USD 19,028.50 million by 2034.

As per the research, the silica sand for glass making market size is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033. The valuation is projected to cross USD 8.5 billion by 2033.

The global organic pigments market share is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is USD 5862 Million in 2022.

The architectural metal coating market demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from USD 5.7 billion in 2024 to USD 9.4 billion by 2034.

The fiber cement market growth is expected to hold a market share of USD 28.68 billion by 2033 while the market is likely to reach a value of USD 18.12 billion in 2023.

The glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market growth is predicted to capture a valuation of USD 18.54 billion in 2023, and is rising to USD 41.53 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube