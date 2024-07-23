Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 5% Versus the Prior Quarter

Strong Core Deposit Growth Drives 20 Basis Points of Net Interest Margin Expansion

Deposit and Business Loan Growth Driven by Execution of Growth Plan;
Successfully Onboarded Eight New Deposit Groups in the Second Quarter

Subordinated Debt Offering Bolsters Total Capital Ratio to 14.5%

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $25.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “We continue to execute on our growth plan, which prioritizes core deposit growth and diversifying our balance sheet. The deposit-gathering Groups in our Private and Commercial Bank have grown their portfolio to approximately $1 billion. The growth in low-cost core deposits drove a significant expansion in our Net Interest Margin for the second quarter. In addition, the investments and hires we have made over the last two years in our Middle Market C&I lending operations are beginning to pay dividends as evidenced by the strong growth in our Business Loan portfolio. Finally, with the successful completion of our Subordinated Debt offering, Dime’s Total Risk Based Capital Ratio is now best-in-class when compared to other community and regional banks in our footprint with over $10 billion of assets. With a Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 14.5%, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the future.”

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024 Included:

  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $302.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the second quarter was 28% compared to 27% for the first quarter of 2024;
  • The cost of total deposits declined by 1 basis point versus the prior quarter;
  • Business loans increased by over $200 million versus the prior quarter;
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.41% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.21% for the prior quarter;
  • Non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due declined by 29% versus the prior quarter and represented only 0.18% of total assets as of June 30, 2024;
  • The Company raised $65 million of gross proceeds from the issuance of subordinated notes in the second quarter; the offering increased the Company’s Total Risk Based Capital Ratio to 14.5%.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $75.5 million compared to $71.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $80.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

           
(Dollars in thousands)    Q2 2024    Q1 2024    Q2 2023 
Net interest income $ 75,502  $71,530  $80,219 
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")   (101)  (82)  58 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 75,401  $71,448  $80,277 
           
Average interest-earning assets $ 12,624,556  $13,015,755  $12,888,522 
           
NIM (1)   2.41 %   2.21 %   2.50%
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)   2.40 %   2.21 %   2.50%

                                                                         
(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, there was a recovery of interest income from a loan that was previously on non-accrual status in the amount of $1.3 million. This recovery of interest income had a 4 basis point favorable impact on the second quarter NIM.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.39% at June 30, 2024, a 5 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.34% on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                 
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
(Dollars in thousands)    Balance    WAR (1)    Balance    WAR (1)    Balance    WAR (1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                      
Business loans (2) $ 2,530,896  6.92%  $2,327,403 6.90%  $2,250,108 6.56%
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   906,949  4.55  873,671 4.48  855,980 4.17 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4)   3,920,354  4.59  3,996,654 4.57  4,132,358 4.38 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,315,100  5.25  3,386,333 5.24  3,406,232 5.04 
Acquisition, development, and construction   144,860  8.96  175,352 8.40  225,580 8.99 
Other loans   6,699  3.39  5,170 7.10  6,157 6.74 
Loans held for investment $ 10,824,858  5.39%  $10,764,583 5.34%  $10,876,415 5.12%

                                                                         
(1)   Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

          
(Dollars in millions)    Q2 2024    Q1 2024    Q2 2023
Loan originations $ 162.4 $98.3 $296.6
          

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at June 30, 2024 were $11.03 billion, compared to $10.90 billion at March 31, 2024 and $10.53 billion at December 31, 2023.

On June 28, 2024, the Company raised $65.0 million of gross proceeds from a registered public offering of its 9.000% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2034 (the “Notes”). Subsequently, on July 9, 2024, the Company issued and sold an additional $9.8 million of Notes, pursuant to an overallotment option granted to the underwriters of the offering. Including the overallotment option, the total gross proceeds from the offering were $74.8 million, before discounts and estimated offering expenses.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $633.0 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $773.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023. Mr. Lubow commented, “During the second quarter of 2024, we continued our strategy of utilizing core deposit growth to reduce our wholesale funding position.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2023. Included in non-interest income for the second and the first quarter of 2024, was income related to the sale of premises of approximately $3.7 million and $3.0 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $55.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, $52.5 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $52.2 million during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, adjusted non-interest expense was $55.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, $51.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $51.4 million during the second quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “The increase in non-interest expense on a year-over-year basis has been due to the significant investments and hires the Company has made in its Private and Commercial Bank, including the hiring and onboarding of 15 deposit-gathering Groups, and its Middle Market C&I Lending operations, including a new Healthcare vertical and a Not-for Profit vertical. The new bankers we have hired have a long runway ahead of them and over time we expect them to contribute meaningfully to the revenue growth of the Company.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.66% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.52% during the linked quarter and 1.53% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.65% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.50% during the linked quarter and 1.51% for the second quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 63.8% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64.0% during the linked quarter and 57.6% during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 65.9% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64.7% during the linked quarter and 56.2% during the second quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.0% compared to 27.1% for the first quarter of 2024, and 26.8% for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be approximately 27%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans decreased 29% on a linked quarter basis to $24.8 million at June 30, 2024.

A credit loss provision of $5.6 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss provision of $5.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $892 thousand during the second quarter of 2023.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of June 30, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the second quarter of 2024. Mr. Lubow commented, “Having fortified our capital base with the issuance of subordinated debt, we are well positioned to support all of our customers’ needs and capitalize on the significant disruption in our marketplace caused by various bank failures and mergers.”

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the second and first quarters of 2024, respectively.

Book value per common share was $28.97 at June 30, 2024 compared to $28.84 at March 31, 2024.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $24.87 at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.72 at March 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

          
     June 30,     March 31,     December 31, 
  2024  2024  2023 
Assets:            
Cash and due from banks $ 413,983  $370,852  $457,547 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   819,222   859,216   886,240 
Securities held-to-maturity   588,000   589,331   594,639 
Loans held for sale   14,766   8,973   10,159 
Loans held for investment, net:         
Business loans (1)   2,530,896   2,327,403   2,310,379 
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   906,949   873,671   889,236 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   3,920,354   3,996,654   4,017,703 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,315,100   3,386,333   3,381,842 
Acquisition, development and construction   144,860   175,352   168,513 
Other loans   6,699   5,170   5,755 
Allowance for credit losses   (77,812)  (76,068)  (71,743)
Total loans held for investment, net   10,747,046   10,688,515   10,701,685 
Premises and fixed assets, net   36,054   44,501   44,868 
Premises held for sale        905 
Restricted stock   68,445   74,346   98,750 
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   354,761   352,277   349,816 
Goodwill   155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets   4,467   4,753   5,059 
Operating lease assets   51,703   51,988   52,729 
Derivative assets   134,489   135,162   122,132 
Accrued interest receivable   55,588   55,369   55,666 
Other assets   104,442   110,012   100,013 
Total assets $ 13,548,763  $13,501,092  $13,636,005 
Liabilities:            
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 3,012,481  $2,819,481  $2,884,378 
Interest-bearing checking   633,721   635,640   515,987 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   2,340,222   2,347,114   2,335,354 
Money market   3,607,090   3,440,083   3,125,996 
Certificates of deposit   1,382,271   1,555,157   1,607,683 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   10,975,785   10,797,475   10,469,398 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits   52,647   101,229   61,121 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits   2   173   136 
Total mortgage escrow deposits   52,649   101,402   61,257 
FHLBNY advances   633,000   773,000   1,313,000 
Other short-term borrowings         
Subordinated debt, net   262,814   200,174   200,196 
Derivative cash collateral   130,090   132,900   108,100 
Operating lease liabilities   54,530   54,727   55,454 
Derivative liabilities   122,567   122,112   121,265 
Other liabilities   66,732   79,931   81,110 
Total liabilities   12,298,167   12,261,721   12,409,780 
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   416   416   416 
Additional paid-in capital   488,760   492,834   494,454 
Retained earnings   826,080   819,130   813,007 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes   (82,780)  (85,466)  (91,579)
Unearned equity awards   (12,023)  (10,191)  (8,622)
Treasury stock, at cost   (86,426)  (93,921)  (98,020)
Total stockholders' equity   1,250,596   1,239,371   1,226,225 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,548,763  $13,501,092  $13,636,005 

                                                                         
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

                
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income:                    
Loans $ 147,099  $143,565  $138,310  $ 290,664  $266,749 
Securities   7,907   7,880   7,914    15,787   16,345 
Other short-term investments   4,412   9,564   5,867    13,976   9,669 
Total interest income   159,418   161,009   152,091    320,427   292,763 
Interest expense:                   
Deposits and escrow   72,878   73,069   52,616    145,947   89,888 
Borrowed funds   9,033   14,697   17,759    23,730   33,930 
Derivative cash collateral   2,005   1,713   1,497    3,718   2,974 
Total interest expense   83,916   89,479   71,872    173,395   126,792 
Net interest income   75,502   71,530   80,219    147,032   165,971 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses   5,585   5,210   892    10,795   (2,756)
Net interest income after provision (recovery)   69,917   66,320   79,327    136,237   168,727 
Non-interest income:                   
Service charges and other fees   3,972   4,544   4,856    8,516   8,670 
Title fees   294   133   246    427   538 
Loan level derivative income   1,085   406   2,437    1,491   5,570 
BOLI income   2,484   2,461   2,852    4,945   5,015 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   113   253   210    366   726 
Gain on sale of residential loans   27   77   34    104   82 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   (416)  (842)  (780)   (1,258)  (780)
Net loss on sale of securities              (1,447)
Gain on sale of other assets   3,695   2,968       6,663    
Other   554   467   550    1,021   1,032 
Total non-interest income   11,808   10,467   10,405    22,275   19,406 
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   32,184   32,037   29,900    64,221   56,534 
Severance     42   481    42   506 
Occupancy and equipment   7,409   7,368   7,144    14,777   14,517 
Data processing costs   4,405   4,313   4,197    8,718   8,435 
Marketing   1,637   1,497   1,488    3,134   2,937 
Professional services   2,766   1,467   1,676    4,233   3,599 
Federal deposit insurance premiums   2,250   2,239   1,874    4,489   3,747 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     453       453    
Amortization of other intangible assets   285   307   349    592   726 
Other   4,758   2,788   5,077    7,546   8,660 
Total non-interest expense   55,694   52,511   52,186    108,205   99,661 
Income before taxes   26,031   24,276   37,546    50,307   88,472 
Income tax expense   7,552   6,585   10,048    14,137   23,671 
Net income   18,479   17,691   27,498    36,170   64,801 
Preferred stock dividends   1,822   1,821   1,822    3,643   3,643 
Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,657  $15,870  $25,676  $ 32,527  $61,158 
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                    
Basic $ 0.43  $0.41  $0.66  $ 0.84  $1.58 
Diluted $ 0.43  $0.41  $0.66  $ 0.84  $1.58 
                
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS   38,329,485   38,255,559   38,175,993    38,292,253   38,164,359 
                     

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

                 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  At or For the Six Months Ended  
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
  2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Per Share Data:                     
Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.43 $0.41 $0.66 $ 0.84 $1.58 
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.25  0.25  0.25   0.50  0.49 
Book value per common share   28.97  28.84  27.99   28.97  27.99 
Tangible common book value per share (1)   24.87  24.72  23.82   24.87  23.82 
Common shares outstanding   39,148  38,932  38,803   39,148  38,803 
Dividend payout ratio   58.14%   60.98%   37.88%    59.52%   31.01%
                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                     
Return on average assets   0.55%   0.51%   0.81%    0.53%   0.96%
Return on average equity   5.88  5.68  9.03   5.78  10.75 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   6.88  6.64  11.04   6.76  13.30 
Net interest margin   2.41  2.21  2.50   2.31  2.62 
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.66  1.52  1.53   1.59  1.47 
Efficiency ratio   63.8  64.0  57.6   63.9  53.8 
Effective tax rate   29.01  27.13  26.76   28.10  26.76 
                 
Balance Sheet Data:                     
Average assets $ 13,418,441 $13,794,924 $13,658,068 $ 13,606,682 $13,554,483 
Average interest-earning assets   12,624,556  13,015,755  12,888,522   12,820,156  12,787,441 
Average tangible common equity (1)   979,611  968,719  940,098   974,165  927,616 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)   98.2  98.8  103.4   98.2  103.4 
                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.27%   7.21%   6.78%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.14  8.09  7.63       
Tier 1 common equity ratio   10.06  10.00  9.44       
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.17  11.11  10.50       
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.46  13.78  13.06       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.78  8.48  8.42       
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)   499  534  555       
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans   0.72  0.71  0.70       
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   313.21  218.42  273.42       

                                                                         
(1)   See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)   Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)   June 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)   The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The June 30, 2024 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

                          
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
                       Average                      Average                      Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Business loans (1) $ 2,400,219 $ 42,933  7.19%  $2,308,319 $39,224 6.83%  $2,259,769 $36,715 6.52%  
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop   886,037   9,968  4.52  886,588  9,770 4.43  828,324  8,661 4.19 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use   3,958,617   45,775  4.65  4,000,510  46,019 4.63  4,125,119  45,123 4.39 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   3,359,004   44,728  5.36  3,371,438  44,776 5.34  3,337,689  42,559 5.11 
Acquisition, development, and construction   164,283   3,638  8.91  169,775  3,692 8.75  220,795  5,149 9.35 
Other loans   5,100   57  4.50  5,420  84 6.23  6,536  103 6.32 
Securities   1,537,487   7,907  2.07  1,578,330  7,880 2.01  1,642,057  7,914 1.93 
Other short-term investments   313,809   4,412  5.65  695,375  9,564 5.53  468,233  5,867 5.03 
Total interest-earning assets   12,624,556   159,418  5.08%   13,015,755  161,009 4.98%   12,888,522  152,091 4.73%
Non-interest-earning assets   793,885         779,169        769,546       
Total assets $ 13,418,441        $13,794,924       $13,658,068       
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                           
Interest-bearing checking (2) $ 631,403 $ 1,499  0.95%  $582,047 $1,223 0.85%  $952,424 $3,081 1.30%
Money market   3,495,989   33,193  3.82  3,359,884  30,638 3.67  2,713,816  18,284 2.70 
Savings (2)   2,336,202   23,109  3.98  2,368,946  22,810 3.87  2,279,670  17,376 3.06 
Certificates of deposit   1,393,678   15,077  4.35  1,655,882  18,398 4.47  1,546,257  13,875 3.60 
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,857,272   72,878  3.73  7,966,759  73,069 3.69  7,492,167  52,616 2.82 
FHLBNY advances   671,242   6,429  3.85  1,094,209  12,143 4.46  1,327,121  15,206 4.60 
Subordinated debt, net   202,232   2,604  5.18  200,188  2,553 5.13  200,254  2,553 5.11 
Other short-term borrowings       77  1 5.22  814    
Total borrowings   873,474   9,033  4.16  1,294,474  14,697 4.57  1,528,189  17,759 4.66 
Derivative cash collateral   145,702   2,005  5.53  130,166  1,713 5.29  120,542  1,497 4.98 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,876,448   83,916  3.80%   9,391,399  89,479 3.83%   9,140,898  71,872 3.15%
Non-interest-bearing checking (2)   3,042,382         2,909,776         3,043,899        
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   242,980         247,717         254,826        
Total liabilities   12,161,810         12,548,892         12,439,623        
Stockholders' equity   1,256,631         1,246,032         1,218,445        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,418,441        $13,794,924        $13,658,068        
Net interest income     $ 75,502        $71,530        $80,219    
Net interest rate spread          1.28%          1.15%          1.58%
Net interest margin          2.41%          2.21%          2.50%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2) $ 10,899,654 $ 72,878  2.69%  $10,876,535 $73,069 2.70%  $10,536,066 $52,616 2.00%

                                                                         
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

          
     At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30, 
Asset Quality Detail 2024  2024  2023 
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")            
Business loans (1) $ 20,287  $18,213  $23,470 
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment   3,884   3,689   3,305 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate   15   15   15 
Acquisition, development, and construction   657   12,910   657 
Other loans        220 
Total Non-accrual loans $ 24,843  $34,827  $27,667 
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 24,843  $34,827  $27,667 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 24,843  $34,827  $27,667 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.18%  0.26%  0.20%
Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 3,640  $739  $3,679 
NCOs / Average loans (2)  0.14%  0.03%  0.14%

                                                                         
(1)   Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)   Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

                 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,  June 30,  
  2024  2024  2023
 2024
 2023
 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 16,657  $15,870  $25,676  $ 32,527  $61,158  
Adjustments to net income (1):                   
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   416   842   780    1,258   780  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets   (3,695)  (2,968)      (6,663)  1,447  
Severance     42   481    42   506  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     453       453     
Income tax effect of adjustments   1,043   518   (373)   1,561   (809) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 14,421  $14,757  $26,564  $ 29,178  $63,082  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                    
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.37  $0.38  $0.68  $ 0.75  $1.63  
Adjusted return on average assets   0.48 %   0.48 %   0.83 %    0.48 %   0.98 %
Adjusted return on average equity   5.17   5.32   9.32    5.25   11.06  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   5.97   6.18   11.42    6.07   13.72  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.65   1.50   1.51    1.57   1.45  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   65.9   64.7   56.2    65.4   52.5  

                                                                         
(1)   Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                 
   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,      June 30,  
   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.66 %   1.52 %   1.53 %    1.59 %   1.47 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (0.01)      (0.01)    
Severance        (0.01)     (0.01) 
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)   (0.01)  (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.65 %   1.50 %   1.51 %    1.57 %   1.45 %  
                      

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      63.8 %   64.0 %   57.6 %    63.9 %   53.8 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 55,694  $52,511  $52,186  $ 108,205  $99,661  
Severance     (42)  (481)   (42)  (506) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (453)      (453)    
Amortization of other intangible assets   (285)  (307)  (349)   (592)  (726) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 55,409  $51,709  $51,356  $ 107,118  $98,429  
Net interest income - as reported $ 75,502  $71,530  $80,219  $ 147,032  $165,971  
Non-interest income - as reported $ 11,808  $10,467  $10,405  $ 22,275  $19,406  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale   416   842   780    1,258   780  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets   (3,695)  (2,968)      (6,663)  1,447  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 8,529  $8,341  $11,185  $ 16,870  $21,633  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 84,031  $79,871  $91,404  $ 163,902  $187,604  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    65.9 %   64.7 %   56.2 %    65.4 %   52.5 %

                                                                        
(1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

           
     June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
  2024  2024  2023  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:            
Total assets $ 13,548,763  $13,501,092  $13,802,862  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (4,467)  (4,753)  (5,758) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,388,499  $13,340,542  $13,641,307  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,250,596  $1,239,371  $1,202,503  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (4,467)  (4,753)  (5,758) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1,090,332   1,078,821   1,040,948  
Preferred stock, net   (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 973,763  $962,252  $924,379  
           
Common shares outstanding   39,148   38,932   38,803  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.27 %   7.21 %   6.78 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.14   8.09   7.63  
           
Book value per common share $28.97  $28.84  $27.99  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  24.87   24.72   23.82  