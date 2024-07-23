Global Makeup Tools Market Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030 - The Rise of DIY Beauty Trends and Their Influence on Sales

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Makeup Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Makeup Tools is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the makeup tools market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in product design and materials, the rising popularity of makeup tutorials and beauty influencers, and changes in consumer behavior toward beauty and personal care. As social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube thrive, they fuel an ever-growing beauty culture that demands professional-quality makeup application, which in turn boosts the demand for specialized tools.

Additionally, the expansion of the global cosmetics industry into emerging markets has broadened the consumer base, increasing the demand for makeup tools. Technological improvements that enhance the functionality and sustainability of these tools also play a significant role, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who seek products that align with their values. Together, these drivers ensure continued investment and innovation within the sector, promising sustained growth and diversification in the array of makeup tools available to consumers.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Makeup Brushes segment, which is expected to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.5%. The Eyelash Tools segment is also set to grow at 8.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $794.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.4% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured):

Amway Corporation

Beautyblender

Chanel, Inc.

CHIKUHODO Co.

Conair Corporation

e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc.

ETUDE Corporation

Gracedo

L`Oreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Shenzhen Liya Beauty Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Queen Brush Co. Ltd.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Taiki USA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of the Beauty Industry into Emerging Markets Drives Tool Sales

Impact of Celebrity Endorsements & YouTube Influencers on Brand Visibility

Consumer Preferences Shifting Towards Professional-grade Makeup Tools

Make-Up TV Shows & Competition Push up Popularity of Makeup Tools

Growth in Male Grooming and Its Impact on Makeup Tool Market

Rise of DIY Beauty Trends and Their Influence on Sales

Demand for Multi-functional Makeup Tools for On-the-Go Consumers

Evolution of Online Tutorials and Their Role in Educating Consumers

Strategic Retail Placements and In-store Experiences Enhancing Purchases

