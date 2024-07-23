L3 Networks Partners With Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Secure and Scalable Offsite Backup Storage Solutions

CYPRESS, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing an extra measure of confidence to digital storage backup and restoration, from security to speed to scalability, managed service provider L3 Networks has finalized a partnership with Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company. This collaboration positions Wasabi as the company’s primary provider of offsite backup storage, enhancing the safety, efficiency, and dependability of L3’s data management services.



In an era when, according to The Tech Report , close to 140,000 hard drives crash in the U.S. weekly and 93% of unexpected large data losses can lead to business failure and even closure, the union of two industry leaders marries complementary strengths to provide expert support to such digitally dependent industries as media & entertainment, healthcare, legal services, finance, manufacturing, and architecture & construction.

Utilizing Veeam backup and recovery software on the Microsoft 365 platform, Wasabi’s cloud storage solutions for L3 clients offer such benefits as:

Enhanced Data Security: Robust data encryption and access controls enable data protection against breaches and unauthorized access and provide peace of mind amid increasing cyber threats and stringent regulatory requirements.





High-Speed Performance: Rapid data transfer capabilities, representing a substantial improvement over traditional storage solutions, reduce backup and recovery times to minimize downtime and enhance operational continuity.





Scalability: Seamless expansion of storage capacity as client storage needs expand, ensures flexibility and support for future business growth.





Cost-Effectiveness: Competitive pricing model with no hidden fees, make high-quality backup storage more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes.





Advanced Monitoring and Reporting: Comprehensive monitoring and analytics tools, offer strategic insights into backup performance and potential issues.



“Leveraging Wasabi’s proprietary technology and robust infrastructure, L3 will be able to offer clients backup storage solutions that are faster, more secure, highly scalable and cost-effective. Our new partnership underscores L3’s commitment to providing top-tier technology services and ensuring the utmost data-loss protection for our clients,” said L3 Partner Steve Griffin.

“Our partnership with L3 helps them offer the best M365 backup services to their clients so they can focus on growing their businesses with confidence knowing it’s backed up to high-performance, secure and affordable hot cloud storage from Wasabi,” said Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Alliances and Partner Marketing at Wasabi.

About L3 Networks, Inc.

Since launching in 2001, L3 Networks has provided cyber security, managed networks, cloud & systems, and user & device management services to a breadth of industries. L3 is a trusted IT partner helping companies become leaders in their space, bridging the gap between IT strategy and execution for transformative results. Visit L3networks.com .

Media Contact:

David Parmet

Firecracker PR

1-888-317-4687

david@firecrackerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b1b4ad7-bd93-401f-91d6-b5932c52370b