Spectral AI Adds Three New Clinical Trial Sites To Expedite Emergency Department Patient Enrollment

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it has added three new U.S. Clinical Trial Sites for its 2024 Burn Pivotal Study: University Medical Center (UMC) Burn Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center led by principal investigator Alan Pang, M.D., Tampa General Hospital Burn Center led by principal investigator Jared Troy, M.D., and University of South Alabama (USA) Health Emergency Department led by Andrew Bright, D.O.

These new locations expand the total number of U.S. Clinical Trial Sites to 16, comprised of both burn centers and Emergency Departments (EDs).

The 2024 U.S. Burn Pivotal Study is designed to validate the AI-driven algorithm used by Spectral AI’s DeepView™ System for burn indication. The study is expected to be the final clinical trial before the Company seeks FDA approval of its DeepView™ System for burn indication in 2025.

“We believe that the potential of our AI-driven DeepView™ System to support the timely and accurate triage of a burn wound patient in a busy, sometimes chaotic, ED setting can deliver benefits across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Peter M. Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral AI. “Having an objective diagnostic tool can lead to immediate interventions that impact the treatment and outcome of burn wounds, while supporting improved institutional efficiencies. The addition of these new sites brings us closer to completing the 2024 Burn Pivotal Study and seeking FDA approval for the DeepView™ System for burn indication in 2025. We are grateful for the support of these esteemed clinicians and institutions in supporting our research and bringing true innovation to burn wound assessment and treatment.”

The Company’s DeepView™ System image processing algorithm utilizes multispectral imaging, trained and tested against a proprietary database of more than 340 billion clinically validated data points, to deliver a rapid and objective assessment that aids healthcare providers in assessing the healing potential of a burn wound. The U.S. pivotal study is currently enrolling patients at leading burn centers and EDs across the U.S., with esteemed principal investigators overseeing the research.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, the DeepView System is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com

Conor Rodriguez

Analyst

crodriguez@equityny.com