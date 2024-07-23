TransUnion and SafeGuard Privacy Unite to Help Marketers Navigate Complicated Compliance Conditions

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is announcing a new partnership with SafeGuard Privacy that will help streamline marketers’ vetting for compliance when selecting their third-party audience vendors. As marketers look to grow their brand by reaching their high-value audiences, they increasingly look to third-party data providers to enhance their first party data assets. But as the market evolves and legacy marketplaces shutter, marketers are questioning the longevity of current audience solutions.

Through the TruAudience Data Marketplace, TransUnion provides access to thousands of reliable audiences, powered by industry-leading identity capabilities, that can be activated quickly and securely to nearly 200 activation endpoints. And now with SafeGuard, TransUnion clients can trust that each onboarded data provider has been thoroughly evaluated for privacy and compliance concerns, including all state and federal regulations and legislation.

"We have worked with TransUnion for many years because of our shared emphasis on the responsible use of consumer data," said Rachel Gantz, managing director, Proximic by Comscore. "Together, we continue to demonstrate to the market that privacy-centric audience targeting is possible today and will remain a viable strategy for marketers in the future."

“Compliance can be complicated and resource-intensive to maintain, and non-compliance is a risk that marketers cannot afford to take,” said Richy Glassberg, co-founder and CEO of SafeGuard Privacy. “The market is saying that privacy diligence needs to be reworked and modernized to keep up with constantly evolving regulation. We are thrilled to partner with TransUnion to do that and to expand the availability of compliant audiences within the streaming advertising ecosystem.”

To support this goal, TransUnion and SafeGuard Privacy, which also powers the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s IAB Diligence Platform, have developed a new data diligence questionnaire that, when combined with SafeGuard Privacy state law assessments, makes it easy and seamless for Data Providers to share their diligence information and proof of compliance. Data Providers must respond to the questionnaire and attest to their privacy-safe and compliant methodologies to merchandise their taxonomies in the TruAudience Data Marketplace.

Reaching over 80MM streaming US households, the TruAudience Data Marketplace allows data customers to explore, combine, and purchase over 55,000 “off-the-shelf” audiences from over 50 Data Providers and activate those audiences alongside their streaming media plans. Advertisers targeting consumers in streaming media and publishers monetizing audiences on their owned and operated properties can access the TruAudience Data Marketplace directly within their chosen DSPs, SSPs, and ad servers.

“For decades, we at TransUnion have held ourselves to high standards across all our products and services,” said Gareth Davies, SVP product management at TransUnion. “Now with SafeGuard Privacy helping us to vet our third-party Data Providers, we are confident that we will continue to meet those standards as more comprehensive state and privacy laws go into effect. This furthers TransUnion’s commitment to provide sustainable audience solutions to ensure the future of addressable marketing.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About SafeGuard Privacy

SafeGuard Privacy offers the first platform for comprehensive privacy compliance management and collaboration. A key feature of the platform is its comprehensive and independent assessments that evaluate a company’s privacy programs and guide them on their path to compliance. Its workflow management and governance tools, including policy wizards, training, secure document storage, real-time reporting, and true auditing features empower businesses with everything they need to mitigate risk and demonstrate compliance -- all while saving time and money. In addition, The Vendor Compliance Hub solves the industry RFI process, making it easy for vendors to demonstrate privacy compliance to their partners and mitigate third-party liability. For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

