NV5 Awarded $5 Million NOAA Contract for Lake Michigan Geospatial Hydrographic Survey

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $5 million contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Coast Survey to conduct a comprehensive hydrographic survey in Lake Michigan.



"NV5’s geospatial marine surveying business continues its strategic expansion into new geographies to support water resource management, maritime safety, and updated navigational information,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5. "NV5’s specialized expertise in hydrographic surveying and nautical charting makes us uniquely qualified to support commercial and recreational maritime safety efforts by providing essential data for updated National Ocean Service (NOS) nautical charts.”

The project scope includes Southern Lake Michigan from Northeast Chicago, IL to Michigan City, IN, a crucial route for maritime traffic and a major entry point to the Mississippi River. The project will provide survey and mapping information for a 450 square nautical mile zone to develop updated navigational charts and support safer marine operations in the area.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

