icMercury Space Art Gala with Gallerie Announce Call for Entries

New York, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, is thrilled to announce the call for entries for the inaugural icMercury Space Art Gala. This event, co-hosted with Gallerie, the first social network uniting millions of artists and art lovers, and turning local art into globally tradable assets, is set to take place at the historic Downtown Association Club (DTA) near Wall Street in New York city on December 9th, 2024. This event aims to bring together emerging global artists, art collectors, space enthusiasts, and industry leaders to celebrate the fusion of art and the cosmos.



The Gala promises to be a captivating fusion of art and space, featuring inspiring artworks, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Artists from around the world are invited to submit their space-themed artworks, showcasing their unique visions of the cosmos. A unique auction will allow participants to sell their art pieces while engaging with the cosmic wonders that inspire them. The top 10 artists, as determined by a combination of audience votes and the scores of independent judges, will be invited to showcase their works at the Gala at the DTA. For more information about the Gala and to apply, please visit: icmercury.com/events/

The DTA, founded in 1859, is one of New York City's oldest private clubs. It combines classic elegance with modern sophistication. This venue has been a cornerstone of the financial district for over 160 years. It is the perfect backdrop for this landmark event.

“This event is a groundbreaking fusion of art and space exploration," said Devang Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Gallerie. "Art, like space, represents the boundless human curiosity and imagination. We are thrilled to provide a platform where undiscovered talents can shine and their works can be appreciated by a global audience. This gala not only celebrates artistic expression but also offers a unique opportunity for artists to connect with influential collectors and investors, potentially transforming their careers."

This is a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their talent on a global stage, connect with fellow artists, and gain recognition in the art and space communities. Art collectors and enthusiasts will have the chance to discover and acquire unique space-themed artworks from emerging artists. Meanwhile, innovators and space industry professionals can participate in an event that bridges the worlds of art and space, fostering innovation and new perspectives. The top 1,000 artists will receive special rewards from Gallerie. This event is also supported by the International Trade Council.

We invite organizations and individuals to join us in making the icMercury Space Art Gala a landmark event. As a partner, you will have the opportunity to support emerging artists, promote space industry innovation, and gain visibility within a dynamic and engaged community.

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

About icMercury

icMercury bridges the gap between human curiosity and interstellar exploration. Inspired by the dynamic Mercury planet, our platform brings the cosmos closer to everyone. With innovative PocketQube satellite technology, we make space exploration accessible, eco-friendly, and engaging for all. Our vision is to create a community where space enthusiasts, environmental experts, and everyday stargazers can connect, share, and thrive.

icMercury is scheduled to launch its first PocketQube satellite by SpaceX in February 2025.

About Gallerie

Gallerie transforms art, a $2.25 trillion asset class, by making art investment data-driven, liquid, and accessible. Art consistently outperforms the S&P 500, yet an estimated $500 billion in investment-grade art remains untapped. We are the first movers to uncover investment-grade art from hidden talents worldwide, creating wealth for both artists and investors. Our goal is to make art a mainstream alternative asset in modern investment portfolios.

The Gallerie App can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play .



For more information about the event and to apply, visit: icmercury.com/events/

For partnership inquiries, please contact: info@icmercury.com

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The icMercury Space Art Gala is a non-political event and is not associated with any political organization or agenda. The primary focus is to celebrate art and space innovation.