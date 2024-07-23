Apica Provides Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Customers with Enhanced Data Pipeline Control

STOCKHOLM and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica, a leader in telemetry, data management, and active observability and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced that its Ascent platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. The Apica Ascent platform enables customers to access the Ascent platform’s Flow and Lake offerings, giving them data pipeline control and the ability to fully index incoming data for uniform, on-demand, and real-time access to all data.



Powered by OCI, Apica Ascent offers OCI customers these additional benefits:

Visual builder for creating telemetry pipelines.

Data transformation controls for filtering, normalizing, and enriching data.

Rich set of controls to help reduce data and infrastructure costs.

Built-in fleet management of data collection agents.

Built-in data vault for instant compliance.

Option to use Apica Ascent as a hybrid / multi-cloud observability platform running on OCI.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

“Apica will provide customers with pipeline management of data or the ingestion and orchestration of the data cost-efficiently, reliably, and timely,” said Ranjan Parthasarathy, CTO and CPO, Apica. “With Apica’s Lake and Flow, customers can ensure efficient, reliable, and timely data flow and quality, availability, and security of the data. Apica’s participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork with Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Apica Ascent. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Apica's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled data management solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the OCI SLAs, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

About Apica

Apica keeps enterprises operating by providing full-stack visibility. The Ascent platform delivers advanced telemetry, data management, and active observability, enabling organizations to detect and resolve modern data challenges. Today, business operations depend on understanding the health of multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to keep business-critical applications and systems active, accessible, and affordable to ensure optimal user experiences. Apica Ascent significantly reduces, prevents, and resolves outages and minimizes revenue loss. For more information, visit www.apica.io .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

