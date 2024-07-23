Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $25.5 Billion by 2030 - Innovations in Automation and Orchestration Tools Spurs Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$25.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several growth drivers are catalyzing the adoption of CSB services, including the increasing complexity of cloud environments and the need for cost efficiency, security, compliance, and customized cloud solutions. As organizations strive to enhance their digital transformation initiatives, CSBs play an essential role in making cloud services more accessible and manageable, thereby supporting innovative business models and new digital strategies.

The integration capabilities of CSBs, particularly in blending cloud services with legacy systems, ensure smooth transitions and operational continuity. Their expertise and advisory services are indispensable for organizations lacking in-house cloud expertise, helping them navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape and integrate cutting-edge solutions like AI and machine learning into their operations.

Moreover, the globalization of business and complex regulatory environments further amplify the need for CSBs, as they help manage cloud services across different regions, ensuring compliance with local data laws and optimizing performance. This comprehensive support by CSBs enables businesses to focus on core functions and strategic initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering business agility in a competitive marketplace.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Integration & Support Service segment, which is expected to reach US$7.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.5%. The Migration & Customization Service segment is also set to grow at 17.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.4% CAGR to reach $3.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Multi-Cloud Management Strengthens Business Case for CSB Solutions

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Cloud Services Brokerage Drives Adoption Across Various Industries

Advances in Cloud Technology Propel Growth of Cloud Services Brokerage Market

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Strategies Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for CSB

Growth in Cloud Migration Projects Generates Demand for Cloud Brokerage Services

Innovations in Automation and Orchestration Tools Spurs Market Growth for CSB

Focus on Enhanced Security and Risk Management Throws the Spotlight on Secure CSB Services

Expansion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Sustains Growth in CSB Market

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Brokerage Enhances Service Efficiency

Rising Investment in Digital Transformation Generates Opportunities for CSB Innovation

Technological Developments in API Management Propel Market Expansion for Cloud Brokerage

Growth in Managed Services Supports Use of CSB for Managed Cloud Services

Adoption of Cloud Services Brokerage in Telecommunications Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience Throws the Spotlight on Value-Added CSB Services

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

Accenture Plc

Appirio

BMC Software, Inc.

Capgemini S.A

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudability Inc.

CloudMore

ComputeNext

Dell Boomi

DoubleHorn, LLC

Forcepoint

IBM Corp.

Jamcracker, Inc.

Liaison Technologies, Inc.

Neostratus

OpenText Corp

RightScale, Inc.

Spotinst

Veeam Software

