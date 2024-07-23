The Global Market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions, 2024-2030 - Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures Creating Huge Business Opportunities for the $6.3 Billion Market

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Canon, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Brother Industries Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the coding and marking systems and solutions market is driven by several factors. The increasing need for product traceability and regulatory compliance across various industries is a significant driver. The growth outlook is significantly impacted by the outlook in the retail sector and the level of demand in the key end-use sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetic, chemical, pharmaceutical, and construction and building material among others.

Increasing use of coding and marking systems for printing of batch numbers, government identification codes, and printing labels among others on both primary and secondary packaging materials in industries such as automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, semiconductor and electronics, and food and beverage among others presents considerable opportunities for growth. Stringent regulations in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors mandate detailed and accurate labeling, which fuels the demand for advanced coding and marking solutions.

Technological advancements in printing and marking technologies, such as high-resolution and high-speed systems, are attracting manufacturers seeking to enhance their production capabilities. The rise of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives is also contributing to market growth, as companies invest in integrated and automated solutions to improve efficiency and data management.

Furthermore, the expansion of global supply chains and the growing importance of anti-counterfeiting measures are bolstering the adoption of sophisticated coding and marking technologies. These factors, combined with continuous innovation and the development of eco-friendly options, are expected to drive sustained growth in the coding and marking systems and solutions market in the coming years.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Continuous Inkjet Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Laser Technology segment is also set to grow at 8.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $819.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $922.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured):

Canon, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Brother Industries Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

KEYENCE Corporation of America

Domino Printing Sciences PLC

Atlantic Zeiser GmbH

Durst Phototechnik AG

FoxJet an ITW Company

Gem Gravure

ATD Ltd.

Control Micro Systems (CMS)

Inca Digital Printers Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 486 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Coding and Marking Systems & Solutions

Technological Perspective of Coding and Marking Systems

Types of Coding and Marking Systems by Technology Platforms

Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level

Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates

Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions: A Critical Part of Packaging Market

Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates Global Coding and Marking Systems Market

Food & Beverage: The Major End-use for Coding and Marking Market

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities for Coding and Marking Market

Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions

Global Sales Losses due to Counterfeit Goods (in Euro Billion) by Retail Sector

Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner

Industry 4.0 Plays a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems

Industry 4.0 Poised to Transform FMCG Coding and Marking

Demand for Manufactured and Processed Goods to Influence Growth in Coding and Marking Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): Prominent Technology Type for Coding and Marking

Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth

Flexible Packaging Market Presents Potential Opportunities for CIJ Technology

Global Flexible Packaging Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Thermal Transfer Overprinting: An Ideal Technology for Flexible Packaging

Laser Marking Systems Poised to Witness High Growth

Lasers Find Use in High-Speed Marking

Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs

Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry

Inkjet Devices for Coding and Marking Facilitate Product Tracking and Tracing

Inkjet Coders Ensure Higher Efficiency with Lower Downtime for Primary Packaging

Advanced Systems Vs Legacy Systems

Benefits for Users & Buyers of Packaging Machinery

Room for Further Improvements in Inkjet Coding

The Future of Inkjet Coders

Thermal Inkjet: Extended Application Scope Aids Growth

Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for Primary Packaging

Replacement of Analog Systems with Digital Products to Present Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Digital Labeling and Smart Labels Enable Efficient Tracking of Products

Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains

Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems

Global Packaged Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2023 and 2026

Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting

Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by Class I Recalls and Class II & III Recalls

Coding and Marking Becomes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging

Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector

Coding and Marking Technologies Address Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry

TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector

Coding of Salty Snacks Packaging

Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging

Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging

Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment

Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products

Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food

Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type: Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume for 2019 & 2025

Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized

Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space

Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharmaceutical Sector

Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging

TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness

Laser Marking Method Emerges to Address Medical Device Challenges

Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency

Growing Sales of Electronics and Electrical Systems Drive Need for Coding and Marking Systems

Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image

Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking

Construction Materials Manufacturers Rely on Coding Technologies to Improve Product Efficiency and Security

Automated Traceability Advances Steel Tube and Pipe Industry

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Presents Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth

High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghk5q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment